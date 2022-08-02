ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

wtvbam.com

Maple Lawn Administrator informs Commissioners about financial issues

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation Administrator Jane Sabaitis told the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday they are experiencing financial issues that may lead to missed payrolls and unpaid bills. Her report indicated a domino effect from the...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
threeriversnews.com

Baker wins 3rd District county commission primary

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — An incumbent on the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners has been defeated in the Republican primary Tuesday night. With all relevant precincts fully reporting their unofficial results, businessman Rusty Baker is projected to win the race for the Republican nomination for the Third District seat on the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, defeating incumbent Kathy Pangle.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Government
threeriversnews.com

Constantine voters give go-ahead for police, fire, ambulance special assessments

CONSTANTINE — Constantine will soon be able to get more funds for essential protection services for the village. Voters in Constantine approved three ballot proposals that would give the Constantine Village Council permission to create special assessment districts for fire protection, police protection and ambulance services. All three proposals...
CONSTANTINE, MI
jack1065.com

Lafler murder case bound over to St. Joseph County Circuit Court

CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB/WNWN) – A St. Joseph County murder case has been bound over to that county’s Circuit Court. A preliminary exam was held on Thursday in St. Joseph County District Court in the case of 35-year-old Michael Lafler who has been charged with the October 15, 2021 murder of 33-year-old Chelsea Wallen in her Colon home.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
threeriversnews.com

Police seeking two missing Centreville girls (UPDATED)

CENTREVILLE — Michigan State Police are currently seeking the public's help in finding two missing children out of Centreville. Police say 6-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Hope Tucker were reported missing from the yard of their foster parents at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Thomas Ct. and Center Ct. in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE, MI
threeriversnews.com

Carra projected to win GOP state House primary

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Steve Carra looks to be one election away from re-election to the Michigan House of Representatives. According to unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary elections in St. Joseph County, Carra, the incumbent in the Republican primary for 36th District state representative, defeated his three challengers in the primary, garnering 3,450 votes, around 1,500 more votes than second-place Jerry Solis, who finished with 1,947.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

City Council agrees to revisit golf cart proposal

The Wayland City Council Monday night agreed to revisit the question of an ordinance permitting use of golf carts and sider-by-side within the city limits. The action followed additional prodding by former Mayor Burrell Stein, who had suggested the move at the council’s July 18 meeting. Providing support for the idea again was citizen Amy DeShaw.
WAYLAND, MI
WLNS

Election error reported in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates. According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Live: Kalamazoo County election results for Aug. 2, 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state of Michigan headed to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 2, to cast their ballots in the primary election. In partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, winners of Tuesday’s primary will win their parties nomination and move on to the November general election. Elsewhere, voters will weigh in on ballot questions and narrow the field of nonpartisan candidates seeking judicial and other offices.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

