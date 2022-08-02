Read on www.columbiamissourian.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Related
Here is why Carlos Dunlap chose to join the Chiefs in free agency
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed new DE/OLB Carlos Dunlap to training camp practice for the first time on Thursday. Entering his 13th NFL season, the 33-year-old Dunlap was patient with his approach to the offseason this year. He’s done things “12 different ways” as he said and sought to take a new approach to free agency. He wanted to ensure that he was making the right choice in the twilight of his career.
Zac Taylor explains why Joe Burrow wasn't at Bengals practice
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made headlines early this week for making an appearance at training camp on a golf cart. Now he’s making a few more for not being out there for the next practice. Burrow wasn’t out there for the team’s practice on Tuesday, though Bengals head...
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
ESPN
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow still involved in camp despite being out indefinitely following appendectomy
CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains out indefinitely after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't have a timetable for Burrow's on-field return. "I hate to put a timeline on it," Taylor said Friday. "But he's getting a lot of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp
Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
Steelers 'easing' DT Larry Ogunjobi in coming off foot surgery
The Pittsburgh Steelers understandably aren't taking any unnecessary risks regarding defensive tackle and free-agent pickup Larry Ogunjobi. Ogunjobi was on track to join the Chicago Bears in March on a three-year, $40.5M deal but had that agreement scrapped after he failed a physical for reasons presumed to be related to a right foot injury he suffered while featuring for the Cincinnati Bengals in their January playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL・
Pro Football Hall of Fame recognizes women's impact
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old boy made his way through the the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum on Friday, checking out the memorabilia and bronze busts before stopping to take a picture of Jen Welter’s blue-and-pink jersey to send to his younger sister. “She will love this,” said Zach Fleming, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan in town with his dad for the first time. “I want her to know girls can make the Hall of Fame, too.” Welter became the first woman to coach an NFL game in 2015 when she joined the Arizona Cardinals as an assistant coaching intern for training camp and the preseason. The shirt, pants and sneakers she wore on the sideline in all four exhibition games are on display at a new exhibit in the Pro Football Today area of the museum.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Bears sign CB Davontae Harris, DL Trevon Coley
The Chicago Bears have signed cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive lineman Trevon Coley, the team announced Friday. Chicago waived defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and safety Jon Alexander in corresponding moves. Harris and Coley were among five free agents who worked out for the Bears on Thursday, and they’ve now earned...
Comments / 0