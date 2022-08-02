ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ospreyobserver.com

VFCC Hosts Its 2022 Back-to-School Teacher Appreciation Luncheon

The Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC) will be hosting its annual Back-to-School Teacher Appreciation Luncheon, sponsored by Ferman Mazda of Brandon, on Thursday, August 4 at Bloomingdale Senior High School in Valrico. With the help from its sponsors, the chamber honors new teachers at each school it services by putting together this amazing event.
VALRICO, FL
bestfriends.org

Unique volunteer roles at Florida animal shelter

When you think of volunteering at an animal shelter, you’re probably expecting to walk dogs, play with kittens or help with the ever-present mountain of dirty laundry. But there’s so much more, and shelters really, really need you right now. “Every shelter in the country is understaffed and...
FLORIDA STATE
ospreyobserver.com

New Local Business Cook Restoration Allows You To Restore Meaningful Artwork

Is your old artwork in bad condition, causing you to want to throw it away? Well, now there is a solution that allows you to restore and preserve your artwork. Tracy Riggio runs Cook Restoration in Valrico, offering museum-quality fine art conservation and restoration services. Cook Restoration can preserve your...
VALRICO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Brandon, FL
Brandon, FL
Society
Local
Florida Health
ospreyobserver.com

Bronwyn Best Jardin Publishes Memoir

Lithia resident and writer Bronwyn Best Jardin published Light Through Broken Pieces: Memoir of a Storm Survivor in October 2021. The book is available at Amazon Books in paperback and Kindle. An audiobook is in the works. Jardin has lived in Lithia since 2018. She and her husband returned to...
LITHIA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Chicken Salad Chick Opens Next To Zaxby’s!

Congratulations to Tammy and Brad Cochran of Tampa Bay CSC, for opening their fifth location (including the one on N. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Lutz) of Chicken Salad Chick, located on the Wesley Chapel Blvd. extension south of S.R. 56 (in the new building next to Zaxby’s), on Aug. 2, which was after our latest issue went to press and about two weeks later than the Cochrans originally had planned, due to permitting issues.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
995qyk.com

Fun Places To Take Your Dog In Tampa

A lot of us have dogs and are always looking for fun thing to do with our pets. We are lucky to live in the Tampa Bay area, because there are plenty of things to do and bring your four-legged friend along. Here are just a few of some of the dog friendly activities you can find in the Tampa Bay Area.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Thyroid Cancer#Auction#Charity#Addison Foundation#Springs
Beach Beacon

Seminole High School band needs community support for coming year

SEMINOLE — For more than 50 years, the Seminole High School Marching Band has struck a chord in the community, bringing parents and students together to experience musical magic and Friday night lights in the balmy dusk. “The band has a really long tradition of excellence,” said the Warhawks...
SEMINOLE, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Free vocational courses to learn a trade

The Tampa Vocational Institute will be offering the Intro to Construction Training program in Plant City. This four-to-six-week course will teach students the skills to obtain a trade and is free of cost. It will be held at 4503 Coronet Rd. and those interested must enroll by Aug. 12. In...
PLANT CITY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz

Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
10 Tampa Bay

BayCare names new president and CEO

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative

Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help

TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Asiatic Street Food now open in Carrollwood

A celebrated sushi restaurant is now open in Carrollwood. Fresh, fast and flavorful is the mantra behind Asiatic Street Food + Noodle Bar. A taste of Southeast Asia has arrived in one of the Tampa area’s top growing communities. Pan seared dumplings, roti with curry, drunken noodles, signature “Phad...
CARROLLWOOD, FL
beckersspine.com

Florida Orthopaedic Institute: 6 fast facts

Here are six things to know about Tampa-based Florida Orthopaedic Institute:. 1. Florida Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1989. 2. Florida Orthopaedic Institute has 107 medical specialists and 13 locations across Florida, according to its website. 3. Doctors at Florida Orthopaedic Institute have completed more than 20,000 orthopedic and spine...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Award-Winning Care For Baby and Mom: Tampa General Hospital

Tampa General Hospital shines as one of the Best Maternity Hospitals for 2022, Newsweek magazine reports Tampa General Hospital offers state-of-the-art, individualized care for women before, during and after childbirth. It’s that dedication to mothers and their babies that puts Tampa General again on record as a Best Maternity Hospital 2022 by Newsweek magazine. It’s […]
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy