Upcoming performance at Deep Ellum’s Undermain Theatre focuses on Blind Lemon Jefferson

"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NorthPoint Development Building 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse in DFWLarry LeaseDallas, TX
SOC band, Jayson Lyric to perform at For Oak Cliff’s 4,000 backpack giveaway
For Oak Cliff plans to give away more than 4,000 customized backpacks filled with school supplies at the nonprofit’s signature community event next week. The back-to-school festival, now in its 8th year, attracted surprise guest J. Cole in 2018. This year’s event, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13...
A new children’s book ‘From the Pocket of an Overcoat’ has neighborhood origin story
A children’s book writer and illustrator in Los Angeles published “From the Pocket of an Overcoat” just in time for back-to-school reading, the press release tells us. The story by Robert Vincent “takes young readers on an animated and meaningful journey that affirms individuality and acceptance through great storytelling.”
Christina Ricci to be guest speaker at The Family Place Trailblazer Luncheon
The Family Place will have actress Christina Ricci as guest speaker at its annual Trailblazer Awards. Ricci is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nominee known for her roles in movies, like The Addams Family and Sleepy Hollow, and the shows Yellowjackets and Wednesday. She was recently nominated for a primetime Emmy for her role in Yellowjackets and starred in the 2010 Broadway production, Time Stands Still.
Dallas does ‘delicore’: Turning coffee-shop merch into outfits that work
Celebrities in New York City and Los Angeles sporting hoodies and hats from their favorite eateries have sparked a fashion fad dubbed “delicore.”. There’s comedian Pete Davidson in an Uncle Paulie’s Deli cap, actor Jake Gyllenhaal in a Russ & Daughters “LOX” bagels sweatshirt. Around Oak Cliff, trend setters rocking Bonton Farms T’s, yogis carrying colorful water bottles from Joy Macarons or pit bulls wearing bandanas from The Salty.
2 local restaurants bringing new life to the Samuell-Grand intersection
The intersection of E. Grand Avenue and Samuell Boulevard was long a hub for Tex-Mex. East Dallas residents could head to La Acapulqueña for a sit-down meal, and next door, El Taco Loco satisfied late-night taco cravings. Neighbor and business owner Patrick Donlin saw this corner as ripe for...
Kelsey Foster cooks up tasty photos as a top food photographer in Dallas
Kelsey Foster knew what she wanted to do from a young age and never changed her mind. She earned a bachelor’s degree in photography from University of North Texas and then moved to New York City to pursue a dream of becoming a fashion photographer. Photo-assisting gigs — one...
Architects present conceptual sketch design for Dreyfuss Club rebuild
Architects working on the design for the new Dreyfuss Club presented their initial ideas to the public at a meeting this week. The architects, who are part of the American Institute of Architects Emerging Leaders Program, are still in the early design phase. Plans they showed to a group of community members Aug. 2 at Winfrey Point are conceptual.
Written by the Seasons keeps it simple with best ingredients
Melody Bishop and Dennis Kelley met in the kitchen of farm-to-table trendsetter Suzanne Goin’s restaurant Lucques in Los Angeles. The husband-and-wife duo arrived in Dallas, Bishop’s hometown, nine years ago to open Lark on the Park, the highly regarded restaurant at Klyde Warren Park, which closed about a month after their departure in 2018.
‘Monkey See, Monkey Do’ at Audelia Road Library
Families are invited to learn about the lives and habitats of exotic animals with “Monkey See, Monkey Do Mobile Zoo” at the Audelia Road Library. Featured animal visitors include a bearcat, sloth, lemur, kangaroo, fennec fox and leopard cat. The event is part of the library’s SMART Summer...
Giving back: How Advocate Media supports our neighbors
During the month of the Advocate’s 30th anniversary, our founder, Rick Wamre, announced to our readers that we have officially transitioned into a nonprofit organization to strengthen the outreach of our mission. As he mentioned in his article, “we began with a simple goal: Help make life in Dallas more like life in a small town. Connect neighbors. Build friendships. Support local businesses.”
Inside the new Starbucks community store in Casa View
In a relatively short span of time since March, when we first confirmed it was coming, the Starbucks community store in Casa View completed construction at the former Payless Shoes space at 10305 Ferguson Road and opened to the public, which has been enjoying its sweet caffeinated services for close to a month now, following a soft opening in early July.
Artist recovering after being shot, injured while jogging on Santa Fe Trail
Antonio “Tony” Lechuga continues to recover after being shot while jogging on the Santa Fe Trail. Lechuga, an artist who lives in East Dallas, was running on the trail near his home on July 15 around 6:30 p.m. when he was shot twice. He was taken to a hospital, critically injured.
Watch: When 25 cents was highway robbery on the Dallas North Tollway
In July 1975, the price of admission to the Dallas North Tollway increased by a nickel to 25 cents. To justify the increase, authorities at the time said not enough cars were using the tollway to pay off the 1968 bond that funded the road’s $33.5-million construction. Watch the...
Dallas ISD superintendent addresses school safety
Stephanie Elizalde, the new superintendent for Dallas ISD, held a press conference to talk about school safety. This is something that has always been the top priority for the district, Elizalde says, but it’s especially important now. The discussion comes just months after a shooter killed 21 people — 19 students and two teachers — at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
