ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In Los Angeles

Brad Pitt along with other cast members of the new film Bullet Train hit up the carpet in Los Angeles last night! Brad was in good spirits because he was doing karate kicks and prancing down the pink carpet, how fun! The 58-year-old Oscar winner looked amazing too in a green leisure two-piece look while mingling with fans at Regency Village Theater.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey King
Person
Brad Pitt
Vice

White Models in South Korea Had It Pretty Easy. Not Anymore.

Aurora Schreder, a Belgian schoolteacher, landed the job of her dreams as a model while on a working holiday in South Korea in 2020. But her career stagnated until she changed her agent and, crucially, her hair color. “I decided, ‘Why not try to be blonde?’ Then I noticed the...
WORLD
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wardrobe#The Bullet Train
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Is Giving Us Disco Fever in a Bedazzled Fishnet Unitard

Dua Lipa's on-tour style gets more dazzling by the day. The singer's Future Nostalgia Tour made a stop at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. For the performance, Lipa wore a custom semi-sheer black leopard-print jumpsuit from Andrea Adamo. The fishnet unitard featured a cutout at her torso and purple crystals that highlighted the bold pattern. The ensemble also included matching opera gloves and a black bralette with a halter neckline.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sydney Sweeney Wears Nothing But An Off-The-Shoulder Robe In Gorgeous Photo

Euphoria star Syndey Sweeney is heating up her Instagram page! The 24-year-old actress took to her feed on August 1 to share a jaw-dropping photo of herself posing in nothing but a white robe, which she let hang around her chest and kept closed with just her hand. She leaned against distressed blue wallpaper that featured a floral design and looked away from the camera. Syndey’s gorgeous blonde hair was blown out and she wore simple makeup matched with a nude lip. She simply captioned the stunning snapshot with flower, bird, and butterfly emojis and a yellow heart.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Sets The Stage On Fire In An Ab-Baring Bedazzled Animal Print Set At The UNICEF Summer Gala—We Need A Moment!

Jennifer Lopez rocks animal print like no other, and further solidified her bold style icon status with her latest performance outfit! The “On the Floor” hitmaker, 53, stunned in a bedazzled Roberto Cavalli set with a fierce leopard pattern as the headliner of the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy. While raising money for a great cause, Lopez entertained her audience earlier this week with intense choreography, impressive vocals, and of course, her signature incredible fashion sense.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thezoereport.com

Emily Ratajkowski Ditched Her Usual Mom Uniform For This Comfortable Look

If you’re a fan of Emily Ratajkowski, you’re likely familiar with her public appearances around New York City. She’s typically walking her pup Colombo or pushing her son Sly in a stroller, all while wearing cute bodycon mini dresses or crop tops with pants. For the model, these moments where she strolls around the neighborhood are an opportunity for her to showcase her personal style and provide her fans with easy-to-wear outfit ideas. Her usual formula is relatively simple: slip into a form-fitting dress and chunky sneakers. But in an unexpected twist, Ratajkowski wore sweatpants for her afternoon walk with her son on August 2, confirming that loungewear can, in fact, be fashionable and flattering when styled properly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery Takes $825M Writedown on Content Following High-Profile DC Axings and TBS-TNT Cancelations

Just how much content has Warner Bros. Discovery axed since the WarnerMedia merger just a few months ago? $825 million worth. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that it has taken a $825 million writedown on content following the deal. That figure includes a $496 million impairment on content, as well as content development writeoffs of $329 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Stock Drops as Post-Merger Update Doesn't Impress Wall StreetDC Films' Walter Hamada Was on the Brink of Exit After 'Batgirl' CancellationDeciphering Warner Bros. Discovery's Recent Moves; Plus Peak TV Talk With FX's John Landgraf “Content impairments...
BUSINESS
Harper's Bazaar

Bella Hadid Steps Out in a Retro Sleeveless Sweater in NYC

Bella Hadid's latest street-style look includes a warm-weather spin on a half-zip sweater. The supermodel was spotted out in the Gramercy neighborhood of NYC yesterday, taking a stroll with Ramy Youssef, her close friend and the creator of Hulu's Ramy. For the outing, Hadid braved the heat a sleeveless mustard-yellow sweater, featuring brown stripes on the high neck and hem, paired with baggy distressed jeans from I.AM.GIA and black heeled boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000

Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy