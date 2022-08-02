LAPD confronted federal officials after agents escalated tensions at L.A. protest

Read on nypressnews.com
Man Accidentally Kills Sister When Fatally Shooting Her Boyfriend: Police
The man and his father were arrested in connection with the fatal incident.
California police discover underground bunker full of stolen goods in homeless encampment
A commercial burglary incident led San Jose police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment containing thousands of dollars in stolen items. "The investigation led them to a homeless encampment," the San Jose Police Department said Tuesday on Twitter, adding that they located an "underground bunker" containing "approximately $100,000 worth of stolen goods."
$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
BET
Land Stolen From A Black Family Returned After Nearly 100 Years
The descendants of Charles and Willa Bruce, Black California entrepreneurs who owned Bruce’s Beach in California, are now in possession of the land that was stolen from their family through eminent domain in 1924. The Los Angeles County commission voted on June 28 to return the property to the...
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
'This is Newsom's California': Caitlyn Jenner slams Democratic Governor Gavin and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after six masked thugs robbed $500,000 in goods from luxury Malibu store Maxfield
Caitlyn Jenner slammed democratic governor Gavin Newsom and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after a video emerged of thieves making off with $500,000 in luxury goods from a Malibu store. The video posted to Instagram this week shows brazen thieves snatching armloads of designer bags from a high-end store before fleeing...
thesource.com
California Formally Returns Stolen Land Worth $75M Back To Bruce Family
A pristine stretch of beachfront property in Southern California is being formally returned to the family of a Black couple it was taken from nearly a century ago. Los Angeles county officials presented the deed for the land known as Bruce’s Beach at a dedication ceremony on Wednesday. It...
Jenner rips Newsom and Gascon for 'soft on crime' California
Caitlyn Jenner ripped into California's Democratic leaders Sunday, slamming Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for their "soft on crime" policies.
At least 4 killed, 9 hurt in violent wreck near L.A.
A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars Thursday in a fiery crash that killed at least four people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles, authorities said. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz sedan caused a crash involving as many as six cars near a...
Washington Examiner
Gang shootings in California are not a justification for more gun control
Like all gun control groups and activists, Everytown for Gun Safety will use any incident to push more gun control on law-abiding citizens. Even if it’s gang shootings in the most restrictive state in the country. Everytown took to Twitter to lament that a “dispute” in Los Angeles led...
allthatsinteresting.com
How Sherri Rasmussen’s Murder Went Unsolved For Decades — Until An LAPD Detective Was Convicted
Sherri Rasmussen was found shot to death inside her home on February 24, 1986 in an apparent burglary gone wrong — but the real culprit was actually Stephanie Lazarus of the LAPD. On Feb. 24, 1986, 29-year-old Sherri Rasmussen was found dead in her apartment. In a fit of...
Millions of dollars in jewelry was stolen from an armored truck parked at a rest stop near Los Angeles, officials say
Gems and jewelry worth millions of dollars were stolen from an armored truck parked at a rest stop near Los Angeles, officials said, setting off a multi-agency investigation.
LAPD, Burbank police bust "ghost gun" manufacturing operation
A felon living in Burbank faces charges of manufacturing "ghost guns" at his home, according to the LAPD.Eric Petrossian, 32, was arrested Wednesday after police searched his home and found a large cache of guns, cash and drugs, according to the LAPD.An LAPD task force working to reduce gun violence got a tip about a felon in possession of firearms and identified him as Petrossian, according to officials. Members of the LAPD task force, along with officers from Burbank Police Department, served a search warrant at Petrossian's home Wednesday and found nearly two dozen "ghost guns."Police say they also found firearm parts, firearm manufacturing tools, ammunition, money, and narcotics at the home, and booked those items as evidence."Investigators concluded that Eric Petrossian was manufacturing assault firearms inside his home," a statement from the LAPD said. "The firearms that were found were unserialized and privately-made firearms; "Ghost Guns" as they are commonly known."Petrossian is being held on $50,000 bail. A court date has not been scheduled for his case.Police say they arrested a second person, but did not release further information.Anyone with more information can contact the Operations West Bureau at (213) 473-0408.
$150 million in jewelry reportedly stolen from armored truck between Bay Area and Southern California
In a heist that sounds like it came straight out of "Ocean’s 11," an estimated $150 million in jewelry was reportedly stolen from an armored Brink's vehicle that was bound from the Bay Area to Southern California. KPIX says that the gems – some of which were sapphire and...
Street takeovers and wheelie contests force closures on iconic Los Angeles bridge, LAPD says
Authorities have been forced to intermittently close Los Angeles' iconic 6th street bridge four times in five days for various illegal activity, including street takeovers, says the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police group may revoke Paul Pelosi's membership after reports he flashed membership card during DUI arrest
FIRST ON FOX: A California law enforcement association said Thursday that it would review Paul Pelosi's membership following reports he flashed his member card to officers during his DUI arrest in May. The California Highway Patrol 11-99 (CHP 11-99) Foundation confirmed that any member who brings its name or property...
Deputy who shot and killed Chavez exonerated in similar 2016 incident
Marin authorities say it will be weeks before a cause of death or other information regarding a fatal shooting involving Sonoma County sheriff's deputies can be released. Chief Deputy Coroner Roger Fielding told KRCB News it will be up to six weeks before a cause of death or other information can be shared, pending the completion of a toxicology report. Authorities are investigating the death of thirty-six-year-old David Chavez , who was killed last Friday in a confrontation with law enforcement. Chavez had allegedly attempted to enter two different remote estates east of Healdsburg, breaking a window at each. According to the...
