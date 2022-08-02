Upcoming performance at Deep Ellum’s Undermain Theatre focuses on Blind Lemon Jefferson

The Family Place will have actress Christina Ricci as guest speaker at its annual Trailblazer Awards. Ricci is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nominee known for her roles in movies, like The Addams Family and Sleepy Hollow, and the shows Yellowjackets and Wednesday. She was recently nominated for a primetime Emmy for her role in Yellowjackets and starred in the 2010 Broadway production, Time Stands Still.

2 DAYS AGO