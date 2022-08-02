3 Places in Yakima to get Rid of your Unwanted Clothes

Read on kffm.com
5 Handy Places to Look for Hard to Find Apartments in Yakima
Many Yakima residents have advice for those looking for a place to live and these locals say these are the 5 best spots to find an apartment in Yakima (we'll get to them in just a moment). Apartment Hunting Is VERY Stressful in Yakima. If you are moving to Yakima...
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
Picturesque Yakima Home for Sale With backyard Pond Near Franklin
Nestled between Tieton and W MacLaren St in Yakima if your family is searching for a forever home. This spot not only features a backyard pond, and spacious living spaces but it's also within walking distance of Franklin Park!. Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath 1934 Built Home for Sale...
10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)
10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
Yakima Herald Republic
Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato
Lower Yakima Valley crews are battling a brush fire west of Wapato that’s threatening a handful of homes in the area. Crews are on scene, creating fire breaks to contain the blaze that blackened fields between homes just west of Campbell Road and Pansy Lane. A passerby stopped and...
4 Places in Yakima to Celebrate your Girlfriend
It's international girlfriend day, which means it's time to celebrate that special someone. Granted, even after today, this is an amazing list to celebrate that special someone in your life any day of the year. Whether it's an anniversary birthday or just a special day in general you can pamper...
Yakima County home, vehicles destroyed by fire
YAKIMA, Wash. — A home in rural Yakima County was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. Yakima County Fire District No. 5 posted images of the burned out structure at 7:42 p.m. The images show what appears to be a mobile home and multiple vehicles with significant fire damage.
Need Money? Opportunities Through Yakima Valley to Apply For Now!
So you're looking for a job! You've come to the right place, from Yakima across the valley and into the Tri-Cities, below are freshly listed positions in a number of fields. Sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, hopefully, this helps!. If You Know of More Positions...
7 Pacific Northwest Fruit and Veggie Recipes That Are Delicious!
The Pacific Northwest has some of the freshest fruits and vegetables around! The farmer's markets are showing off the best of what the summer season has to offer and in the Yakima Valley there are so many choices to grab your produce, even pick your own berries!. Have You Ever...
Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park
Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
OPEN LETTER TO GUY FIERI: Please Visit One of These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-ins ASAPTUALLY
Dearest Guy Fieri, are you listening? These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-Ins in Washington state are right up the Mayor of Flavortown's alley! Please, Mayor Guy Fieri, come to the Yakima Valley! You could even feature one of our drive-ins on Diners, Dives, and Drive-Ins or on your new Food Network TV show, Guy's Family Road Trip!
FOX 11 and 41
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling the blaze and more are on the...
nbcrightnow.com
Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated
WAPATO, Wash. - An active standoff around the 300 block of Osborne Road is not related to a fire at the same location, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office PIO Casey Schilperoort. No shots have been fired and no one is in danger from the standoff, according to Schilperoort. Tribal...
Level 3 evacuations issued for parts of Selah due to wildfire
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning leave now — have been issued for parts of the town of Selah in Yakima County on Wednesday. Anyone within a mile and a half from Malloy Road and North Wenas Road are advised to leave. The fire...
5 Places to Let out your Anger in Eastern Washington
Life is stressful, there's no question about it, sometimes you need a good release of that pent-up anger. Screaming into a pillow just doesn't cut it anymore, you don't wanna hurt anybody so where do you go to let out that aggression?. Well, we found five places in eastern Washington...
Speak Up and Help Today Yakima! Take the Needs Assessment Survey!
Are you interested in being a part of the planning process for which programs will be brought to the Yakima Valley? If you have ideas and opinions on what would make our area safer and more educated, take the Yakima Valley Memorial Community Health Needs Assessment Survey today!. Make a...
Three wildfires across Eastern Washington burn 22,000 acres
As of Thursday morning, three major wildfires burn around Eastern Washington: the Vantage Wildfire in Kittitas County, the Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima Valley, and the Williams Lake fire near Cheney, Wash. The total area the fires are burning is just shy of 22,000 acres. The Vantage fire is burning...
Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish
YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s...
High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting
A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
Cougar euthanized near Selah—YCSO suspects it killed dozens of animals
SELAH, Wash. — After months of searching, wildlife leaders and law enforcement in the Wenas area of Yakima County located and later euthanized a cougar they believe was responsible for killing dozens of animals in the region over recent months. According to a post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s...
