Tulane's Ron Hunter: 'We looked like we could play in the NCAA tournament'

Mayor LaToya Cantrell wants New Orleanians to believe that everything related to the New Orleans Police Department would be just fine — if. If the media wouldn’t call attention to NOPD’s two-and-a-half-hour average call response time. If certain members of the City Council would stop voicing citizens' concerns and complaints about NOPD operations. If the federal consent decree governing NOPD operations would end, so that cops would no longer be “handcuffed.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO