Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula, Gone at 95

Read on scifi.radio
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport United Men And Women Wrap Up Regular SeasonUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Veteran Sitcom Actress, Dies at 95
Click here to read the full article. Pat Carroll, a veteran actress known for her voice role as Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and whose career as an entertainer spanned seven decades, died Saturday in Cape Cod, Mass. while recovering from pneumonia. She was 95 years old. Carroll’s death was confirmed by her representative, Derek Maki. Maki stated that Carroll died with her best friend by her side. Born on May 5, 1927 in Shreveport, La., Patricia Ann Carroll’s family relocated to Los Angeles when she was five years old. There she began acting in local productions at a young age,...
Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95
July 31 (UPI) -- Pat Carroll, the Emmy-winning veteran comedian and the voice of Ursula the sea witch from the Disney animated film The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Her daughter Kerry Karsian told The Hollywood Reporter that Carroll had died Saturday of pneumonia at her Cape Cod, Mass., home.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Dirty Dancing’ Star Jennifer Grey Was Relieved She Could Let Her ‘Darker Freak Flag Fly’
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has a lot to say about her time on the set of the hit movie. She also shared some secrets about her time on a few other acting projects. Here's what she said about letting her "freak flag fly."
‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season
Click here to read the full article. Showtime has elected against moving forward with a second season of its anthology series “The First Lady.” The decision comes a little over six weeks after the series aired its Season 1 finale on the network. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season,” a Showtime spokesperson told Variety. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our...
‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series
David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
Naomi Judd’s daughters Ashley, Wynonna not named in will, are reportedly listed as beneficiaries of trust
Details of Naomi Judd’s will, which was filed in Tennessee in May, have surfaced. The legendary country singer, who died by suicide April 30 at the age of 76, named her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate in legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital.
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Twin Peaks Actor Lenny Von Dohlen Dead at 63 'After a Long Illness'
Actor Lenny Von Dohlen has died. He was 63. The actor "died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness," Steven J. Wolfe, longtime manager of the Twin Peaks star, confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday. Von Dohlen's sister Catherine was the first to share the news of...
Mary Alice Smith of ‘A Different World’ fame is dead at 84
Legendary and award-winning actress Mary Alice Smith, who is best known to younger urbanites for her role in “A Different World,” has died. She was 84. Smith, who went by her stage name of “Mary Alice,” is one of the rare African American thespians who won both an Emmy Award and Tony Award back in the 1970s before she came upon the role of the college dorm manager on “The Cosby Show” spinoff show, “A Different World.”
Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’
Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Angie Harmon, Sasha Alexander and More
Partners in crime! Rizzoli & Isles took the crime show genre to the next level with its 2010 premiere, focusing on two female friends and colleagues who didn’t need anyone else to solve the case. Based on the novels by Tess Gerritsen, the TNT drama followed detective Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon) and medical examiner Dr. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Mary Alice, A Different World and I'll Fly Away actress, dies
Mary Alice, best known for her Emmy- and Tony Award-winning work in the TV series I'll Fly Away and the original Broadway production of Fences, has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was 85, but her birth year has been reported as both 1936 and 1941 by multiple sources.
Mary Alice, Tony-Winning ‘Fences’ Star, Dies
Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice — known for originating the role of Rose in August Wilson’s “Fences” — died Wednesday evening in her home in New York City, the New York Police Department confirmed to TheWrap. There are conflicting reports surrounding her age. In...
Everybody Still Hates Chris: Animated Reboot Ordered to Series — Chris Rock Returning as Narrator and EP
Click here to read the full article. It’s been more than a decade since Everybody Hates Chris ended its run on The CW, and guess what? Everybody Still Hates Chris. In fact, that’s the title being given to an animated reimagining of the family sitcom, which has officially been ordered to series at Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Chris Rock is confirmed to be returning as the show’s narrator, telling “stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.” “Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of...
AOL Corp
Angelica Ross will become 1st transgender performer to lead Broadway's 'Chicago'
Angelica Ross, known for her appearances in “Pose” and “American Horror Story,” will join the “Chicago” cast this September for her Broadway debut as lead Roxie Hart. In doing so, Ross will be the first transgender woman to perform the role on Broadway. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Abruptly Cancels Return to Broadway, Blaming Producer Scott Rudin
Click here to read the full article. “To Kill A Mockingbird,” Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s beloved coming-of-age novel, will not return to Broadway as previously announced. A spokesperson for the production declined to comment on the cancellation to Variety. News of the hasty cancelation was first reported by entertainment news outlet Showbiz 411. The stage play, which opened on Broadway in 2018, played its final performance at the Shubert Theatre on Jan. 16. At the time, it was reported that the show would reopen in June at the Belasco Theater. The date was later moved to Nov. 2, with...
‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Recalls Committing Huge ‘Insurance No No’ During Major Guest-Starring Role
Paget Brewster is most well-known for playing fan-favorite Unit Chief Emily Prentiss on “Criminal Minds.” However, she reminded everyone of her brief run on 90s classic, “Friends,” in an amusing way. Brewster portrayed Kathy in “Friends” as a guest role in season 4. She appeared in...
‘Your Honor’: Jimi Stanton, Lilli Kay & Benjamin Flores Jr. Upped To Series Regulars For Season 2
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Carlo, Fia and Eugene in the upcoming second and final season of Showtime’s Your Honor. Jimi Stanton (Castle Rock) Lilli Kay (Chambers) and Benjamin Flores Jr. (Fear Street), who recur as the characters, respectively, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2. Bryan Cranston stars in the series as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. As the only surviving son of Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), Stanton’s Carlo Baxter is...
Showbiz411
Review: Broadway All Stars Make “Into the Woods” The Show of the Summer, and Fall, and…
Where was I was on July 9th when “Into the Woods” opened at the St. James Theater? I have no idea, and no excuse for not having been there when this revival of Stephen Sondheim’s whimsical and serious musical opened on Broadway after a run at City Center’s Encores. Maybe I thought, oh, you know it, you were there in 1987, and then there was the movie…
Comments / 0