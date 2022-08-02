Read on www.investorsobserver.com
coinjournal.net
Binance has ‘a lot of dry powder’ for crypto acquisitions: CEO
Binance has appointed co-founder Yi He as Head of Binance Labs to spearhead company’s investments, including an aggressive approach towards getting acquisitions over the line. But Binance will only acquire or give money to struggling crypto companies that have good products and are well-managed. To that effect, Binance has...
Small Pharma: New Canadian Patent For Proprietary DMT Analogue, Adds To Growing International Protection Grants
Biotech producer of short-acting psychedelics for therapeutic purposes Small Pharma Inc. DMTTF has been granted a patent by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office as of July 19, 2022, which protects the composition of matter of specific deuterated DMT analogs including the active ingredient in drug candidate SPL028. The patent is...
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
Defense One
Lockheed Martin Doubles Ventures Fund as It Hunts for Future Tech Startups
Defense giant Lockheed Martin doubled its venture capital fund from $200 million to $400 million as it looks to increase investments in startups. The money will be used to invest in new companies and to boost investments in companies already funded through the venture fund, said Chris Moran, executive director and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures.
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
US News and World Report
Crypto Firm Blockchain.com Registers With Italian Regulator
(Reuters) - London-based crypto firm Blockchain.com said on Thursday it had registered as a virtual asset service provider in Italy, the latest in a string of digital asset firms to do so. Italy created a special registry with its brokerage regulator in February to list crypto operators with a stable...
cryptobriefing.com
Phemex Partners With Université Paris Dauphine-PSL To Support Research on DeFi and Cryptocurrency
Université Paris Dauphine-PSL, the renowned institution of higher education is collaborating with global crypto exchange Phemex. Professor Herve Alexandre will be the one to lead the. research on DeFi and crypto in an educational space. Launched in 2019, Phemex is a Singapore- based crypto platform that’s quickly risen the...
Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments
Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
cryptopotato.com
Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Adds Support for Cardano (ADA) Staking
After allowing investors to earn ETH through Ethereum staking, the bank has now done the same with Cardano ADA. Swiss-based digital asset bank Sygnum has added Cardano (ADA) to its bank-grade staking services for institutional clients. The bank’s customers can now earn rewards for staking ADA, the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
Nuula adds Term Life Insurance feature, powered by Even Financial
Small businesses, entrepreneurs are now able to shop, compare and buy. /PRNewswire/ -- Nuula, a fintech company focused on providing small businesses the tools and the capital they need to succeed, today announced a new. Term Life Insurance. feature that provides small business owners and entrepreneurs with coverage options from...
zycrypto.com
Hotbit Exchange at Blockchain Economy Summit in Turkey
The Hotbit team attended the Blockchain Economy Summit, which was held in Istanbul on July 27 and 28. The largest cryptocurrency event in Eurasia, the Blockchain Economy Summit, brings together the most innovative thinkers, influential figures, and leading authorities in the blockchain sector to reimagine the future of finance. Making...
International Business Times
An Elegant Solution to PFOF and Related Perversions
As Payment-for-Order-Flow (PFOF) is coming under increased scrutiny in both the US and EU, professional trading chiefs propose a unique solution of their own. The current concerns about Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) in both the EU and the US arise from the same fundamental regulatory flaw that has encouraged the cannibalization of retail order flow by dark markets and order types and that has fostered the proliferation of inverted markets.
CoinTelegraph
UK parliamentary group calls for submissions in new crypto asset inquiry
The United Kingdom Crypto and Digital Assets All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) announced Thursday its upcoming inquiry on the country’s crypto and digital asset sector. The announcement included details of the group’s plans and how interested parties can participate. According to the statement, the inquiry will highlight various...
Vector.ai Adds AI Finance Tool to Platform for Freight Forwarders
Vector.ai has announced the introduction of payment integrations to its productivity platform for freight forwarders. With automated finance management via the platform and partner network, forwarders will be able to further automate their operations, free up their human workforce and pay the creditors much faster to reduce goods clearing times, the company said in a press release Thursday (Aug. 4).
Global Demand For ESG Derivatives Grows
Asset managers are increasingly adding futures to ESG portfolios to meet client demand for sustainability-linked investments. Global sustainability-linked assets could reach $50 trillion by 2025, up from $40 trillion in 2022. Sustainable finance has grown sharply in recent years, with the number of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-linked funds reportedly...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Has Received Several Purchase Offers Higher Than FTX’s: Report
Crypto lender Voyager Digital has already received multiple bids to buy it that are higher than the one from the FTX exchange and its sister firm Alameda, Voyager’s attorney said in court Thursday, according to a Bloomberg report. Voyager Digital got the other offers after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX offered...
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says Blockchains Have Intrinsic Value, Citing Transaction Fees
Blockchains and the applications that run on them have intrinsic value, Bank of America noted in a research report, saying it rejects regularly heard claims to the contrary. In June, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey echoed negative sentiment about cryptocurrencies in comments to Parliament, saying the asset class has no “intrinsic value.”
CommerceIQ Launches Solution to Automate Recovery of Shortages, Chargebacks
CommerceIQ has added Revenue Recovery Automation software to its Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, enabling brands to automate recovery of shortages and chargeback deductions from their eCommerce business on Amazon. Errors in shortages and chargebacks could be costing companies between 1% and 5% of their total cost of goods sold (COGS)...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging Payments Orchestration to Enhance Success Rates
Spurred by the pandemic’s chilling effect on brick-and-mortar retail, consumers who discovered the convenience of contactless cards and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps have turned to digital payments more than ever before. Businesses are rushing to meet this demand, especially for cross-border purchases. United States global merchants now accept an average of 7.3 payment methods and 19 currencies, enabling them to support purchases from around the world.
Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer
Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced that technology and sustainability veteran Tim Newell has joined the company as its very first Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Newell – the former Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Clinton administration – will be focused on creating the next generation of Aspiration sustainable financial services and offerings and providing leadership across the company as it continues to see groundbreaking growth.
