LAPD confronted federal officials after agents escalated tensions at L.A. protest

A felon living in Burbank faces charges of manufacturing "ghost guns" at his home, according to the LAPD.Eric Petrossian, 32, was arrested Wednesday after police searched his home and found a large cache of guns, cash and drugs, according to the LAPD.An LAPD task force working to reduce gun violence got a tip about a felon in possession of firearms and identified him as Petrossian, according to officials. Members of the LAPD task force, along with officers from Burbank Police Department, served a search warrant at Petrossian's home Wednesday and found nearly two dozen "ghost guns."Police say they also found firearm parts, firearm manufacturing tools, ammunition, money, and narcotics at the home, and booked those items as evidence."Investigators concluded that Eric Petrossian was manufacturing assault firearms inside his home," a statement from the LAPD said. "The firearms that were found were unserialized and privately-made firearms; "Ghost Guns" as they are commonly known."Petrossian is being held on $50,000 bail. A court date has not been scheduled for his case.Police say they arrested a second person, but did not release further information.Anyone with more information can contact the Operations West Bureau at (213) 473-0408.

BURBANK, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO