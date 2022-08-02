ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is why Carlos Dunlap chose to join the Chiefs in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed new DE/OLB Carlos Dunlap to training camp practice for the first time on Thursday. Entering his 13th NFL season, the 33-year-old Dunlap was patient with his approach to the offseason this year. He’s done things “12 different ways” as he said and sought to take a new approach to free agency. He wanted to ensure that he was making the right choice in the twilight of his career.
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback

With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp

Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
Steelers 'easing' DT Larry Ogunjobi in coming off foot surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers understandably aren't taking any unnecessary risks regarding defensive tackle and free-agent pickup Larry Ogunjobi. Ogunjobi was on track to join the Chicago Bears in March on a three-year, $40.5M deal but had that agreement scrapped after he failed a physical for reasons presumed to be related to a right foot injury he suffered while featuring for the Cincinnati Bengals in their January playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pro Football Hall of Fame recognizes women's impact

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old boy made his way through the the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum on Friday, checking out the memorabilia and bronze busts before stopping to take a picture of Jen Welter’s blue-and-pink jersey to send to his younger sister. “She will love this,” said Zach Fleming, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan in town with his dad for the first time. “I want her to know girls can make the Hall of Fame, too.” Welter became the first woman to coach an NFL game in 2015 when she joined the Arizona Cardinals as an assistant coaching intern for training camp and the preseason. The shirt, pants and sneakers she wore on the sideline in all four exhibition games are on display at a new exhibit in the Pro Football Today area of the museum.
Bears sign CB Davontae Harris, DL Trevon Coley

The Chicago Bears have signed cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive lineman Trevon Coley, the team announced Friday. Chicago waived defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and safety Jon Alexander in corresponding moves. Harris and Coley were among five free agents who worked out for the Bears on Thursday, and they’ve now earned...
