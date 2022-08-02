Read on thedraftnetwork.com
Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Outperforming Mitch Trubisky?
More change should be coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition.
ESPN
Pittsburgh Steelers sign hold-in WR Diontae Johnson to contract extension
PITTSBURGH -- Diontae Johnson got his deal. After a weeklong hold-in at the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp, the wide receiver and the team reached a two-year extension that averages $18.355 million per year, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin. The deal, worth up to $39.5 million if he...
Mitch Trubisky reportedly struggling during 1st team reps at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky arrived for training camp preparing to be the starter in Week 1, with a competition
Steelers hire former Penguins CEO David Morehouse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."
49ers don't want Jimmy Garoppolo with Seahawks for Week 2 game?
The San Francisco 49ers have until Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. ET to release or trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Otherwise, they'll be on the hook for his non-guaranteed $24.2M base salary and $26.9M salary-cap hit for 2022. There is, however, no financial benefit in cutting Garoppolo before that time,...
Clemson's Swinney: New perspective for Tigers' camp
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has taught a lot of lessons the past seven seasons. Along the way, some guidance got lost amidst all that winning. “There are certain things you can’t teach on the mountaintop,” Swinney said Friday as the Tigers opened fall camp. His team, Swinney believes, carries a new, healthier perspective after what it went through in 2021. A year ago, the Tigers were runaway favorites to win a seventh straight Atlantic Coast Conference crown and gain a seventh consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff. Instead, Clemson opened 4-3, including losses to eventual national champion Georgia and ACC winner Pittsburgh.
Look: Mike Tomlin's Quote About Fairness Is Going Viral
Mike Tomlin has another "Tomlinism" to add to his collection. The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had a great quote to the media on Wednesday about someone being treated fairly vs someone being treated the same. "We treat everybody fairly but not everybody the same," Tomlin said. In other words, this...
thecomeback.com
Pirates owner hilariously trolled by fan in photo
It’s been a rough few decades for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have had only four winning seasons since losing Barry Bonds following the 1992 season. While not all of that can be blamed on owner Bob Nutting, his thrifty behavior hasn’t helped matters. One fan decided to troll Nutting and did so right under his face.
Teen's 'sentimental' signed Steelers football went missing at training camp
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - People typically leave Steelers training camp in Latrobe with autographs, handshakes and selfies with their favorite players. On Tuesday, someone did leave with at least one of those things, except it wasn't theirs. A local teen said a suspected thief stole years' worth of lifelong memories from him and he wants what was taken returned.The white Steelers football was signed by former and current Steelers like Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Heyward brothers and swiped in the blink of an eye.Zach Sexauer from Hookstown said he thinks it happened as he and everybody else scrambled...
Pat Narduzzi Identifies Pitt Football's Freshmen Standouts
A few defensive backs and an offensive lineman have caught the eye of Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi.
