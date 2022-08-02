Read on www.backingthepack.com
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaKill Devil Hills, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedRaleigh, NC
cbs17
A big change to the women’s NCAA Tournament is coming a year too late for NC State. Here’s why
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A change to the women’s NCAA Tournament format is coming a year too late for the North Carolina State Wolfpack. The NCAA said Friday that the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds in 2023 will be held at two regional sites — not four, as they had been in previous years.
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
backingthepack.com
Fall camp starts Wednesday for NC State
It’s been another long offseason—maybe it felt a little longer this year because of what happened with the bowl game—but we’re just about through it, thankfully. NC State begins fall camp today, so at least in that sense, it’s officially football season. The Wolfpack heads...
UNC Basketball Recruiting: James Brown sets official visit date
The UNC basketball recruiting team will be hosting four-star big man James Brown for an official visit this upcoming fall. After securing an official visit from four-star forward Drake Powell at the end of August, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball recruiting team added another one for this upcoming fall.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Transfers
Montverde Academy has been good to Duke lately, with RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead decamping to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Now Duke commit Sean Stewart, a rising senior, will leave his hometown of Windermere (the school is also named Windermere) to finish up at Montervde, which is just about a half-hour away. He’ll play for Kevin Boyle who, by the way, coached Kyrie Irving in high school, although at St. Patrick’s in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
5th ranked women's basketball recruit for 2024 plays high school ball in Sanford
For Sarah Strong, basketball is in her blood.
jocoreport.com
Marlon Lee Named Head N.C. Girls Coach For 2023 Carolinas Basketball Classic
RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) alumnus Marlon Lee has a long string of accomplishments as a high school basketball coach. He can add another honor to the list. Lee has been selected to lead North Carolina’s top senior girls in the 2023 Carolinas Basketball Classic. The event...
Campbell Camels leaving Big South for CAA
Campbell University announced its plan to leave the Big South Conference.
dukebasketballreport.com
The Biggest Surprise For Duke So Far? Ryan Young
Duke has released two videos from summer scrimmages and for us, the guy who surprised us the most was Northwestern transfer Ryan Young. And it’s not just us. Dariq Whitehead, who so far appears to be the most talented player on this year’s roster knows it too, telling the News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman that “I’m sure even the coaches didn’t realize he was that good.”
wkml.com
2 North Carolina Cities Among Top 10 in the Country for Gamers
If your mom ever claimed that video games wouldn’t pay off, it’s time for a change, as two cities in North Carolina have been named among the best in the country for gamers. Gaming has been a part of my life since I understood hand and eye coordination....
Alina Andras
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North Carolina
If you happen to live in Raleigh and you love eating tasty, juicy burgers then you are in right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Raleigh, North Carolina.
nrn.com
Twin Peaks signs multi-unit deal to expand further across North Carolina
Twin Peaks Restaurant is bringing its one-of-a-kind sports watching paradise and lodge experience to more fans in North Carolina!. Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the brand has executed an area development agreement with Music City Consulting to open eight franchise locations in The Tarheel State. Music City Consulting plans to open at least one new lodge every year in areas including Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville and Raleigh.
wunc.org
In North Carolina and nationwide, the Army is struggling to recruit new soldiers
The military faces a recruiting crunch so bad that some are calling it the worst since the draft ended nearly half a century ago. The Pentagon could be tens of thousands of troops short by next year. Even in North Carolina, perennially among the top five states for recruiting, local...
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at North Carolina concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, North Carolina Department of Corrections and North Carolina Department of Revenue […]
Did North Carolina pilot fall or jump before emergency landing?
A lot of questions still linger after a plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday, and later the body of a copilot, 23-year-old Charles Crooks, was found in a nearby neighborhood.
'No surprise': Raleigh couple finds racial slurs on sidewalk in front of home
Raleigh couple finds racial slurs painted on sidewalk and signs in their yard vandalized.
‘My pilot just jumped out’: 911 call paints picture of moments before North Carolina emergency landing
A 911 call released Tuesday afternoon by the City of Raleigh provides new insight into the emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday in which a man was found dead after exiting the plane mid-flight.
North Carolina beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzling $518K, gets 7 days in prison
A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges.
Looking to buy a house in Triangle? ‘Be ready to strike,’ agent says
RALEIGH – How can home buyers best navigate the Triangle real estate market right now? “Be ready to strike,” says one real estate agent. Seth Gold, a REALTOR licensed real estate agent and broker with Bold Real Estate and Governors Club Realty who specializes in homes in Chatham County and across the Triangle, talks about what buyers might expect moving forward in August and through the rest of the year, said.
