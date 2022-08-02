Opinion: Latest Siena poll shows NY Democrats have only modest wind in their sails

Read on www.cityandstateny.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Related
New Yorkers say crime top priority of governor's race
NEW YORK -- As the November election for New York governor inches closer, voters have a lot on their minds. From crime, to education, quality of life and the economy, many we spoke with sounded off about what they believe should be the governor's top priority. "We need a strong governor," Manhattan resident Ava Schofield told CBS2. "Just strengthen what we already have."Schofield lives in Manhattan with her two young daughters. She said she has a laundry list of priorities the governor should take on, but crime is at the top. New York voter guide: Deadlines and details for August 2022 primary election"I...
Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
WHEC TV-10
Voters in NY State's second primary must declare a party before August 11
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The August 23 primary for the U.S. House and State Senate races is coming up. This is New York State's second and final primary before the November 8 midterm elections. To vote in the primary, you must register with a political party by Thursday, August...
cityandstateny.com
City & State and PIX11 to co-moderate District 12 debate at Hunter College
Redistricting really shook up this year’s elections, and almost no other race has created as much buzz as the 12th District Democratic contest in the lead up to the Aug. 23 primary. As part of our election coverage, City & State has partnered with PIX11 and Hunter College to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waer.org
As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to reduce crime
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
WRGB
Hochul answers on bail reform a second day after NYC Mayor ramps up pressure on Albany
New York State (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D-New York) held a news conference in Albany Thursday to showcase ghost guns New York State Police have taken off the streets, but the conversation quickly turned back toward the issue of bail reform. For Hochul, this was day two of...
cityandstateny.com
In the city’s hottest primaries, candidates hold their breath for an endorsement from The New York Times
Wonder where New York Times readers live? A map of which neighborhoods in New York City voted for then-Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia for mayor last summer would be a good place to start. For most of her campaign, the de Blasio appointee had very little support or name recognition among...
thevillagesun.com
Opinion: Why I am voting for Mondaire Jones to be our congressmember
BY ARTHUR Z. SCHWARTZ | Our community and the rest of Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn Heights and Park Slope have been combined to form what is probably the most liberal/progressive district in the United States. It is called the 10th Congressional District, and the current congressmember, Jerry Nadler, is running in a different district. The primary on Aug. 23 is a historic opportunity, and we have the opportunity to elect an amazing man to represent us — one who is already in Congress, and who has been redistricted out of his former district.
RELATED PEOPLE
cityandstateny.com
Congestion pricing’s next obstacle? The exemption debate.
After years of moving at a tired crawl, New York’s congestion pricing program is finally picking up speed. A draft of the environmental assessment for the road tolling program in Manhattan below 60th Street is expected to be released soon, and the six members of the Traffic Mobility Review Board, which will recommend the specifics of the fee structure, have all been named. They included five business and real estate leaders approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board, and Transport Workers Union International President John Samuelsen, who was named to the board by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mariner labor shortage on SI ferry: Service cutbacks, no union contract and mayor Adams insinuating protest
Mayor Eric Adams is blaming sudden sharp cuts in Staten Island Ferry service on crews failing to show up for work — while the union representing workers now approaching their 12th year without a contract says captains are getting wrongly blamed. On Wednesday afternoon the city Department of Transportation...
cityandstateny.com
Hochul’s NYPA nominee gave to Republicans and opposes the Build Public Renewables Act
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pick to lead New York’s public power operations has drawn the ire of climate activists and progressive lawmakers for his opposition to legislation that would expand the New York Power Authority’s green energy production. Past political contributions by nominee Justin Driscoll to the Republican Party and its candidates have led to more criticisms by activists trying to keep him from becoming the permanent head of NYPA.
cityandstateny.com
Max Rose and Brittany Ramos DeBarros vie to be the Democrat with a chance to win Staten Island
As the August primary election approaches in the 11th Congressional District, candidates have been laying the groundwork for a competitive general election that’s likely to garner national attention as New York City’s only Republican House member, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, looks to hold the swing seat. The district, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet the candidates for NYC's 12th Congressional District race
Voting booths at P.S. 138 in Crown Heights, which serves as a poll site. The debate for the congressional seat will take place live on WNYC/Spectrum NY1 Tuesday night. [ more › ]
nystateofpolitics.com
Union-backed committee seeks to boost Crowley for state Senate
An independent expenditure committee backed by a prominent labor union will launch a six-figure ad campaign to boost the state Senate bid of Democratic former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley for a Queens-area district. The committee, called NYC Forward, was initially launched and funded by District Council 9, a chapter of the...
CNBC
Polio found in sewage samples outside New York City suggests it's spreading in the community, health officials says
Wastewater samples taken from two different locations in Orange County during June and July tested positive for the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health. The findings come after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County contracted polio, suffered paralysis and had to be hospitalized last month. New...
cityandstateny.com
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabcradio.com
Mayor, Police Commissioner Exchange War of Words With Proponents of Bail Reform
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell waged a war of words over bail reform — while proponents, formerly incarcerated and advocate organizations are singing the praises of bail reform. Adams and Sewell in a press conference said everyday New...
Manhattan DA pushes back on Mayor Adams' criticism of 'insane' bail reform laws: 'Proud of what we're doing'
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pushed back Wednesday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials called the state’s bail reform laws "insane" and "dangerous" in a press conference. "There's always more work to be done," Bragg conceded on the "FAQ NYC" podcast recorded soon after the...
Christie appointee: Taxes are too high and New Jersey is embracing a ‘culture of death’ | Opinion
New Jersey needs a wake-up call. First, it is too expensive to do business and live in New Jersey. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms
A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
Comments / 0