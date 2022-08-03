ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Man wanted after bias-motivated crime in Aurora

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GuV4R_0h2S6LpH00

Man wanted for bias-motivated crime in Aurora 00:27

Aurora Police want to find a man accused of attacking people for speaking Spanish. Investigators say the suspect sprayed the victims with gasoline and wanted to set them on fire. He allegedly told them they don't belong here and followed them to their car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZjMV_0h2S6LpH00
Aurora Police

Police responded to the Rocket gas station at Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street on July 23 at around 11 p.m. They add the suspect threw a rock through a back window and stole a victim's car keys.

Police describe the suspect, who was seen on surveillance video, as a 20-25 year old Hispanic or Asian man. He could be 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall.

Investigators say they are classifying it as a bias-motivated crime.

If you know more information, you're asked to call 303.627.1661 or email StopHate@auroragov.org.

Comments / 18

Debbie McGrew
2d ago

When we have conversations about race, it is important to note that it is a very complex subject. There is also prejudice within races, it is actually quite common. If we could just respect all people, regardless of color, immigration status, or religious choice, the world be such a better place! 💕

Reply(2)
9
Molly Barrett
3d ago

I'm confused. The suspect is Hispanic but was hating on Hispanic people speaking Spanish and for being here? What kind of world are we living in? ☹️ I hope the victims are OK.

Reply(6)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Former Loveland officer to be sentenced in rough arrest

A former Loveland police officer will be sentenced Friay for her role in failing to stop another officer from shoving an elderly woman with dementia to the ground during a shoplifting arrest. Daria Jalali, 28, pleaded guilty in June to the misdemeanor charge. She and fellow Loveland police officer Austin Hopp were charged following the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner in June 2020. Hopp forced Garner to the ground, pushed her against the hood of his car and wrenched her arm backward. A lawsuit settled for $3 million claims Hopp dislocated her shoulder and fractured her arm. Hopp pleaded guilty to assault and is serving five years in prison.
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Motorcyclist killed in Aurora crash

A motorcyclist is dead after she collided with a pickup truck in east Aurora on Wednesday. The motorcycle was headed east on East Sixth Parkway when it collided with a Dodge pickup that was driving south on North Catawba Way around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Medics took the motorcyclist to a hospital, where she later died. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene, police said. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the name of the woman killed in the crash after her family has been notified. Authorities are asking anyone with dash camera footage of the incident to call the Police Department's traffic division at 303-739-6423.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Former Loveland officer Daria Jalali sentenced

A former Loveland police officer is now the second officer to be sentenced by a court for her role in the rough arrest of Karen Garner, a woman living with dementia. Daria Jalali, the second officer to respond to a call involving Garner, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Failure to Intervene.Jalali was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 36 months probation and 250 hours of community service. She was also sentenced to undergo a mental health evaluation and must avoid contact with the Garner family while also maintaining employment of at least 35 hours per week. The charges stem...
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Andrew Condon convicted of killing LeBrea Jackson

Andrew Condon has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body along Interstate 25. LeBrea Jackson, 23, was reported missing from Aurora on Dec. 26, 2018. Prosecutors said that two days before Christmas in 2018, someone used Jackson's phone to text her mother that she was on her way to pick up her then-boyfriend Condon. The pair never arrived at Jackson's parents' house. Her remains were found in a storage container near an abandoned truck stop outside Aguilar in Las Animas County on Jan. 6. The town of Aguilar is about 20 miles north of Trinidad.    Condon will be sentenced in November. 
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Second stolen car was at scene of Kevin Piaskowski's death on I-70

Denver police say two of the vehicles at the scene of a deadly Interstate 70 shooting Sunday night were stolen. Dash camera video caught most of the encounter and shows the suspect shooting a gun out of the window while driving a stolen truck. It then shows that truck crashing into the back of a semi, before slamming into another vehicle on the road."As I was looking more closely, I indeed saw what was our car at the tail end of that video."That's a quote from he owner of the white Hyundai Santa Fe, who did not want to be...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Why John Pacheaco Police Shooting Is Primed to Make Colorado Legal History

The tragic story of John Pacheaco, who died on Halloween 2020 after two Glendale Police Department officers, Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips, repeatedly shot into his vehicle, is on track to make Colorado legal history as the first case to be tried under reform legislation that allows law enforcement officials to be held personally liable for wrongful death.
GLENDALE, CO
Heather Willard

Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s body

Andrew Condon, 29, of Aurora.Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. (Aurora, Colo.) A jury convicted an Aurora man of killing his ex-girlfriend, LaBrea Jackson, in 2018. Andrew Condon, 29, will be sentenced on Nov. 10 in the 18th Judicial District for second-degree murder, tampering with a body, motor vehicle theft, assault, burglary and menacing with a weapon.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Spanish#Aurora Police Police#Hispanic#Asian#Stophate Auroragov Org
9NEWS

Enstrom Candies truck stolen in Denver

DENVER — Denver police are on the lookout for robbers who made a sweet getaway with an Enstrom Candies truck. The van was taken between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The thieves then used the 2001 GMC Safari panel vehicle to break into cars at 36th and Blake in Denver's Lower Downtown area Wednesday morning.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Deadly hit-and-run suspect held on $50,000 bond

DENVER — A Denver judge ordered that a man facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run crash be held on a $50,000 cash-only bond after prosecutors argued that he had an incentive to flee. Taylor Lindsey faces felony charges for killing Jake Johnson in a crash that happened just after...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Javier Acevedo Double-Murder Timeline: How the System Failed to Protect His Victims

The Loveland Police Department has been the focus of numerous controversies over the past year — and it's in the eye of the hurricane again owing to the media furor surrounding the case of Erie's Javier Acevedo, 49, who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Daum, and her daughter, sixteen-year-old Meadow Sinner, before committing suicide on July 28.
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Thornton police serach for missing 13-year-old Sam Ashley

Police in Thornton are asking the public for help in finding Sam Ashley. The 13 year old was last seen at midnight in the 5900 blk of E 114th Place. Sam lives with autism and is described as 5-foot tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a solid black or white T-shirt and shorts possibly with a Minecraft-themed backpack. Anyone who sees Sam is asked to call 911 immediately. 
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Car stolen in Jeffco dumped in Denver neighborhood

Jefferson County deputies found an abandoned stolen car in southwest Denver Wednesday morning, but no suspects. According to the sheriff's office, a carjacking took place overnight in Jefferson County, and the victim took themselves to the hospital before calling law enforcement several hours later. The investigation led Jeffco deputies to a Denver neighborhood south of Highway 285, where deputies formed a perimeter around the stolen vehicle. A shelter-in-place order was issued for homes in the 3600 block of S Depew Street for about an hour. Deputies and police responded to the car near the intersection with W Lehigh Avenue and S Eaton Street. It was determined the car had been abandoned, and there were no suspects found in the area. The original location of the carjacking was not immediately known. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the carjacking investigation.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Search is on for suspects who wore masks when they shot & killed Lakewood man

Lakewood police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The victim was 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras.The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Surveillance video shows three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found Contreras dead in the driver's seat."It does not appear that the driver knew these suspects at all. It appears to be a random carjacking and unfortunately someone got shot and killed," said John...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Domestic violence groups mourn deaths of Lindsay Daum & her daughter in Loveland

Advocacy groups in northern Colorado that work every day to help those experiencing domestic violence say they are heartbroken as a whole over the recent developments involving a double murder in Loveland at the end of July. According to police and court records the victims in the case sought out help from both police and the justice system multiple times before their deaths.   According to Loveland Police the gunman, Javier Acevedo Jr., was known by their agency, the Denver and Larimer County court systems. Multiple requests for protection orders against Acevedo were filed since 2021, most of...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
54K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy