Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
nbcboston.com
Black Faith Leaders to Meet With Boston Mayor, FBI in Response to White Supremacist Activity
Black faith leaders plan to meet with Boston's mayor and representatives of the local FBI to discuss white nationalist groups that have targeting the city. Black clergy leaders from the area will meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and the FBI reps at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.
Trump allies, moderates light up Massachusetts GOP primary
Republicans have won the governor’s office in Massachusetts with moderate candidates who appeal to independent voters and some Democrats. The state party seems to be done with that.
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
WMTW
Which Maine governor spent more on public education, Janet Mills or Paul LePage?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Governor Janet Mills considers fully funding Maine's Pre-K through 12th grade public schools one of her top achievements in office, but her Republican opponent and predecessor, says he did so first. Who is correct?. In March, following her visit to South Portland elementary school,...
manchesterinklink.com
Sherman touts ideas and experience while slamming Sununu during Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A focus on listening was at the core in the message from State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman as he talked to voters at a West Side event on Monday, comparing what he sees as his strength in listening compared to incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu. Sherman,...
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
Appeals court tosses former UMass students’ lawsuit challenging COVID vaccine mandates
A federal appeals court dismissed a lawsuit on Thursday brought by two former students of the University of Massachusetts campuses in Boston and Lowell claiming that vaccine mandates were unconstitutional. The appeal arose from a 2021 lawsuit by then-students Hunter Harris of UMass Lowell and Cora Cluett of UMass Boston...
These Are 10 of the Best Ropes Courses in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
August has arrived, and believe it or not, we're on the latter half of summer. So, now is the time more than ever to make plans to get outside and spend time in and around nature before things start to get chilly again. One fun idea for a summer day...
Abortion in Massachusetts: After having an abortion in the ‘80s, she vowed to never be faced with that choice again
This story is part of a series inviting those who have gotten abortions in Massachusetts to share their experiences in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Others who wish to participate can email HMorrison@masslive.com. __________
WMUR.com
Five new landmarks added to New Hampshire's Register of Historical Places
CONCORD, N.H. — The State Council for Historical Resources added five new locations to the list of New Hampshire historical monuments. The new additions are meant to celebrate the state’s rural history. The list includes Atkinson's Center School, the Abbott/Laurel Schoolhouse in Milford, the William Swain Property in...
Woman, 2 children found dead in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. – Investigators are looking into the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children in New Hampshire.Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday the bodies were found at a home in Northfield. State and local police are investigating.The police presence on quiet Wethersfield Drive Wednesday spanned hours. SkyEye video shows New Hampshire cruisers and investigative units parked out front of a home. Inside, teams carefully collected evidence and photographed a scene. No additional details have been released.
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Hot Air Balloon Rally, Roller Derby and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Stargazing Hike on West Rattlesnake on Friday, August 5 from 8 p.m....
VTDigger
Show us the proof
Jay Diaz, the general counsel of the Vermont ACLU, presented a VTDigger commentary about the upcoming elections for Vermont state’s attorneys. The general counsel wrote “For decades, Vermont’s public officials — including elected state’s attorneys — have paved the way for a system of mass incarceration fueled by over-policing, racism and fearmongering.” There was nothing further in the commentary to support or substantiate this statement.
universalhub.com
Nazis try to get on the ballot in Massachusetts - but may not have collected enough signatures
Today's the deadline to file enough signatures statewide to get a place on the November ballot; Ploss said Sunday she doesn't think she'll have enough. Her would-be lieutenant-governor candidate, Jim Rizoli, is a "proud" Holocaust denier who used to froth about Brazilian immigrants in Framingham but now concentrates on hating Jews and she's assisted by a woman she calls her "minister of Third Reich Advocacy."
Massachusetts Hiker Rescued Via Helicopter After Injuries Left Him Unable to Walk
A hiker from Massachusetts had to be airlifted out of the New Hampshire mountains on Monday. A fall left him severely injured and unable to walk. 34-year-old Matthew Lawrence was hiking in the Franconia Ridge of the White Mountains, about a half mile from the Mount Lafayette summit, when he fell. Luckily, he wasn’t alone.
Turnto10.com
Prosecution rests in trial of truck driver in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club, including three from Southern New England, acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck.
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
You know how it goes. You’re fiddling around with your radio dial, looking for your favorite station, and next thing you know, you’re accidentally driving 161 miles per hour and leading a police chase right out of “The Blues Brothers.”. Maybe that was the plight of a...
