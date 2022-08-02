ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Steve Carra looks to be one election away from re-election to the Michigan House of Representatives. According to unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary elections in St. Joseph County, Carra, the incumbent in the Republican primary for 36th District state representative, defeated his three challengers in the primary, garnering 3,450 votes, around 1,500 more votes than second-place Jerry Solis, who finished with 1,947.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO