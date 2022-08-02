ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Upcoming performance at Deep Ellum’s Undermain Theatre focuses on Blind Lemon Jefferson

By Renee Umsted
advocatemag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on lakewood.advocatemag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advocatemag.com

SOC band, Jayson Lyric to perform at For Oak Cliff’s 4,000 backpack giveaway

For Oak Cliff plans to give away more than 4,000 customized backpacks filled with school supplies at the nonprofit’s signature community event next week. The back-to-school festival, now in its 8th year, attracted surprise guest J. Cole in 2018. This year’s event, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Christina Ricci to be guest speaker at The Family Place Trailblazer Luncheon

The Family Place will have actress Christina Ricci as guest speaker at its annual Trailblazer Awards. Ricci is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nominee known for her roles in movies, like The Addams Family and Sleepy Hollow, and the shows Yellowjackets and Wednesday. She was recently nominated for a primetime Emmy for her role in Yellowjackets and starred in the 2010 Broadway production, Time Stands Still.
advocatemag.com

Dallas does ‘delicore’: Turning coffee-shop merch into outfits that work

Celebrities in New York City and Los Angeles sporting hoodies and hats from their favorite eateries have sparked a fashion fad dubbed “delicore.”. There’s comedian Pete Davidson in an Uncle Paulie’s Deli cap, actor Jake Gyllenhaal in a Russ & Daughters “LOX” bagels sweatshirt. Around Oak Cliff, trend setters rocking Bonton Farms T’s, yogis carrying colorful water bottles from Joy Macarons or pit bulls wearing bandanas from The Salty.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
advocatemag.com

2 local restaurants bringing new life to the Samuell-Grand intersection

The intersection of E. Grand Avenue and Samuell Boulevard was long a hub for Tex-Mex. East Dallas residents could head to La Acapulqueña for a sit-down meal, and next door, El Taco Loco satisfied late-night taco cravings. Neighbor and business owner Patrick Donlin saw this corner as ripe for...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Architects present conceptual sketch design for Dreyfuss Club rebuild

Architects working on the design for the new Dreyfuss Club presented their initial ideas to the public at a meeting this week. The architects, who are part of the American Institute of Architects Emerging Leaders Program, are still in the early design phase. Plans they showed to a group of community members Aug. 2 at Winfrey Point are conceptual.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Written by the Seasons keeps it simple with best ingredients

Melody Bishop and Dennis Kelley met in the kitchen of farm-to-table trendsetter Suzanne Goin’s restaurant Lucques in Los Angeles. The husband-and-wife duo arrived in Dallas, Bishop’s hometown, nine years ago to open Lark on the Park, the highly regarded restaurant at Klyde Warren Park, which closed about a month after their departure in 2018.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blind Lemon Jefferson
Person
Blind Willie Johnson
advocatemag.com

‘Monkey See, Monkey Do’ at Audelia Road Library

Families are invited to learn about the lives and habitats of exotic animals with “Monkey See, Monkey Do Mobile Zoo” at the Audelia Road Library. Featured animal visitors include a bearcat, sloth, lemur, kangaroo, fennec fox and leopard cat. The event is part of the library’s SMART Summer...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Giving back: How Advocate Media supports our neighbors

During the month of the Advocate’s 30th anniversary, our founder, Rick Wamre, announced to our readers that we have officially transitioned into a nonprofit organization to strengthen the outreach of our mission. As he mentioned in his article, “we began with a simple goal: Help make life in Dallas more like life in a small town. Connect neighbors. Build friendships. Support local businesses.”
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Inside the new Starbucks community store in Casa View

In a relatively short span of time since March, when we first confirmed it was coming, the Starbucks community store in Casa View completed construction at the former Payless Shoes space at 10305 Ferguson Road and opened to the public, which has been enjoying its sweet caffeinated services for close to a month now, following a soft opening in early July.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#New York City#Rhythm And Blues#Soul#Performing#Musical Theater#Lonesome Blues#Lead Belly
advocatemag.com

Watch: When 25 cents was highway robbery on the Dallas North Tollway

In July 1975, the price of admission to the Dallas North Tollway increased by a nickel to 25 cents. To justify the increase, authorities at the time said not enough cars were using the tollway to pay off the 1968 bond that funded the road’s $33.5-million construction. Watch the...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Dallas ISD superintendent addresses school safety

Stephanie Elizalde, the new superintendent for Dallas ISD, held a press conference to talk about school safety. This is something that has always been the top priority for the district, Elizalde says, but it’s especially important now. The discussion comes just months after a shooter killed 21 people — 19 students and two teachers — at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy