Kagel named associate provost for global engagement
Martin Kagel, a seasoned higher education leader who has led international programs as an associate dean in the University of Georgia’s largest college, has been named associate provost for global engagement, effective Aug. 1. Kagel has served as interim associate provost for global engagement since February of this year,...
Georgia music history on display at UGA Special Collections Libraries
Songwriters say that the best music tells a story through its notes as well as the lyrics. But how does one tell the story of music?. The University of Georgia’s Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library tells it through the song lists, instruments, concert gear, posters and other memorabilia on display as part of the exhibition “Georgia on My Mind: Finding Belonging in Music History.” The exhibition and connected events are all free and open to the public.
UGA dedicates Black-Diallo-Miller Hall residence hall
New residence hall named in honor of the first African American students to enroll as freshmen and graduate will open this fall semester. The University of Georgia held a dedication ceremony Aug. 4 to celebrate the naming of Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, UGA’s newest residence hall. The residence hall, which is...
Students build leadership, problem solving skills
Through the summer InnovateU program they learn to develop new solutions. A University of Georgia summer program is equipping Clarke County high school students to lead and look for innovative solutions to challenges they encounter. During InnovateU, around 20 Athens-Clarke County high school students were grouped into teams to develop...
Molly Garud Awarded Alpha Lambda Delta Jo Anne J. Trow Undergraduate Scholarship
FAIRPORT, New York – The Board of Directors of Alpha Lambda Delta is pleased to announce that a Jo Anne J. Trow Undergraduate Scholarship in the amount of $1000 has been awarded to Molly Garud, a student at University of Georgia. The scholarship is for the 2022-23 academic year.
