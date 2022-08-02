ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

coinjournal.net

Binance has ‘a lot of dry powder’ for crypto acquisitions: CEO

Binance has appointed co-founder Yi He as Head of Binance Labs to spearhead company’s investments, including an aggressive approach towards getting acquisitions over the line. But Binance will only acquire or give money to struggling crypto companies that have good products and are well-managed. To that effect, Binance has...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Small Pharma: New Canadian Patent For Proprietary DMT Analogue, Adds To Growing International Protection Grants

Biotech producer of short-acting psychedelics for therapeutic purposes Small Pharma Inc. DMTTF has been granted a patent by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office as of July 19, 2022, which protects the composition of matter of specific deuterated DMT analogs including the active ingredient in drug candidate SPL028. The patent is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Defense One

Lockheed Martin Doubles Ventures Fund as It Hunts for Future Tech Startups

Defense giant Lockheed Martin doubled its venture capital fund from $200 million to $400 million as it looks to increase investments in startups. The money will be used to invest in new companies and to boost investments in companies already funded through the venture fund, said Chris Moran, executive director and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
InvestorPlace

Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators

Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Crypto Firm Blockchain.com Registers With Italian Regulator

(Reuters) - London-based crypto firm Blockchain.com said on Thursday it had registered as a virtual asset service provider in Italy, the latest in a string of digital asset firms to do so. Italy created a special registry with its brokerage regulator in February to list crypto operators with a stable...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments

Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
TECHNOLOGY
Medical & Biotech
Economy
Industry
cryptopotato.com

Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Adds Support for Cardano (ADA) Staking

After allowing investors to earn ETH through Ethereum staking, the bank has now done the same with Cardano ADA. Swiss-based digital asset bank Sygnum has added Cardano (ADA) to its bank-grade staking services for institutional clients. The bank’s customers can now earn rewards for staking ADA, the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Hotbit Exchange at Blockchain Economy Summit in Turkey

The Hotbit team attended the Blockchain Economy Summit, which was held in Istanbul on July 27 and 28. The largest cryptocurrency event in Eurasia, the Blockchain Economy Summit, brings together the most innovative thinkers, influential figures, and leading authorities in the blockchain sector to reimagine the future of finance. Making...
MARKETS
International Business Times

An Elegant Solution to PFOF and Related Perversions

As Payment-for-Order-Flow (PFOF) is coming under increased scrutiny in both the US and EU, professional trading chiefs propose a unique solution of their own. The current concerns about Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) in both the EU and the US arise from the same fundamental regulatory flaw that has encouraged the cannibalization of retail order flow by dark markets and order types and that has fostered the proliferation of inverted markets.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

UK parliamentary group calls for submissions in new crypto asset inquiry

The United Kingdom Crypto and Digital Assets All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) announced Thursday its upcoming inquiry on the country’s crypto and digital asset sector. The announcement included details of the group’s plans and how interested parties can participate. According to the statement, the inquiry will highlight various...
MARKETS
pymnts

Vector.ai Adds AI Finance Tool to Platform for Freight Forwarders

Vector.ai has announced the introduction of payment integrations to its productivity platform for freight forwarders. With automated finance management via the platform and partner network, forwarders will be able to further automate their operations, free up their human workforce and pay the creditors much faster to reduce goods clearing times, the company said in a press release Thursday (Aug. 4).
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Global Demand For ESG Derivatives Grows

Asset managers are increasingly adding futures to ESG portfolios to meet client demand for sustainability-linked investments. Global sustainability-linked assets could reach $50 trillion by 2025, up from $40 trillion in 2022. Sustainable finance has grown sharply in recent years, with the number of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-linked funds reportedly...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bank of America Says Blockchains Have Intrinsic Value, Citing Transaction Fees

Blockchains and the applications that run on them have intrinsic value, Bank of America noted in a research report, saying it rejects regularly heard claims to the contrary. In June, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey echoed negative sentiment about cryptocurrencies in comments to Parliament, saying the asset class has no “intrinsic value.”
MARKETS
pymnts

CommerceIQ Launches Solution to Automate Recovery of Shortages, Chargebacks

CommerceIQ has added Revenue Recovery Automation software to its Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, enabling brands to automate recovery of shortages and chargeback deductions from their eCommerce business on Amazon. Errors in shortages and chargebacks could be costing companies between 1% and 5% of their total cost of goods sold (COGS)...
RETAIL
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Enhance Success Rates

Spurred by the pandemic’s chilling effect on brick-and-mortar retail, consumers who discovered the convenience of contactless cards and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps have turned to digital payments more than ever before. Businesses are rushing to meet this demand, especially for cross-border purchases. United States global merchants now accept an average of 7.3 payment methods and 19 currencies, enabling them to support purchases from around the world.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer

Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced that technology and sustainability veteran Tim Newell has joined the company as its very first Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Newell – the former Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Clinton administration – will be focused on creating the next generation of Aspiration sustainable financial services and offerings and providing leadership across the company as it continues to see groundbreaking growth.
BUSINESS

