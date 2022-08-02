Tulane's Ron Hunter: 'We looked like we could play in the NCAA tournament'

Read on www.nola.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Back to his old self, Tulane's Tyjae Spears looks to build on 264-yard 2021 finale
Tyjae Spears rushed for more yards in Tulane’s finale against Memphis last season than any player in school history not named Matt Forte. His encore might last for all of 2022. Fully recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in Septembers 2020, Spears took a handoff from Michael Pratt...
NOLA.com
Kenner Discovery chooses baseball coach, and other metro area schools news
KENNER DISCOVERY HIGH SCHOOL: The new head baseball coach at Kenner Discovery High School is Nick Walker, who was a three-year football letterman at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, after graduating from Archbishop Rummel High School. Walker began coaching baseball in 2003 at the recreational park level. Soon he expanded to coach competitive travel and showcase baseball teams up until 2021.
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 5-7
Jazz musicians perform downtown for Satchmo SummerFest and Latin artists do the same at Kenner City Park for the Kenner Hispanic Fest. There are also several school supply giveaways and youth events around the city to help local families prepare for the new school year. Here's more of what's happening August 5-7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Amid insurance crisis, crowd packs New Orleans meeting to gripe about spiraling premiums
About 100 people packed a public meeting in New Orleans on Wednesday night to express their frustrations over skyrocketing home insurance rates and lob questions at Louisiana’s top official tasked with regulating an industry that is overwhelmed with claims after two years of major storms. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for July 14-21, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Generes Drive 1621: William B. Caster and Misty D. Caster to Lobell Properties LLC, $225,225. Imperial Drive 21: Jean A. Hicks to Jean Hicks Family Trust, donation. Jefferson Colonial Estates subdivision, lot B, square 3: James E. Nolan and Erika M. Lobenstein to Robert Rosales, $280,000. Tyler St. 818: Marrone...
NOLA.com
Donaldo Batiste, longtime educator, appointed to Orleans Parish School Board
The Orleans Parish School Board on Tuesday appointed longtime educator Donaldo Batiste to fill its 4th District seat, vacant since J.C. Wagner-Romero resigned last month. The board voted unanimously to install Batiste, the sole applicant for the interim position. A special election to complete Wagner-Romero's term will be held in the spring.
NOLA.com
American Spiritual Ensemble brings vocal works to New Orleans performance
The preservation and tradition of the American Negro spiritual will ring through Temple Sinai when the American Spiritual Ensemble is presented by the New Orleans Opera Association. The 90-minute free concert with reservations will be Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at 6227 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Reservations can be...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
James Gill: A perpetual taxpayer ripoff, with the help of two mayors
Many millions of dollars bequeathed for the benefit of New Orleans residents have been snaffled over the years, and it may never stop if New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gets her way. The City Council has filed suit to stop Cantrell's shenanigans. The law may be on the council's side,...
NOLA.com
Stunning pools, grand staircases, gourmet kitchens. See inside these $1.5 million+ homes
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
NOLA.com
Short-term rental giant Sonder sues New Orleans hotelier Joe Jaeger over failed leases
Two titans of the New Orleans hospitality industry, hotel owner Joe Jaeger and short-term rental operator Sonder Holdings Inc., are battling in federal court over a failed business deal involving hotel leases that would have vastly expanded Sonder's footprint in the city. In a lawsuit filed by Sonder in U.S....
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: With outsized impact, two small restaurants each plan big moves ahead
The Ethiopian restaurant Addis NOLA and the sushi bar Yakuza House are two very small spots that have made an outsized impact. Now, each has embarked on expansion plans. Here’s what’s in store:. Addis NOLA’s next move. Prince Lobo gets fired up just greeting the day. Check...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Shoot-out during Facebook Marketplace robbery led to arrest in similar Metairie holdup
A Jackson, Mississippi, man accused of traveling to Metairie to commit a robbery he had set up through the Facebook Marketplace was arrested days later, after authorities say he was shot in the chest while trying to commit a similar holdup in Hattiesburg. Carlos Davis, 22, was charged Monday with...
NOLA.com
As classes resume, area teachers talk about maskless classes. Spoiler: No one misses them.
When students, faculty and staff begin a new academic year this month, they will arrive with no COVID-19 mandates for the first time in over two years. Metairie teacher Kim Bourgeois can sum up how she feels about that in just one word: “ecstatic.”. “I am ecstatic to be...
NOLA.com
New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup
When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
NOLA.com
Commentary: For Mayor Cantrell, the buck stops elsewhere
Mayor LaToya Cantrell wants New Orleanians to believe that everything related to the New Orleans Police Department would be just fine — if. If the media wouldn’t call attention to NOPD’s two-and-a-half-hour average call response time. If certain members of the City Council would stop voicing citizens' concerns and complaints about NOPD operations. If the federal consent decree governing NOPD operations would end, so that cops would no longer be “handcuffed.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Man killed in 7th Ward on Friday morning, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed in the 7th Ward on Friday morning, New Orleans police said. The NOPD said they were notified of the homicide in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue around 11:14 a.m. A man was found with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council takes second look at surveillance, creates group to study role for judges
Two weeks after the New Orleans City Council opened the door for police to use facial recognition, members passed another ordinance Thursday aimed at creating new restrictions and reporting requirements on the controversial technology. The new law, which passed on a 6-0 vote, prohibits using the technology to investigate consensual...
NOLA.com
Louisiana man caught with sharks, meth in Terrebonne Parish bayou, authorities say
A Louisiana man was jailed after being caught with methamphetamine and an undersize shark in a Terrebonne Parish bayou, authorities say. State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents said they also witnessed Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma throw another shark overboard during their compliance check of his boat, on July 26 in Oyster Bayou.
NOLA.com
After Lakeview restaurant Elle-J’s closes, owners of Velvet Cactus, Wrong Iron step in
The Lakeview Italian restaurant Elle-J’s has served its last supper, and permanently closed after service on July 29. However, the wheels are already turning on a plan for a new restaurant to take its place. The owners of the nearby restaurant Velvet Cactus and the Mid-City bar Wrong Iron...
Comments / 0