T-Pain “That’s Just Tips,” Reason “Barely Miss” & More | Daily Visuals 8.2.22

 3 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It’s been a while since T-Pain’s dropped off some new work as he’s been busy judging other people’s talents on the Go-Big Show, but he’s carved out some time to get back in the studio and give his fans what they’ve been missing.

Coming through with a new video for “That’s Just Tips,” Teddy Penderazz gets his southern swagger on and hits up a lodge to turn things up and give the strippers something to work the pole to and the people something to dance to.

Back out West, Reason looks to keep the TDE label bumpin and for his clip to “Barely Miss,” he turns a trap house into a gentleman’s club as he has some thick young ladies working the stripper pole and rockin’ goon masks as well. We’re not mad at that, actually. Takes “Ride or Die Chick” to a different level.

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including work from Fredo Bang, Jackboy, and more.

T-PAIN – “THAT’S JUST TIPS”

REASON – “BARELY MISS”

FREDO BANG – “2 DEATH”

JACKBOY – “SHOW NO LOVE”

THAT MEXICAN OT & DRODI – “PIMPIN PLATINUM”

BABYTRON & TRDEE – “BLAH BLAH BLAH”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE FT. KENNY MUNEY – “RIGHT NOW”

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

T-Pain "That's Just Tips," Reason "Barely Miss" & More | Daily Visuals 8.2.22

XXL Mag

Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset

As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HOUSTON, TX
thesource.com

[WATCH] Drake Releases Video for ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Banger “Sticky”

Drake is back with a new video, dropping off “Sticky” from his Honestly, Nevermind album. In the new video, Drizzy shows what life is like on stage, private jet, yachty, and wrapping up at his mansion. The Theo Skudra clip also features one of the off-road Maybach SUVs created by Virgil Abloh. The video also salutes YSL. You can see the video below.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem & 50 Cent Connect On Dr. Dre Production On "Is This Love ('09)"

Eminem unveiled his second greatest hits album early this morning, Curtain Call 2. The new project highlights the biggest hits of his career since his 2009 comeback with Relapse but it also highlights some unreleased cuts from that era. "Is This Love (09)" is one of the most anticipated records of his latest release. Em and 50 Cent reunite with Dr. Dre for the record, which has leaked in some shape or another over the years. It's a mischievous record that brings Fif into Em's world a bit more with dated references to Kaitlyn Jenner, which he acknowledges on the record, rapping, "Hi, I'm Shady's Cronie, Shady done rubbed off on me."
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ma$e Says That He Came Up With Biggie's “Mo Money Mo Problems"

Discussing his “disdain” for Diddy on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Ma$e claimed that he was the mind behind The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1997 hit “Mo Money Mo Problems,” off of the album, Life After Death. “Puff would go out and...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Drake has rescheduled his reunion concert with the Young Money group one week after testing positive for COVID-19. The rapper said in an Instagram post on Thursday that the Toronto show, part of his Road to OVO Fest Tour, will now be played on Saturday. "Negative...
MUSIC
