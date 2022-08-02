ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Mega 99.3

10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)

10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato

Lower Yakima Valley crews are battling a brush fire west of Wapato that’s threatening a handful of homes in the area. Crews are on scene, creating fire breaks to contain the blaze that blackened fields between homes just west of Campbell Road and Pansy Lane. A passerby stopped and...
WAPATO, WA
Mega 99.3

4 Places in Yakima to Celebrate your Girlfriend

It's international girlfriend day, which means it's time to celebrate that special someone. Granted, even after today, this is an amazing list to celebrate that special someone in your life any day of the year. Whether it's an anniversary birthday or just a special day in general you can pamper...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park

Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

5 Places to Celebrate Family Fun Month in Yakima!

It's the month to celebrate family fun, we wanna help you do that and celebrate with your loved ones anywhere and everywhere in the Yakima Valley. We went and found all the go-to spots in Yakima where you can have a night out with the kiddos and get some quality time in.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres

NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling the blaze and more are on the...
NACHES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated

WAPATO, Wash. - An active standoff around the 300 block of Osborne Road is not related to a fire at the same location, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office PIO Casey Schilperoort. No shots have been fired and no one is in danger from the standoff, according to Schilperoort. Tribal...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire

NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:00 a.m. Fire now 1,500 acres and is currently 0% contained. The brush, grass, and timber fire is threatening 50 residences, but so far no structures have been lost. Ground and air crews will continue battling the blaze around its flanks, in the hopes of...
NACHES, WA
Mega 99.3

5 Places to Let out your Anger in Eastern Washington

Life is stressful, there's no question about it, sometimes you need a good release of that pent-up anger. Screaming into a pillow just doesn't cut it anymore, you don't wanna hurt anybody so where do you go to let out that aggression?. Well, we found five places in eastern Washington...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting

A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bridge construction on I-82 worries businesses in Selah

I-82 WESTBOUND – The Department of Transportation is closing a half-mile section of Interstate 82 westbound for construction between Yakima and Selah. The West Bridge will be closed for 30 days while they resurface the bridge decks on the twin bridges starting the second week of August. The Department...
SELAH, WA
