Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments

KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio lawmakers want to create tax breaks for energy development
(The Center Square) – Saying communities in Ohio have been denied economic development and job growth opportunities because of energy issues, two Ohio lawmakers announced legislation Friday that would provide taxpayer incentives to grow energy infrastructure in the state. Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, and Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, called areas...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana lawmakers poised to approve $200 tax rebate for Hoosiers
Hoosier taxpayers are likely to receive a $200 rebate check from the state, instead of $225, sometime in the next few months. State lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on a plan to return a portion of Indiana's record $6.1 billion budget reserve, but decided Thursday to reduce by 11% the value of the payment recommended by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to ensure more Hoosiers are eligible to receive it.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Connecticut adds hotline, website in response to abortion ruling
(The Center Square) – A new online resource is available for people needing abortion information in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade the state has responded with a website providing reproductive rights information, along with a toll-free hotline, for individuals seeking abortion-related resources in Connecticut.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New report shows Illinois is ranked third for outbound migration
(The Center Square) – Data from a moving website shows the outmigration from Illinois has continued this year. According to the moving website moveBuddha, data for state-to-state moves shows that for every 42 moves into Illinois there are 100 moving out, the third highest outbound interest in the country this year, behind New York and California.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia colleges, universities eager to establish K-12 lab schools
(The Center Square) – Higher education institutions from across Virginia have begun the initial planning stages to establish K-12 lab schools as they await guidance from the Virginia Department of Education. More than 30 schools have expressed interest in creating lab schools, which would be public schools run by...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair
(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia sales tax holiday will run through the weekend
(The Center Square) – A sales tax holiday on school supplies and emergency preparedness items, which temporarily exempts purchasers from the tax, will run from Friday through Sunday in Virginia this weekend. The sales tax begins Friday one minute after midnight and ends at 11:59 on Sunday. The qualified...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Colorado Republicans allege Polis violating campaign finance rules with TABOR refunds
(The Center Square) – Colorado Republicans on Thursday accused Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of violating campaign finance rules by using taxpayer dollars to send letters out along with refund checks that they argue promote his re-election campaign. Colorado taxpayers are set to receive $750 refunds for individuals and $1,500...
KPVI Newschannel 6
California Propositions 26 and 27 become the most expensive ballot measures since 1999
Committees supporting and opposing California Propositions 26 and 27, which would enact in-person and mobile sports betting respectively, have raised over $256.4 million, becoming the most expensive ballot measures in California history. The committees eclipsed the 2020 app-based drivers initiative, Proposition 22, which raised $224.3 million. Proposition 26, backed by...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dunn concedes in primary bout for Washington’s 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – With thousands of votes still left to be counted, King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn conceded to his fellow Republican Matt Larkin in the primary fight to take on Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier in Washington’s 8th Congressional District Thursday afternoon. “I just called Matt Larkin...
KPVI Newschannel 6
MDA now accepting applications for Governor’s Ag Hall of Fame
ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting nominations of farmers and farm families for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame, which pays tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to the state’s leading industry. Those selected for induction will be honored during the “Taste of Maryland Agriculture” event on Feb. 2, 2023. Any family that derives its income principally from farming is eligible for the award.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Survey: Iowa shoppers’ top food production concern is government regulations that raise food costs
(The Center Square) – Eight in 10 Iowa shoppers say they are concerned about government regulation that increases food costs, Iowa Farm Bureau found in survey results it released this week. That’s up from 62% last year, the farm organization reported. While last year’s survey found grocery shoppers ranked...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ogles leads hotly-contested GOP race in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District
(The Center Square) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles held a significant lead on Thursday night for the Republican nomination in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. With nearly 65% of the vote in, Ogles had 37.1% and former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell had 25.5% of the vote in the nine-person race, with Kurt Winstead at 21.8%.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X
(The Center Square) – Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Pritzker administration also provided updates on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state's Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive health care in Illinois.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sales tax holidays set for this weekend in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma
AUSTIN - The sales tax holiday in Texas starts Friday as kids gear up to go back to school in the Lone Star State. Shoppers save money on clothes and school supplies from Friday through Sunday. State law exempts sales tax on qualified items such as clothing, footwear, school supplies...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington’s 8th Congressional District still too close to call for GOP challenger
(The Center Square) – While votes are still being tallied, current numbers show uncertainties in Washington’s 8th Congressional District race. The district is carved out of the eastern sections of King and Pierce counties, as well portions of Chelan and Kittitas counties. As of Thursday, incumbent Kim Schrier is far ahead in the lead with 48% of the vote.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia officials want federal help to pay for electric vehicle infrastructure
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation hopes to secure federal funding to pay for a network of electric vehicle charging stations across The Peach State. GDOT has submitted the state's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan required to tap into federal funding for developing the network. Georgia...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eastern Oregon lawmakers call on state to immediately roll back harmful map
SALEM — This morning, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R- Crane, released a two-page statement highlighting the serious errors in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s roll-out of the Wildland Urban Interface and Wildfire Risk Assessment, citing serious issues in the map creation, lack of transparency, and abuse of process.
KPVI Newschannel 6
History shows modest expectations for voter turnout in Washington state primary election
(The Center Square) – It's primary election day in Washington state. Voters in the Evergreen State will pare down a large field of candidates for statewide, legislative, and national office. The top-two candidates – regardless of party – will go on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.
