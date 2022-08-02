Other People’s Money: Fair Share’s Populist Promises and Problems

Read on pioneerinstitute.org
Related
The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About
The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. See: Best...
Here’s how the Orange Line shutdown will affect schools and colleges
“We have to look at it from not only the student and the family, but also the staff so that our classrooms are staffed properly.”. The MBTA’s announcement that it will shut down the Orange Line for 30 days coincides with the first day of school for Boston Public Schools on Sept. 1, forcing many students to shift the way they get to school.
The oft-maligned tax increase on the verge of becoming law
The book income tax was a footnote in the debate over Biden's tax and spending plans — until Democrats needed a creative way to boost corporate taxes.
How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 25 Major US Cities
The life of the average American varies from city to city in the United States and that is because of the varied cultures of the regions, environment and the cost of living. In some areas, cowboy...
Comments / 0