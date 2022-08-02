Hochul’s NYPA nominee gave to Republicans and opposes the Build Public Renewables Act

Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the ratification of a five-year labor agreement with the Civil Service Employee Association (CSEA), which includes over 52,000 New York State employees in a wide variety of roles. The agreement, which runs until April 1, 2026, won the approval of more than 80% of CSEA members who cast ballots. The ratified contract includes raises in each year of the agreement of 2% for the first two years and 3% for the remaining three years. In addition, the contract includes other increases in compensation such as a one-time lump sum bonus of $3,000 and changes in longevity as a result of changes in the health insurance program that will encourage in-network employee participation and help control health insurance costs. The contract also includes funding of labor-management committees.

