Raleigh, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
backingthepack.com

Fall camp starts Wednesday for NC State

It’s been another long offseason—maybe it felt a little longer this year because of what happened with the bowl game—but we’re just about through it, thankfully. NC State begins fall camp today, so at least in that sense, it’s officially football season. The Wolfpack heads...
RALEIGH, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Transfers

Montverde Academy has been good to Duke lately, with RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead decamping to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Now Duke commit Sean Stewart, a rising senior, will leave his hometown of Windermere (the school is also named Windermere) to finish up at Montervde, which is just about a half-hour away. He’ll play for Kevin Boyle who, by the way, coached Kyrie Irving in high school, although at St. Patrick’s in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition

When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

The Biggest Surprise For Duke So Far? Ryan Young

Duke has released two videos from summer scrimmages and for us, the guy who surprised us the most was Northwestern transfer Ryan Young. And it’s not just us. Dariq Whitehead, who so far appears to be the most talented player on this year’s roster knows it too, telling the News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman that “I’m sure even the coaches didn’t realize he was that good.”
DURHAM, NC
wkml.com

2 North Carolina Cities Among Top 10 in the Country for Gamers

If your mom ever claimed that video games wouldn’t pay off, it’s time for a change, as two cities in North Carolina have been named among the best in the country for gamers. Gaming has been a part of my life since I understood hand and eye coordination....
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North Carolina

If you happen to live in Raleigh and you love eating tasty, juicy burgers then you are in right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Raleigh, North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
nrn.com

Twin Peaks signs multi-unit deal to expand further across North Carolina

Twin Peaks Restaurant is bringing its one-of-a-kind sports watching paradise and lodge experience to more fans in North Carolina!. Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the brand has executed an area development agreement with Music City Consulting to open eight franchise locations in The Tarheel State. Music City Consulting plans to open at least one new lodge every year in areas including Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville and Raleigh.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Looking to buy a house in Triangle? ‘Be ready to strike,’ agent says

RALEIGH – How can home buyers best navigate the Triangle real estate market right now? “Be ready to strike,” says one real estate agent. Seth Gold, a REALTOR licensed real estate agent and broker with Bold Real Estate and Governors Club Realty who specializes in homes in Chatham County and across the Triangle, talks about what buyers might expect moving forward in August and through the rest of the year, said.
RALEIGH, NC

