A Tale of Two Schools: A Failing Boston School Building and the Impact on Two Communities

nbcboston.com
Record Temps Recorded Across the Region
Our heat wave continues in Boston with Monday being day five. Tomorrow is our last day of 90+ and we may actually get close to 100. Then a dramatic cool-down follows and we fall to highs in the mid 70s with an onshore wind. In the meantime, this hot streak has given us a few records.
nbcboston.com
Boston's Heat Emergency Extended Through Tuesday as Hot Weather Persists
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the current heat emergency through Tuesday due to the ongoing hot weather. This is now the second time the heat emergency has been extended, after it started last Thursday. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re...
nbcboston.com
Boston Residents Strive to Stay Cool Amid Heat Wave
Despite near-record temperatures amid dangerous humidity as a heat wave continues to hammer the Boston area, the only two pools in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood are closed on Sunday. Former Boston City Councilor at-large candidate Domingos DaRosa is among those calling on Mayor Michelle Wu to open the public...
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth
Police said a woman was hit by a train in Weymouth, Massachusetts Sunday around 9 p.m. First aid was performed at the intersection of Pond and Hollis streets where the woman was hit, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Her condition was not immediately known.
nbcboston.com
Dine Out Boston Underway at Restaurants Across the Area
Dine Out Boston is now underway, giving diners in the Hub a chance to try out a new restaurant or two for a special price. The event kicked off Sunday, and will run through Aug. 20, with eateries across Greater Boston offering menus for lunch and dinner. Each restaurant chooses...
nbcboston.com
Suffolk County DA's Office Defends Handling of Transit Police Case
The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says it is actively investigating a case that has drawn criticism following an investigation by the Boston Globe. The newspaper reported Saturday on an April 2021 incident in which MBTA Transit Police officer Jacob Green allegedly pulled a gun on a driver in a traffic dispute while off-duty.
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
nbcboston.com
Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody
Police in Danvers, Massachusetts, issued a warning about bears on Sunday after there were several sightings in the town, as well as nearby West Peabody. In Danvers, police said several people had spotted a bear in the Centre Street area. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and...
22-year-old Massachusetts man John ‘Jack’ Murphy dies, struck by lightning hiking in Wyoming
A 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike while hiking in Wyoming last week was identified by his family. John “Jack” Murphy was on a Wilderness First Responder expedition in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to the school. He went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Chelsea Men on Firearm Charges in East Boston
At about 5:03 PM, on Saturday August 6, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Justin Palma, 19, and Andre Cheek, 24, both from Chelsea, MA., on firearm related charges at the intersection of Barnes Avenue and Saratoga Street in East Boston. Officers were traveling on Boardman...
Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler dies at 80
BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has died at the age of 80. Schwoegler worked at WBZ for 33 years.A Navy veteran, author and teacher, Schwoegler had a knack for making complicated weather events simple with the help of his vibrant laugh. Schwoegler was at WBZ for the Blizzard of '78. "I did that for five days in a row," he recalled in 2018. "The other guys couldn't get in."He won New England's first Emmy Award for Outstanding Meteorologist and eventually earned a spot in the Massachusetts Broadcaster's Hall of Fame, along with co-workers Jack Williams, Liz Walker and Bob Lobel.
nbcboston.com
Double Stabbing Reported Overnight in Boston
Two men were stabbed overnight in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood. Police said two men took themselves to two different hospitals around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The first man had serious injuries from a single stab wound, and the second had non-life-threatening injuries. Both stabbings occurred in the same area on Shepherd...
nbcboston.com
Wu Favors Partnership To Improve MBTA
With a top state lawmaker calling for de facto federal receivership of the MBTA to address a torrent of safety failures, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that the agency needs "a partnership, not a takeover." Wu, who leads the city at the heart of the T's sprawling subway, bus...
MBTA bus catches fire in Boston
BOSTON – Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital after a bus caught fire in Boston Thursday afternoon. It happened at the MBTA Arborway bus yard just outside of Forest Hills. The MBTA said the out of service bus had just returned to the yard when the flames were noticed. MBTA employees attempted to put out the fire but were unsuccessful. The Boston Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
nbcboston.com
Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
nbcboston.com
Attendees at North End's Procession of St. Agrippina Blessed With Rain Shower
Boston's North End celebrated their annual Procession of St. Agrippina on Sunday, despite the heat and the rain. Moving down the stone-paved streets of the North End, music could be heard, but so could the sound of thunder. "We were on our way to the feast on Hanover and we...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
nbcboston.com
Bear Spotted in Middleton
A black bear was spotted wandering near King Street in Middleton, Massachusetts, on Monday. "The bear walked down the hill and across the street into the woods," Susan Morrissey, who lives in the area, said. “My mom caught him out of the corner of her eye and as you can...
WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
