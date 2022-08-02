ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Work beginning on downtown Rotary Marketplace in Yakima

Groundbreaking for the new Rotary Marketplace in downtown Yakima was already underway Tuesday when supporters gathered for a ceremony. That meant John Baule had to holler a bit. “They started this morning,” said Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell

We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
92.9 The Bull

Lots of Fun at This Year’s Moxee Hop Festival

The party is underway in Moxee. The Moxee Hop Festival 2022 kicked off on Thursday and continues through Saturday. The festival is the culmination of a lot of work by the City of Moxee, East Valley Community Enhancement Association and numerous volunteers and sponsors. Music in the park Friday and...
MOXEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato

Lower Yakima Valley crews are battling a brush fire west of Wapato that’s threatening a handful of homes in the area. Crews are on scene, creating fire breaks to contain the blaze that blackened fields between homes just west of Campbell Road and Pansy Lane. A passerby stopped and...
WAPATO, WA
92.9 The Bull

Do You Have Talent? WA State Register Today and Follow Your Dreams!

Applause Casting Network is coming to Yakima, Walla Walla, and Kennewick Washington people! If you are wanting to become a star on the stage, on the big screen, walking the runway or behind the microphone now is the chance to register yourself and make your dreams come true! Don't get scared now, take the leap and see what the future holds.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park

Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres

NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling the blaze and more are on the...
NACHES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated

WAPATO, Wash. - An active standoff around the 300 block of Osborne Road is not related to a fire at the same location, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office PIO Casey Schilperoort. No shots have been fired and no one is in danger from the standoff, according to Schilperoort. Tribal...
WAPATO, WA
92.9 The Bull

5 Places to Let out your Anger in Eastern Washington

Life is stressful, there's no question about it, sometimes you need a good release of that pent-up anger. Screaming into a pillow just doesn't cut it anymore, you don't wanna hurt anybody so where do you go to let out that aggression?. Well, we found five places in eastern Washington...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire

NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:00 a.m. Fire now 1,500 acres and is currently 0% contained. The brush, grass, and timber fire is threatening 50 residences, but so far no structures have been lost. Ground and air crews will continue battling the blaze around its flanks, in the hopes of...
NACHES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

