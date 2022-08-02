ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

News Talk KIT

6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell

We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato

Lower Yakima Valley crews are battling a brush fire west of Wapato that’s threatening a handful of homes in the area. Crews are on scene, creating fire breaks to contain the blaze that blackened fields between homes just west of Campbell Road and Pansy Lane. A passerby stopped and...
WAPATO, WA
News Talk KIT

Lots of Fun at This Year’s Moxee Hop Festival

The party is underway in Moxee. The Moxee Hop Festival 2022 kicked off on Thursday and continues through Saturday. The festival is the culmination of a lot of work by the City of Moxee, East Valley Community Enhancement Association and numerous volunteers and sponsors. Music in the park Friday and...
MOXEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated

WAPATO, Wash. - An active standoff around the 300 block of Osborne Road is not related to a fire at the same location, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office PIO Casey Schilperoort. No shots have been fired and no one is in danger from the standoff, according to Schilperoort. Tribal...
WAPATO, WA
News Talk KIT

Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park

Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Places to Let out your Anger in Eastern Washington

Life is stressful, there's no question about it, sometimes you need a good release of that pent-up anger. Screaming into a pillow just doesn't cut it anymore, you don't wanna hurt anybody so where do you go to let out that aggression?. Well, we found five places in eastern Washington...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres

NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
NACHES, WA
107.3 KFFM

High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting

A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

