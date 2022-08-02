ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos training camp observations: Patrick, Crockett lost for season with ACL injuries; Washington continues impressive camp

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27x0IY_0h2SgC4B00
Denver Broncos rookie receiver Montrell Washington (12) catches the ball during drills on the third day of the Broncos’ training camp practices on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Tuesday's practice is one most will want to forget in Broncos Country.

The sixth day of training camp was not exactly a great one, as the Broncos lost two players for the season with ACL injuries. Still, a couple players stood out in the first day of full pads, including one whose role may have increased after the injuries.

Here are the top observations from Tuesday:

Star of the day: WR Montrell Washington

When the Broncos drafted Montrell Washington, most assumed his role would be limited to special teams as an elite returner. And while he's expected to be Denver's top return man, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver has shown in training camp he's more than a special teams player.

On Tuesday, Washington caught two touchdown passes — a deep ball in which he snuck behind the defense and a red zone touchdown on an out-route — both from backup quarterback Brett Rypien. Washington had several other catches on Tuesday, again showing his versatility, especially when it comes to stretching the field.

“He has worked so hard," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "I don’t think anybody really knew where he was going to put himself within the wide receiver rotation. He is a guy that (quarterback) Russell (Wilson) has latched on to and really tried to push with the rookies being around here. He’s just try to grow because it is so different, coming from where he’s been. He’s grasping a lot and he’s made a bunch of good plays around here... We’re excited. He’s going to have to step up."

Washington will need to step up after the Broncos lost receiver Tim Patrick for the season on Tuesday with a torn ACL. And so far, Washington has shown he has that ability. It's also never a bad thing when someone like Wilson has taken you under his wing, and that's exactly what's happened to Washington.

Washington told The Gazette the two have been working out and studying together often. And while Washington hasn't gotten much time with the first team in camp, he's clearly shown he has a good grasp on the playbook and understands what the Broncos want to do offensively.

"It's been great. When my number is called, I just try to be there to make play," Washington said. "I've been in (the meeting room) with (Wilson) every morning and I got some work in with him during the break — working on the offense, the script and just getting work in with him. It's Russell Wilson. If Russ says, 'jump' I'll jump. It's been great learning from him and seeing the way he thinks."

Rookie spotlight: CB Faion Hicks

Seventh-round pick Faion Hicks had his best day of camp Tuesday, coming up with a tackle for loss and being in on a couple pass breakups during team period. Hicks was a four-starter at Wisconsin, where he totaled 107 tackles, 16 passes defensed and one interception.

Hicks said he's learning multiple positions currently and has learned a lot from the veterans in the cornerback room, especially starting nickelback K'Waun Williams.

"I'm just trying to take it all in, learn the playbook and learn all the positions — corner, nickel and dime," Hicks said. "I'm just trying to help anywhere I can. All these positions are ones I played in college, so it's not new to me. The more reps I get, the more comfortable I will get."

For Hicks to make the 53-man roster, he'll likely need to beat out several players in front of him and showcase an ability to contribute on special teams. He and fellow rookie corners Damarri Mathis and Ja'Quan McMillian could all provide valuable depth for the Broncos.

"That's a huge role for me," Hicks said. "Special teams is something really important to this team and something they take pride in, and something I take pride in. I'm willing to do that."

Top highlights: Defense wins two-minute drill

The Broncos ran their first two-minute drill of training camp Tuesday and the first-team defense was able to win the period. The offense struggled to move the ball, with the Broncos' secondary able to break up a couple passes to force a turnover on downs.

"We didn’t get a score in those, and we need to do better," Hackett said. "We just need to take a look at what they are doing and get some easy completions in those situations at the end of the half to move the chains and get that first fist down like they did on the first one. For us, it’s always about that operation. We want to make sure the operation is going to be fluid. It’s always a little different in the game, but you just want to continue to get the guys pushing and going fast."

The Broncos' second-team — led by quarterback Brett Rypien — was able to score in the two-minute drill, after Rypien connected with undrafted rookie receiver Kaden Davis for a big gain and then Washington for the score on the final play of practice.

Injuries: ACL injuries end seasons of Patrick, Crockett

Unfortunately for the Broncos, the story of the day was injuries. Both wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockket both suffered season-ending ACL injuries on Tuesday, the team announced. Both were non-contact injuries.

Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones did not practice Tuesday due to a back injury that Hackett described as "not serious." Offensive linemen Tom Compton and Billy Turner, along with defensive end Randy Gregory, also did not practice and are still on the PUP list.

