3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantTampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsAtlanta, GA
ospreyobserver.com
VFCC Hosts Its 2022 Back-to-School Teacher Appreciation Luncheon
The Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC) will be hosting its annual Back-to-School Teacher Appreciation Luncheon, sponsored by Ferman Mazda of Brandon, on Thursday, August 4 at Bloomingdale Senior High School in Valrico. With the help from its sponsors, the chamber honors new teachers at each school it services by putting together this amazing event.
Bay News 9
NJoy distillery in Spring Hill offers nature, tours and spirits
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Life on the farm often seems to move a little slower than life in a city, or so most people would say. But not for Natalie Goff, whose farm has plenty of lively animals. What You Need To Know. Natalie and Kevin Goff own NJoy...
bestfriends.org
Unique volunteer roles at Florida animal shelter
When you think of volunteering at an animal shelter, you’re probably expecting to walk dogs, play with kittens or help with the ever-present mountain of dirty laundry. But there’s so much more, and shelters really, really need you right now. “Every shelter in the country is understaffed and...
ospreyobserver.com
New Local Business Cook Restoration Allows You To Restore Meaningful Artwork
Is your old artwork in bad condition, causing you to want to throw it away? Well, now there is a solution that allows you to restore and preserve your artwork. Tracy Riggio runs Cook Restoration in Valrico, offering museum-quality fine art conservation and restoration services. Cook Restoration can preserve your...
ospreyobserver.com
Bronwyn Best Jardin Publishes Memoir
Lithia resident and writer Bronwyn Best Jardin published Light Through Broken Pieces: Memoir of a Storm Survivor in October 2021. The book is available at Amazon Books in paperback and Kindle. An audiobook is in the works. Jardin has lived in Lithia since 2018. She and her husband returned to...
New VA Mental Health Clinic to open in early 2024
New Veteran's Mental health clinic will offer a variety of services addressing PTSD, anxiety, depression, insomnia, and substance abuse utilizing Evidence-Based Psychotherapy or EBP's.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Chicken Salad Chick Opens Next To Zaxby’s!
Congratulations to Tammy and Brad Cochran of Tampa Bay CSC, for opening their fifth location (including the one on N. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Lutz) of Chicken Salad Chick, located on the Wesley Chapel Blvd. extension south of S.R. 56 (in the new building next to Zaxby’s), on Aug. 2, which was after our latest issue went to press and about two weeks later than the Cochrans originally had planned, due to permitting issues.
995qyk.com
Fun Places To Take Your Dog In Tampa
A lot of us have dogs and are always looking for fun thing to do with our pets. We are lucky to live in the Tampa Bay area, because there are plenty of things to do and bring your four-legged friend along. Here are just a few of some of the dog friendly activities you can find in the Tampa Bay Area.
Beach Beacon
Seminole High School band needs community support for coming year
SEMINOLE — For more than 50 years, the Seminole High School Marching Band has struck a chord in the community, bringing parents and students together to experience musical magic and Friday night lights in the balmy dusk. “The band has a really long tradition of excellence,” said the Warhawks...
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
plantcityobserver.com
Free vocational courses to learn a trade
The Tampa Vocational Institute will be offering the Intro to Construction Training program in Plant City. This four-to-six-week course will teach students the skills to obtain a trade and is free of cost. It will be held at 4503 Coronet Rd. and those interested must enroll by Aug. 12. In...
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
BayCare names new president and CEO
CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative
Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
fox13news.com
AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help
TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
thatssotampa.com
Asiatic Street Food now open in Carrollwood
A celebrated sushi restaurant is now open in Carrollwood. Fresh, fast and flavorful is the mantra behind Asiatic Street Food + Noodle Bar. A taste of Southeast Asia has arrived in one of the Tampa area’s top growing communities. Pan seared dumplings, roti with curry, drunken noodles, signature “Phad...
beckersspine.com
Florida Orthopaedic Institute: 6 fast facts
Here are six things to know about Tampa-based Florida Orthopaedic Institute:. 1. Florida Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1989. 2. Florida Orthopaedic Institute has 107 medical specialists and 13 locations across Florida, according to its website. 3. Doctors at Florida Orthopaedic Institute have completed more than 20,000 orthopedic and spine...
fox13news.com
New programs, incentives aim to recruit and retain educators as ‘burned out’ teachers pursue other professions
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area university is looking at creative ways to recruit teachers as many leave the profession to pursue other careers. Deena Porter has left the school system but not the classroom. She found a new use for her teaching skills by tutoring kids of all ages.
Hillsborough County landlords must provide 60-day notice if increasing rent over five percent
Hillsborough County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance which adds protections for tenants amidst rent hikes Wednesday.
Award-Winning Care For Baby and Mom: Tampa General Hospital
Tampa General Hospital shines as one of the Best Maternity Hospitals for 2022, Newsweek magazine reports Tampa General Hospital offers state-of-the-art, individualized care for women before, during and after childbirth. It’s that dedication to mothers and their babies that puts Tampa General again on record as a Best Maternity Hospital 2022 by Newsweek magazine. It’s […]
