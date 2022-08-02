Top Little Leaguers® Set to Square off at Volunteer Stadium for the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship

Read on www.littleleague.org
South Williamsport, Pa. – After finishing among the top four at their Region Finals in Arlington, Texas, and Seattle, Washington, the top eight baseball and softball home run hitters are ready to square off in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship, including one outstanding hitter from Montoursville, Elijah Eck. The competition is set to take place in Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball® World Series on Thursday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET. The event will also be televised on ESPN...
Each year, when late summer arrives, a unique collection of dedicated Little League® volunteers arrive at Little League International with a singular charge — assure all Little League Baseball® World Series players, coaches, and managers have an unforgettable experience while in Williamsport. This special company of people,...
It had been nearly 65 years since the first pitch was thrown at Howard J. Lamade Stadium, christening what is now a “Field of Dreams” for countless Little Leaguers®, but when the call to “Play Ball!” was first heard on the field at Volunteer Stadium in 2001, the Little League program sounded its charge into the next century.
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Laura Tyler-Cook, a highly respected golf teacher, coach, and player in the Susquehanna Valley for the last 30 years, has been tabbed as Bucknell's next head women's golf coach. An LPGA Class A professional, Tyler-Cook served as the head women's golf coach at Susquehanna University from...
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Football season has officially kicked-off with NTL Media Day. Teams from around the NTL along with Waverly and Tioga gathered at Shepard Hills Country Club to introduce their teams for the upcoming season. Players and coaches from around the Twin Tiers discussed their hopes and goals for the 2022 season with […]
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Sayre will not field a varsity football team in the 2022 season. According to an email from Sayre Athletic Director, Barry Claypool on Wednesday afternoon, the school will only field junior varsity and junior high football teams this fall. As Pat McDonald from the Morning Times...
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
CASTANEA, PA – “Build it and they will come,” one of the memorable lines from the classic baseball film Field of Dreams. After a COVID-related delay, the Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority is now in the process of building its Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex, a massive undertaking between the Lock Haven By-pass and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. Backers anticipate youth baseball players from all over will come to such a regional sports complex.
MEDIA, Pa. -- The Penn State Brandywine Athletics Hall of Fame will add four new members as the class of 2023 was announced on Thursday. The fourth hall of fame class includes volleyball student-athlete Miranda Biondi-Gorgoni, men's soccer coach and athletic director Jim Gastner, men's soccer student-athlete Terry Montgomery and three-sport student-athlete and women's basketball coach Mary Varano Zecca.
Since it first began 75 years ago, the main priority of the Little League Baseball® World Series has been the safety and well-being of its players, and one of those Diamond Legacies at the forefront of that focus has been Dr. Robert Yasui. For nearly 50 years, when first...
West Division foes Nebraska and Northwestern will be the B1G’s first 2 teams to take the field in 2022 as they face off against each other in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. Less than a week later, a cross-divisional matchup is set to take place in West Lafayette, as Purdue plays host to Penn State. The game has been declared a blackout by the Boilermakers and will see a national audience tuning in to FOX on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.
A graduating Pennsylvania College of Technology student is one of about a dozen accepted for the fall to the Physician Assistant Surgical Residency Program offered by Norwalk Hospital/Yale University School of Medicine. Damaris A. Diaz, of Williamsport, plans to graduate from Penn College with a combined bachelor’s/master’s degree in physician...
Area hospital closing this fall
An announcement from Commonwealth Health today that First Hospital in Kingston will be closing its doors and affiliated outpatient treatment offerings as of October 30. It was described as a "difficult decision by officials" who say difficulty in maintaining adequate staffing levels, is one factor in the decision. Another was putting a hold on new admissions after an incident back in June. They also stated that First Hospital will remain open to transition the facility and services should a new operator be identified before the closure date. First Hospital has been open since 1983.
Commissioners clash over funding for Old City Williamsport Revitalization
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger took issue with his colleagues' approval of more than $1 million dollars for the construction of a parking garage associated with the Old City Revitalization project during their meeting on Thursday. The funds for the 40,000 square-foot, 165 space garage were approved by commissioners Tony Mussare and Richard Mirabito on July 28. During that meeting, Metzger was out of town on vacation. ...
Huge Whole Home estate sale in Bastress Township, Pa.
Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
I-80 reopened following westbound accident
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – I-80 is now reopened following a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on the westbound side of traffic. The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The accident is on the westbound side from Milesburg to Snow Shoe. As of 9:00, the roadway is open again.
Driver Flips Vehicle in Attempt to Avoid Head-On Collision
Police Seeking Driver of Pickup Involved in Accident. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said they’ve interviewed a witness but are seeking further information on an accident that occurred at Route 35 and Fox Crossing Road in Washington Township, Snyder County last Thursday afternoon. Police said...
State Police Warn Ashland and Girardville Residents About Increase in Burglaries
The Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents of Ashland and Girardville about an uptick in burglaries recently. According to the Frackville Barracks, Troopers have received multiple reports from residents from both boroughs about overnight burglaries over the last month. Police say the suspects are pushing in air conditioners to gain...
