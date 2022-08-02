Songwriters say that the best music tells a story through its notes as well as the lyrics. But how does one tell the story of music?. The University of Georgia’s Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library tells it through the song lists, instruments, concert gear, posters and other memorabilia on display as part of the exhibition “Georgia on My Mind: Finding Belonging in Music History.” The exhibition and connected events are all free and open to the public.

