Selah businesses rally to help 50+ people who lost everything in apartment complex fire
SELAH, Wash. — More than 50 people lost nearly everything in a fire that destroyed a Selah apartment building; now, local businesses are banding together to help their neighbors in need. Selah Springs Brewing Co. and Nana Kate’s — which are located in the same building —are offering a...
FOX 11 and 41
“Things can be replaced, but my pets are my children,” said an evacuated resident who left behind seven cats to the Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — The Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima County, north of Naches is burning 5,600 acres. Fire crews are struggling to get the wildfire under control at zero percent containment. Crews went from ten to only one aircraft because of all the wildfires in our area needing those resources.
Yakima Herald Republic
Work beginning on downtown Rotary Marketplace in Yakima
Groundbreaking for the new Rotary Marketplace in downtown Yakima was already underway Tuesday when supporters gathered for a ceremony. That meant John Baule had to holler a bit. “They started this morning,” said Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along...
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
Picturesque Yakima Home for Sale With backyard Pond Near Franklin
Nestled between Tieton and W MacLaren St in Yakima if your family is searching for a forever home. This spot not only features a backyard pond, and spacious living spaces but it's also within walking distance of Franklin Park!. Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath 1934 Built Home for Sale...
Lots of Fun at This Year’s Moxee Hop Festival
The party is underway in Moxee. The Moxee Hop Festival 2022 kicked off on Thursday and continues through Saturday. The festival is the culmination of a lot of work by the City of Moxee, East Valley Community Enhancement Association and numerous volunteers and sponsors. Music in the park Friday and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Crews battling brush fire threatening a few homes west of Wapato
Lower Yakima Valley crews are battling a brush fire west of Wapato that’s threatening a handful of homes in the area. Crews are on scene, creating fire breaks to contain the blaze that blackened fields between homes just west of Campbell Road and Pansy Lane. A passerby stopped and...
Do You Have Talent? WA State Register Today and Follow Your Dreams!
Applause Casting Network is coming to Yakima, Walla Walla, and Kennewick Washington people! If you are wanting to become a star on the stage, on the big screen, walking the runway or behind the microphone now is the chance to register yourself and make your dreams come true! Don't get scared now, take the leap and see what the future holds.
Yakima County home, vehicles destroyed by fire
YAKIMA, Wash. — A home in rural Yakima County was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. Yakima County Fire District No. 5 posted images of the burned out structure at 7:42 p.m. The images show what appears to be a mobile home and multiple vehicles with significant fire damage.
OPEN LETTER TO GUY FIERI: Please Visit One of These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-ins ASAPTUALLY
Dearest Guy Fieri, are you listening? These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-Ins in Washington state are right up the Mayor of Flavortown's alley! Please, Mayor Guy Fieri, come to the Yakima Valley! You could even feature one of our drive-ins on Diners, Dives, and Drive-Ins or on your new Food Network TV show, Guy's Family Road Trip!
Need Money? Opportunities Through Yakima Valley to Apply For Now!
So you're looking for a job! You've come to the right place, from Yakima across the valley and into the Tri-Cities, below are freshly listed positions in a number of fields. Sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, hopefully, this helps!. If You Know of More Positions...
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park
Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
FOX 11 and 41
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling the blaze and more are on the...
nbcrightnow.com
Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated
WAPATO, Wash. - An active standoff around the 300 block of Osborne Road is not related to a fire at the same location, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office PIO Casey Schilperoort. No shots have been fired and no one is in danger from the standoff, according to Schilperoort. Tribal...
Level 3 evacuations issued for parts of Selah due to wildfire
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning leave now — have been issued for parts of the town of Selah in Yakima County on Wednesday. Anyone within a mile and a half from Malloy Road and North Wenas Road are advised to leave. The fire...
5 Places to Let out your Anger in Eastern Washington
Life is stressful, there's no question about it, sometimes you need a good release of that pent-up anger. Screaming into a pillow just doesn't cut it anymore, you don't wanna hurt anybody so where do you go to let out that aggression?. Well, we found five places in eastern Washington...
nbcrightnow.com
Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:00 a.m. Fire now 1,500 acres and is currently 0% contained. The brush, grass, and timber fire is threatening 50 residences, but so far no structures have been lost. Ground and air crews will continue battling the blaze around its flanks, in the hopes of...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
Suspect in July incident at Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull arrested in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — The felony suspect who eluded police in Lynnwood and went missing for nearly a month was arrested in Yakima and booked into Snohomish County Jail early Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and harassment...
