Kittery, ME

Boston

Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.

NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous

A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags

Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
Five new landmarks added to New Hampshire's Register of Historical Places

CONCORD, N.H. — The State Council for Historical Resources added five new locations to the list of New Hampshire historical monuments. The new additions are meant to celebrate the state’s rural history. The list includes Atkinson's Center School, the Abbott/Laurel Schoolhouse in Milford, the William Swain Property in...
Woman, 2 children found dead in New Hampshire home

NORTHFIELD, N.H. – Investigators are looking into the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children in New Hampshire.Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday the bodies were found at a home in Northfield. State and local police are investigating.The police presence on quiet Wethersfield Drive Wednesday spanned hours. SkyEye video shows New Hampshire cruisers and investigative units parked out front of a home. Inside, teams carefully collected evidence and photographed a scene. No additional details have been released.
Show us the proof

Jay Diaz, the general counsel of the Vermont ACLU, presented a VTDigger commentary about the upcoming elections for Vermont state’s attorneys. The general counsel wrote “For decades, Vermont’s public officials — including elected state’s attorneys — have paved the way for a system of mass incarceration fueled by over-policing, racism and fearmongering.” There was nothing further in the commentary to support or substantiate this statement.
Nazis try to get on the ballot in Massachusetts - but may not have collected enough signatures

Today's the deadline to file enough signatures statewide to get a place on the November ballot; Ploss said Sunday she doesn't think she'll have enough. Her would-be lieutenant-governor candidate, Jim Rizoli, is a "proud" Holocaust denier who used to froth about Brazilian immigrants in Framingham but now concentrates on hating Jews and she's assisted by a woman she calls her "minister of Third Reich Advocacy."
