Video: Surveillance camera shows 80-year-old store owner shooting attempted robbery suspect – CNN Video

Texas jury orders Alex Jones to pay parents of Sandy Hook victim more than $4 million in defamation suit
A Texas jury awarded the parents of one of the victims of the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School over $4 million in the damages trial of “Infowars” host Alex Jones. The conspiracy theorist and far-right broadcaster had earlier been found liable for defamation in a default judgment issued by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble over his false claims the 2012 shooting was “a hoax” in repeated comments over the past decade.
Illinois AG warns of scam using phony websites to target banking customers
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois state officials on Thursday warned of a new scam targeting banking customers. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued the warning about fake bank websites that target consumers’ personal information. The scammers make the websites look...
NY: Latest CDC Findings Indicate ‘Potential Community Spread’ of Polio in Hudson Valley
More polio has been detected in Hudson Valley wastewater samples, this time Orange County, according to NYS health officials, which it says further indicates potential community spread of the virus declared eradicated in 1979. The CDC detected polio in samples taken from June and July in two geographically different locations...
California welcomes 11 new pups to wolf pack families
Officials announced that two of California’s wolf packs have each produced litters this year, adding to the species’ continued growth in the state. The Lassen pack, located in Lassen and Plumas counties in northeastern California, produced five pups, while the Whaleback pack, which is mostly in Siskiyou County in Northern California, had at least six pups, according to a report published Tuesday by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Houston teen uses body-shaming tweet by Florida Republican to raise money for abortion rights groups
HOUSTON — A Houston area 19-year-old is in the national spotlight after she stood up to a Republican congressman from Florida who body-shamed her on Twitter last week. Olivia Julianna didn’t isn’t backing down in a Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz. Instead, she helped raise millions of dollars for women’s reproductive rights funds.
Geico closes all California locations, lays off more than 100
Geico is no longer offering in-person locations to purchase car and homeowners insurance in California, the company’s website shows. The American insurance giant, which until recently had locations across Los Angeles, including a branch that opened in Burbank just last year, now lists zero available agents in California. The...
Gov. Hochul: judges need better understanding of current N.Y. bail laws
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul pushed back on criticism of New York’s cashless bail system Wednesday, calling out judges and prosecutors for not following the law. The governor was asked during an unrelated presser about Mayor Adams’ repeated calls to overhaul the state’s bail reforms and whether she is considering his call to allow judges to weigh “dangerousness” when deciding to detain someone pretrial.
