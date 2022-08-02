Read on newstalkkit.com
Want Safer Yakima Neighborhoods? Maybe We Throw Block Parties!
National Night Out was fantastic yesterday. The weather ended up being just right for music, dancing, food, and fun at Miller Park in Yakima. If you missed it, no worries, there are plenty more chances to hang out with the community and enjoy this gorgeous area. Mark Your Calendar For...
Selah businesses rally to help 50+ people who lost everything in apartment complex fire
SELAH, Wash. — More than 50 people lost nearly everything in a fire that destroyed a Selah apartment building; now, local businesses are banding together to help their neighbors in need. Selah Springs Brewing Co. and Nana Kate’s — which are located in the same building —are offering a...
5 Handy Places to Look for Hard to Find Apartments in Yakima
Many Yakima residents have advice for those looking for a place to live and these locals say these are the 5 best spots to find an apartment in Yakima (we'll get to them in just a moment). Apartment Hunting Is VERY Stressful in Yakima. If you are moving to Yakima...
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
Picturesque Yakima Home for Sale With backyard Pond Near Franklin
Nestled between Tieton and W MacLaren St in Yakima if your family is searching for a forever home. This spot not only features a backyard pond, and spacious living spaces but it's also within walking distance of Franklin Park!. Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath 1934 Built Home for Sale...
Yakima Herald Republic
Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato
Lower Yakima Valley crews are battling a brush fire west of Wapato that’s threatening a handful of homes in the area. Crews are on scene, creating fire breaks to contain the blaze that blackened fields between homes just west of Campbell Road and Pansy Lane. A passerby stopped and...
Lots of Fun at This Year’s Moxee Hop Festival
The party is underway in Moxee. The Moxee Hop Festival 2022 kicked off on Thursday and continues through Saturday. The festival is the culmination of a lot of work by the City of Moxee, East Valley Community Enhancement Association and numerous volunteers and sponsors. Music in the park Friday and...
Yakima County home, vehicles destroyed by fire
YAKIMA, Wash. — A home in rural Yakima County was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. Yakima County Fire District No. 5 posted images of the burned out structure at 7:42 p.m. The images show what appears to be a mobile home and multiple vehicles with significant fire damage.
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
nbcrightnow.com
Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated
WAPATO, Wash. - An active standoff around the 300 block of Osborne Road is not related to a fire at the same location, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office PIO Casey Schilperoort. No shots have been fired and no one is in danger from the standoff, according to Schilperoort. Tribal...
OPEN LETTER TO GUY FIERI: Please Visit One of These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-ins ASAPTUALLY
Dearest Guy Fieri, are you listening? These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-Ins in Washington state are right up the Mayor of Flavortown's alley! Please, Mayor Guy Fieri, come to the Yakima Valley! You could even feature one of our drive-ins on Diners, Dives, and Drive-Ins or on your new Food Network TV show, Guy's Family Road Trip!
Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park
Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
Cow Canyon Fire near border of Yakima, Kittitas counties triggers immediate evacuations
UPDATE at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 3: The Cow Canyon Fire is burning across at least 200 acres of land in Wenas, a community near the border of Yakima and Kittitas counties, according to fire and emergency responders from across the region. DNR officials say Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
5 Places to Let out your Anger in Eastern Washington
Life is stressful, there's no question about it, sometimes you need a good release of that pent-up anger. Screaming into a pillow just doesn't cut it anymore, you don't wanna hurt anybody so where do you go to let out that aggression?. Well, we found five places in eastern Washington...
nbcrightnow.com
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
Three wildfires across Eastern Washington burn 22,000 acres
As of Thursday morning, three major wildfires burn around Eastern Washington: the Vantage Wildfire in Kittitas County, the Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima Valley, and the Williams Lake fire near Cheney, Wash. The total area the fires are burning is just shy of 22,000 acres. The Vantage fire is burning...
High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting
A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
1st major solar farm planned near Tri-Cities. Learn more, speak up at local hearing
7 square miles are being leased for the project.
