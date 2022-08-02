Monsoon flooding hits Hopi and Navajo Nations, other areas across northern Arizona

Read on www.nhonews.com
Navajo Nation declares state of emergency due to flooding from monsoon rains
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials declared a state of emergency Thursday due to increased flooding from recent monsoon rains. The declaration by the tribe’s Commission on Emergency Management will allow local chapters to access additional resources to help mitigate the impacts of heavy rainfall. Navajo...
Zap! Thousands of lightning flashes hit Arizona during monsoon storm. Here's a map of where they hit
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon storms rocked the state early Thursday morning with heavy downpours, gusty winds and power outages across the Valley. The National Weather Service said Arizona saw nearly 20,000 lightning flashes between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday morning. More than 8,500 SRP customers and over 6,000...
kjzz.org
The wet monsoon will continue through August. Here's what that means for Arizona's drought
Thursday was a rainy morning in the Valley as powerful monsoon storms storms pounded the city overnight. The National Weather Service reports parts of Phoenix got 2 inches of rain since Wednesday night. It’s just the latest storm in what’s been a wet monsoon season in Arizona. All the rain...
San Juan Record
Closing of the canyons at Lake Powell?
Lake Powell, the blue-green gem of the Colorado and one of the 20th century triumphs of the Bureau of Reclamation, is in trouble. Not a lake but a reservoir, its shrinking water level, down 150 feet, offers dramatic proof of drought and climate change. As the marvels of Glen Canyon...
KTAR.com
Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race
PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
ABC 15 News
Jonathan Nez, Buu Nygren advance in Navajo presidential race
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Voters on the vast Navajo Nation have advanced tribal presidential candidates Jonathan Nez and Buu Nygren to the general election in November. Voters narrowed the list of 15 candidates in the primary election Tuesday. Nez is a recognizable name in Navajo politics, having served as an...
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
Arizona man found dead in submerged vehicle after rain storms
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Kingman man was found dead Wednesday night in a vehicle that appears to have been washed away by flood waters. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Steven J. Tucker, 64, was found dead inside a vehicle completely submerged in sand and debris near Blake Ranch and Stephan roads, which is about 20 miles east of Kingman.
fox10phoenix.com
This is how much money you need to make and how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Arizona
PHOENIX - As the cost of rent continues to skyrocket across the country, a new report is shedding some light on just how unaffordable it can be to live in the Grand Canyon State. The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows the gap between...
Rare 'triple-dip' La Niña likely this winter
A rare 'triple-dip' La Niña could mean warmer and drier weather across Arizona this winter. La Niña happens when the waters along the equator west of Peru are cooler than average.
Phoenix New Times
Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed
There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
Phoenix New Times
Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries
Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
12news.com
Latest updates on the tight GOP race for Arizona governor
The GOP race for Arizona governor remains close between Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson. A ballot drop in Maricopa County is expected Wednesday evening.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Primary Elections: Live updates, results as they come in
PHOENIX - We're watching Arizona Primary Election races from across the state, which includes those running for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, House seats and other highly contended races. We'll be providing up-to-date information on candidates, their progress in respective races and results as they come in.
arizonasuntimes.com
Only 5,360 Votes Counted in Arizona Primary Wednesday, Kari Lake Still Leads
With more than 100,000 votes yet to be counted, Kari Lake still leads the Republican gubernatorial primary against opponent Karrin Taylor Robson. Only 5,360 votes were counted Wednesday, the day after the primary election. Lake currently leads by a margin of 46.2 percent to 44.4 percent. Some of those outstanding...
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday night showed Fontes was so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots gave Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something that the law provides no way to do. Fontes is a former Marine and attorney who ran ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.
Kari Lake looks ahead to Arizona general election in November
“We are so proud. So proud of the victory we have,” said Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona Governor. “We are going to lead this state to its brightest days ahead.”
12news.com
Recap: Arizona's primary election day 2
PHOENIX — Several races were called on election night, but Arizonans were still waiting with bated breath to hear the results of the GOP's primary race for governor on Wednesday night. Here's a look back at Wednesday, the second day of vote counting in Arizona's primary election. >> See...
