ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando family found dead in home in murder-suicide: police

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox13news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

9-year-old recognized as hero for helping family escape Lakeland house fire

LAKELAND, Fla. - A 9-year-old girl whose quick thinking likely saved her family during a fire was honored as a hero. According to Lakeland Fire Rescue, a fire started in the kitchen while Zniayah Armstrong, her siblings and 70-year-old grandmother were inside. Armstrong was able to get her siblings out and run to a neighbor to help her grandmother who fell.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

9-year-old recognized after family escapes house fire

A fire started in the kitchen while Zniayah Armstrong, her siblings and 70-year-old grandmother were inside, according to Lakeland fire officials. Armstrong was able to get her siblings out and run to a neighbor to help her grandmother who fell.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Lake Wales K-9 'murdered by violent suspect,' officials say

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in a neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place. Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect." That suspect, described as a convicted felon, was shot and killed by an officer.
LAKE WALES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Watch: Lake Wales K-9 procession

K-9 Max was killed in Lake Wales by a suspect described as a 'violent convicted felon.' A procession was held from the police department to the Medical Examiner's Office, with his handler leading the way. Law enforcement from surrounding agencies, including Sheriff Grady Judd, was there in support.
LAKE WALES, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County middle, high schoolers to be randomly checked for weapons

LAKELAND, Fla. - Middle and high school students in Polk County are heading back to the classroom next week and will have to go through a new security check. Students are going to randomly be checked for weapons starting Wednesday, according to an announcement made by Polk School Superintendent Frederick Heid on Thursday. Elementary students are exempt from the random checks.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Report: Disney World ticket prices have jumped nearly 4,000-percent in 50 years

ORLANDO, Fla. - The "Most Magical Place on Earth" could also be one of the priciest, according to a new report. According to a UK-based data tracking firm, Walt Disney World tickets have jumped nearly 4,000% over the past 50 years! Meanwhile, everyday expenses like rent and gas have increased less than 1,000% in that same time frame.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy