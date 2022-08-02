Read on mega993online.com
Want Safer Yakima Neighborhoods? Maybe We Throw Block Parties!
National Night Out was fantastic yesterday. The weather ended up being just right for music, dancing, food, and fun at Miller Park in Yakima. If you missed it, no worries, there are plenty more chances to hang out with the community and enjoy this gorgeous area. Mark Your Calendar For...
Selah businesses rally to help 50+ people who lost everything in apartment complex fire
SELAH, Wash. — More than 50 people lost nearly everything in a fire that destroyed a Selah apartment building; now, local businesses are banding together to help their neighbors in need. Selah Springs Brewing Co. and Nana Kate’s — which are located in the same building —are offering a...
Picturesque Yakima Home for Sale With backyard Pond Near Franklin
Nestled between Tieton and W MacLaren St in Yakima if your family is searching for a forever home. This spot not only features a backyard pond, and spacious living spaces but it's also within walking distance of Franklin Park!. Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath 1934 Built Home for Sale...
10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)
10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
Yakima Herald Republic
Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato
Lower Yakima Valley crews are battling a brush fire west of Wapato that’s threatening a handful of homes in the area. Crews are on scene, creating fire breaks to contain the blaze that blackened fields between homes just west of Campbell Road and Pansy Lane. A passerby stopped and...
Yakima County home, vehicles destroyed by fire
YAKIMA, Wash. — A home in rural Yakima County was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. Yakima County Fire District No. 5 posted images of the burned out structure at 7:42 p.m. The images show what appears to be a mobile home and multiple vehicles with significant fire damage.
4 Places in Yakima to Celebrate your Girlfriend
It's international girlfriend day, which means it's time to celebrate that special someone. Granted, even after today, this is an amazing list to celebrate that special someone in your life any day of the year. Whether it's an anniversary birthday or just a special day in general you can pamper...
OPEN LETTER TO GUY FIERI: Please Visit One of These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-ins ASAPTUALLY
Dearest Guy Fieri, are you listening? These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-Ins in Washington state are right up the Mayor of Flavortown's alley! Please, Mayor Guy Fieri, come to the Yakima Valley! You could even feature one of our drive-ins on Diners, Dives, and Drive-Ins or on your new Food Network TV show, Guy's Family Road Trip!
Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park
Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
5 Places to Celebrate Family Fun Month in Yakima!
It's the month to celebrate family fun, we wanna help you do that and celebrate with your loved ones anywhere and everywhere in the Yakima Valley. We went and found all the go-to spots in Yakima where you can have a night out with the kiddos and get some quality time in.
FOX 11 and 41
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling the blaze and more are on the...
nbcrightnow.com
Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated
WAPATO, Wash. - An active standoff around the 300 block of Osborne Road is not related to a fire at the same location, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office PIO Casey Schilperoort. No shots have been fired and no one is in danger from the standoff, according to Schilperoort. Tribal...
Level 3 evacuations issued for parts of Selah due to wildfire
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning leave now — have been issued for parts of the town of Selah in Yakima County on Wednesday. Anyone within a mile and a half from Malloy Road and North Wenas Road are advised to leave. The fire...
nbcrightnow.com
Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:00 a.m. Fire now 1,500 acres and is currently 0% contained. The brush, grass, and timber fire is threatening 50 residences, but so far no structures have been lost. Ground and air crews will continue battling the blaze around its flanks, in the hopes of...
5 Places to Let out your Anger in Eastern Washington
Life is stressful, there's no question about it, sometimes you need a good release of that pent-up anger. Screaming into a pillow just doesn't cut it anymore, you don't wanna hurt anybody so where do you go to let out that aggression?. Well, we found five places in eastern Washington...
Three wildfires across Eastern Washington burn 22,000 acres
As of Thursday morning, three major wildfires burn around Eastern Washington: the Vantage Wildfire in Kittitas County, the Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima Valley, and the Williams Lake fire near Cheney, Wash. The total area the fires are burning is just shy of 22,000 acres. The Vantage fire is burning...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting
A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
nbcrightnow.com
Bridge construction on I-82 worries businesses in Selah
I-82 WESTBOUND – The Department of Transportation is closing a half-mile section of Interstate 82 westbound for construction between Yakima and Selah. The West Bridge will be closed for 30 days while they resurface the bridge decks on the twin bridges starting the second week of August. The Department...
1st major solar farm planned near Tri-Cities. Learn more, speak up at local hearing
7 square miles are being leased for the project.
