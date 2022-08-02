White House Competition Adviser Set to Step Down in Coming Months -Source

Read on www.usnews.com
White House Frustrated as Washington Mayor Seeks Troops to Help Handle Migrants
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants bused to Washington in recent months by Republican governors of states on the U.S.-Mexico border have caused tensions between the White House and the Democratic mayor of the U.S. capital city, four U.S. officials told Reuters. Last week, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called on...
Biden to Nominate Former Florida Mayor to Serve on U.S. Safety Board -Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to nominate the former mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the independent federal agency charged with investigating all civil aviation accidents and many other transportation mishaps, a White House official told Reuters. Alvin Brown, who was...
White House Says U.S. Has Nothing to Rectify Over Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that the United States had nothing to rectify regarding U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, following demands from Beijing that Washington fix its "mistakes." White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a briefing that it would...
White House: Biden to Remain in Isolation Until He Tests Negative for COVID
(Reuters) - President Joe Biden will remain in isolation until he tests negative for COVID-19, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday. She also said it would be up to Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, to decide whether two negative tests were needed to end his isolation. Biden tested positive...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Washington DC lightning strike that killed three offers climate warning
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Scientists say that climate change is increasing the likelihood of lightning strikes across the United States, after lightning struck at a square near the White House, leaving three people dead and one other in critical condition.
Like Bill Gates before him, Mark Zuckerberg is having a ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment | John Naughton
His company’s motto is ‘move fast and break things’ – but if it doesn’t move fast it’ll soon be broke
Biden Stays COVID Positive in Test on Thursday
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House. Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo....
Mark Zuckerberg Sells San Francisco House for $31 Million
The sale is the largest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year.
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
‘Ugly,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Evil’: China Blasts G-7, EU Attempts to Deescalate Taiwan Crisis
Beijing on Thursday slammed an attempt by members of the G-7 and EU to ease tensions around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip, dismissing their joint statement as “ugly,” “shameless,” “evil” and reminiscent of century-old attempts by Western powers to impose imperialist control over China.
German Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Russia Wants Negotiated Solution to Ukraine War
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia wants a negotiated solution to the war in Ukraine and last month's agreement on grain shipments might offer a way forward, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. "The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated...
California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case
OAKLAND, Calif., Aug 5 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of bias against a fellow employee from India.
Republican Prospects for Midterm Pickups Dim Amid Democratic Wins
Republicans have spent much of the last 18 months planning for 2023 and beyond. They're not just measuring the drapes in majority leaders' offices, they've been plotting to eject certain Democrats from House committees, preparing to investigate President Joe Biden's son and metaphorically rubbing their hands with glee at an anticipated ability to stop Biden's agenda – including his judicial nominees – in its tracks.
U.S. Urges China Not to Overeact to Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan
(Reuters) - The United States urged China not to overeact to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan after Beijing deployed planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan, some of which Japan said appeared to land in its economic zone. "We're watching this closely. We continue to...
Analysis-Why the banks financing Musk's Twitter deal are unlikely to be able to help him walk away
Aug 5 (Reuters) - The banks that agreed to finance Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) have a financial incentive to help the world's richest person walk away but would face long legal odds, according to people close to the deal and corporate law experts.
China halts cooperation with US over climate and military issues after sending missiles over Taiwan island – live
Beijing says it will withdraw cooperation on range of issues in retaliation for visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi
Pro-Trump Activists Swamp Election Officials With Sprawling Records Requests
(Reuters) - Pro-Trump operatives are flooding local officials with public-records requests to seek evidence for the former president’s false stolen-election claims and to gather intelligence on voting machines and voters, adding to the chaos rocking the U.S. election system. The Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Arizona, an election battleground...
Manchin, Sinema Talk Climate, Tax Package After Sinema Silence
Sen. Joe Manchin said he had a “good conversation” with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Tuesday as he tries to persuade the final Democratic holdout to support a crucial health care, climate and tax package this week before lawmakers break for their August recess. “She’ll make her decision based...
