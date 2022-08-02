Orlando family found dead in home in murder-suicide: police

Read on www.fox13news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
Related
fox13news.com
Father suspected of killing wife, kids inside Orlando home, then himself, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police have identified the three adults and two children who were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Tuesday in what is suspected to be an apparent murder-suicide. A man is accused of killing his wife and three children, according to police. Officers responded to the...
fox13news.com
9-year-old recognized as hero for helping family escape Lakeland house fire
LAKELAND, Fla. - A 9-year-old girl whose quick thinking likely saved her family during a fire was honored as a hero. According to Lakeland Fire Rescue, a fire started in the kitchen while Zniayah Armstrong, her siblings and 70-year-old grandmother were inside. Armstrong was able to get her siblings out and run to a neighbor to help her grandmother who fell.
fox13news.com
9-year-old recognized after family escapes house fire
A fire started in the kitchen while Zniayah Armstrong, her siblings and 70-year-old grandmother were inside, according to Lakeland fire officials. Armstrong was able to get her siblings out and run to a neighbor to help her grandmother who fell.
fox13news.com
Lake Wales K-9 'murdered by violent suspect,' officials say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in a neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place. Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect." That suspect, described as a convicted felon, was shot and killed by an officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Watch: Lake Wales K-9 procession
K-9 Max was killed in Lake Wales by a suspect described as a 'violent convicted felon.' A procession was held from the police department to the Medical Examiner's Office, with his handler leading the way. Law enforcement from surrounding agencies, including Sheriff Grady Judd, was there in support.
fox13news.com
Polk County middle, high schoolers to be randomly checked for weapons
LAKELAND, Fla. - Middle and high school students in Polk County are heading back to the classroom next week and will have to go through a new security check. Students are going to randomly be checked for weapons starting Wednesday, according to an announcement made by Polk School Superintendent Frederick Heid on Thursday. Elementary students are exempt from the random checks.
fox13news.com
Report: Disney World ticket prices have jumped nearly 4,000-percent in 50 years
ORLANDO, Fla. - The "Most Magical Place on Earth" could also be one of the priciest, according to a new report. According to a UK-based data tracking firm, Walt Disney World tickets have jumped nearly 4,000% over the past 50 years! Meanwhile, everyday expenses like rent and gas have increased less than 1,000% in that same time frame.
Comments / 0