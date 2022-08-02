Riverside’s Peraica back in the race, this time for county clerk

Read on www.rblandmark.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot receives endorsement from IL Senator Tammy Duckworth
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received her first state-wide endorsement Thursday. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth announced she is backing the incumbent mayor.
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
Pritzker isn't endorsing Lightfoot for re-election, at least not yet
At two different news conferences Thursday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was asked whether he’ll support Lightfoot in her bid for re-election.
Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney Says He Might Quit — Or Run For Mayor: Report
LAKEVIEW — Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) is considering whether or not to run for reelection as Lakeview’s alderman or whether he might run for mayor, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report. Tunney, who was appointed alderman in 2002 by then-mayor Richard M. Daley to fill a vacancy, told...
fox32chicago.com
2 families awarded $33.5M in Dolton police misconduct lawsuit
DOLTON - A Cook County jury has issued one of the largest police misconduct verdicts in Illinois history. Thirty-three-and-a-half million dollars was awarded to two families in connection to a fatal police chase in Dolton back in 2016. One man was killed, and another was severely injured when Dolton police...
NBC Chicago
Kim Foxx's Office Faces Questions, Criticism Amid Large Number of Resignations
Amid a series of resignations at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, Board President Toni Preckwinkle told reporters she’s not concerned despite criticisms levied at the institution. Questions have arisen as the county has seen nearly one-third of its prosecutors and staff resign within the last 12...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights
A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office responds to recent resignations
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office is responding after several recent resignations.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Hernandez, local state rep, wins top state Dem post
State Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez (D-Cicero) is the new leader of the Illinois State Democratic Party. On Saturday the Democratic State Central Committee unanimously elected Hernandez, the Democratic State Central Committeewoman from the 4th Congressional District, to succeed Congresswoman Robin Kelly as the chairperson of the central committee. Hernandez is the first Latina to lead the state Democratic Party.
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
Chicago Man Denied Bail Following Illegal Firearm and Cocaine Possession Charges
A traffic stop by Naperville police on August 1 led to the arrest of a Chicago man for illegal possession of a firearm and cocaine, along with other charges. On Thursday morning, the DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres announced that bail had been denied for Jerry Hill, 39.
insideradio.com
Former ‘Mix’ Chicago Co-Host Appeals Decision In Defamation Suit Against Hubbard.
Melissa McGurren, the former morning show co-host at hot AC “The Mix” WTMX Chicago whose $10 million defamation suit against Hubbard Radio was dismissed by a federal judge in March, is appealing that decision. McGurren, who claimed the company defamed her when it responded to her harassment charges...
Cook County landlords will find it difficult to illegally deny applicants with old criminal records
Sisavanh Baker, Cook County’s director of human rights and ethics, said they have been getting complaints from people who said they’re being denied apartment rentals because of old criminal convictions, in violation of the Just Housing Amendment.
30 years later: Legacy of 2 lawmen killed in Chicago courthouse shootout
CHICAGO — This is the story of a suburban officer who became a criminal and the two lawmen who stopped his escape attempt from a downtown Chicago courthouse. Jeffrey Erickson hid a handcuff key in his mouth and used it to get free from his restraints as he was moved into the basement of the […]
‘A Bigger Cage Is Not The Right Answer’: Animal Advocates Urge Cook County Officials To Relocate Rocky The Coyote
CHICAGO — Animal activists have for months raised concerns about the wellbeing of a 4-year-old coyote named Rocky who’s lived in a suburban forest preserve enclosure most of his life — and they aren’t satisfied with the response from county officials. The Forest Preserves of Cook...
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
positivelynaperville.com
DuPage County Board Chairman announces board member’s resignation
In a written statement, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin has announced that County Board Member Amy Chavez has resigned. Wheaton – “Today DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez informed me of her decision to resign from the County Board, effective August 16, 2022. “As Economic Development Committee...
WSPY NEWS
No action to be taken after Oswego Fire Protection District recount; trustees could put the tax proposal on the November ballot
The Oswego Fire Protection District won't pursue any further action after a discovery recount on Monday confirmed the results its tax proposal in the June 28th primary election. The measure had 4,149 votes in favor and 4,150 against. Fire Chief John Cornish says members of the district met with Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette to examine ballots from several precincts.
About 180 Chicago officers from specialized units returning to districts, mass transit in reshuffling: sources
Another reshuffling is taking place within the Chicago Police Department. Sources tell FOX 32 that about 180 officers, who have been battling crime connected to drugs and gangs in specialized units, are either going back to their districts or to mass transit.
