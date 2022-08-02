Read on www.threeriversnews.com
Maple Lawn Administrator informs Commissioners about financial issues
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation Administrator Jane Sabaitis told the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday they are experiencing financial issues that may lead to missed payrolls and unpaid bills. Her report indicated a domino effect from the...
Most millage requests, renewals and proposals approved by voters across Southwest MI
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Voters across eight Southwest Michigan Counties turned out to make their voices heard on a wide variety of millage requests, renewals, and service proposals that were on the ballot. Unofficial results as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, indicate a strong majority of actions won the approval of voters.
Voters deny Wayland schools’ $48.5M bond proposal for new pool, fine arts center
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Voters have denied a $48.5 million bond proposal requested by Wayland Union Schools that would have funded a new pool and fine arts center at the high school. The 25-year bond proposal failed by less than 250 votes in the Tuesday, Aug. 2 election, according...
Baker wins 3rd District county commission primary
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — An incumbent on the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners has been defeated in the Republican primary Tuesday night. With all relevant precincts fully reporting their unofficial results, businessman Rusty Baker is projected to win the race for the Republican nomination for the Third District seat on the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, defeating incumbent Kathy Pangle.
State: Burr Oak Twp. clerk removed over absentee ballot error
The Michigan Secretary of State's Office on Tuesday stripped a township clerk in St. Joseph County of her election responsibilities after it says she improperly mailed out some absentee ballots.
Constantine voters give go-ahead for police, fire, ambulance special assessments
CONSTANTINE — Constantine will soon be able to get more funds for essential protection services for the village. Voters in Constantine approved three ballot proposals that would give the Constantine Village Council permission to create special assessment districts for fire protection, police protection and ambulance services. All three proposals...
Lafler murder case bound over to St. Joseph County Circuit Court
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB/WNWN) – A St. Joseph County murder case has been bound over to that county’s Circuit Court. A preliminary exam was held on Thursday in St. Joseph County District Court in the case of 35-year-old Michael Lafler who has been charged with the October 15, 2021 murder of 33-year-old Chelsea Wallen in her Colon home.
Burr Oak Twp. Clerk barred from administering elections 'until further notice'
BURR OAK TWP. — Burr Oak Township Clerk Jackie Wells has been directed by the Michigan Bureau of Elections to not administer elections “until further notice” due to alleged “serious violations” of Michigan election law regarding the issuance of absentee voter ballots for Tuesday’s primary election.
Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
Police seeking two missing Centreville girls (UPDATED)
CENTREVILLE — Michigan State Police are currently seeking the public's help in finding two missing children out of Centreville. Police say 6-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Hope Tucker were reported missing from the yard of their foster parents at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Thomas Ct. and Center Ct. in Centreville.
Carra projected to win GOP state House primary
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Steve Carra looks to be one election away from re-election to the Michigan House of Representatives. According to unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary elections in St. Joseph County, Carra, the incumbent in the Republican primary for 36th District state representative, defeated his three challengers in the primary, garnering 3,450 votes, around 1,500 more votes than second-place Jerry Solis, who finished with 1,947.
Boil water advisory for part of Kalamazoo Twp.
Water infrastructure repairs have prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
Primary Election results: A snapshot of State Senate and State House District winners for November ballot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A strong number of candidates vying for the win in their districts which cover a number of counties in Southwest Michigan will be moving onto to Michigan’s November 2 Elections. Here is a glance based on unofficial results at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
City Council agrees to revisit golf cart proposal
The Wayland City Council Monday night agreed to revisit the question of an ordinance permitting use of golf carts and sider-by-side within the city limits. The action followed additional prodding by former Mayor Burrell Stein, who had suggested the move at the council’s July 18 meeting. Providing support for the idea again was citizen Amy DeShaw.
Election error reported in Eaton County
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates. According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts […]
Two bridges will close for improvements in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two bridges will be closed for about two months in Kalamazoo. Both bridges over Potage Creek, on Walnut and Lake streets, will close Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release from the city of Kalamazoo.
Two candidates leading in race for Kalamazoo County District Court
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Less than 700 votes separate the first and third place candidate for a seat on Kalamazoo County District Court late Tuesday, though absentee ballots were not fully counted. Lana Maria Escamilla had 9,715 votes, while Thomas Allen had 9,731 and Becket Jones has 9,087 in...
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, 1 in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
Live: Kalamazoo County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state of Michigan headed to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 2, to cast their ballots in the primary election. In partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, winners of Tuesday’s primary will win their parties nomination and move on to the November general election. Elsewhere, voters will weigh in on ballot questions and narrow the field of nonpartisan candidates seeking judicial and other offices.
Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues
Primary election results are delayed in 65 out of 83 counties in Michigan due to modem issues, officials in Wayne County said.
