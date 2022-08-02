ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

wtvbam.com

Maple Lawn Administrator informs Commissioners about financial issues

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation Administrator Jane Sabaitis told the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday they are experiencing financial issues that may lead to missed payrolls and unpaid bills. Her report indicated a domino effect from the...
abc57.com

Smoker Craft Boats to host ribbon-cutting for new facilities

NEW PARIS, Ind. -- Smoker Craft Boats, a local manufacturer, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 11:15 a.m. to unveil their new facilities. Located at 67977 County Road 23, the new facility adds an additional 210,000 square feet of production, shipping, storage and office space. The newest...
townbroadcast.com

City Council agrees to revisit golf cart proposal

The Wayland City Council Monday night agreed to revisit the question of an ordinance permitting use of golf carts and sider-by-side within the city limits. The action followed additional prodding by former Mayor Burrell Stein, who had suggested the move at the council’s July 18 meeting. Providing support for the idea again was citizen Amy DeShaw.
WWMTCw

Storms bring damage, flooding, outages throughout Allegan County

OTSEGO, Mich. — Storms toppled trees, broke power lines, and damaged buildings throughout Allegan County on Wednesday. In Otsego, a tree smashed onto the American Legion building on East Orleans Street, taking down a power line in the process. The houses along that street were in the dark Wednesday night.
wtvbam.com

Local Primary Election results by county

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Here is a more in depth list of local elections by city, county and township. Specific election information can be found by clicking on the links below. Allegan County: https://www2.allegancounty.org/Elections/Map/Report.aspx?qpid=WP-03-01280&jn=Allegan%20Township. Barry County: https://www.barrycounty.org/departments_and_officials/officials/county_clerk/election_results.php. Branch County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/052ecbf9-9ff7-4638-a9c9-18bccd5e814c. Calhoun County: https://elections.calhouncountymi.gov/August2022Primary/. Cass County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/a93205cd-f3f6-48af-9d12-8425432dee96. Kalamazoo County:...
MLive

Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
wbch.com

Car Stuck in Wet Cement

The driver of a car failed to see fresh cement in the construction area on West State street in Hastings where construction is on going and drove into it and became stuck.
WNDU

$5 million youth sports complex coming to Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A youth sports complex is coming to Berrien County. St. Joseph Township officials just approved permits for the $5 million venture Monday night. The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation said the complex will be built across from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA off Maiden Lane.
Fox17

Car fire closes I-94

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch tells us a car fire near Portage Road caused police to close the westbound lanes early Friday morning. The first alert went out just after 2 a.m. and the road reopened nearly three hours later. Traffic was diverted off of the Sprinkle Road ramp.
WNDU

Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash

Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
threeriversnews.com

Police find two missing Centreville girls safe in Kalamazoo

CENTREVILLE — Two children who were missing from Centreville on Thursday were found Friday morning in Kalamazoo. According to Michigan State Police, 6-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Hope Tucker were reported missing from the yard of their foster parents at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday from the area Thomas Ct. and Center Ct. in Centreville.
