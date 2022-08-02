Read on www.communityad.co.uk
BBC
Escaped giant tortoise halts Cambridge to Norwich trains
A giant tortoise brought trains to a halt when it was found on a railway track. The injured animal was spotted near Harling Road, north east of Thetford, Norfolk, on the Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. Greater Anglia said three services were affected by the tortoise's presence. Swallow Aquatics...
BBC
New Great Yarmouth Marina Centre opens on town's seafront
A £26m swimming, fitness and sports centre is opening on a Norfolk seafront. The Marina Centre on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, has a six-lane swimming pool, a learner pool, two flumes, 14 climbing walls, a sports hall and gym. It is part of the ongoing rejuvenation of the town's...
BBC
Giant tortoise found on Norwich railway safe and well
A giant tortoise that was found injured on a railway track should make a full recovery, Network Rail said. Clyde, a West African giant tortoise, had gone missing on Sunday morning and was spotted on the tracks near Thetford, Norfolk, on Monday. Weighing 60kg (9st 6lb) and measuring 76cm (2.5ft),...
BBC
Plan in Bridport for 760 homes approved in designated beauty spot
A council has approved a 760-home development despite concerns about its impact on an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). Dorset Council signed off the plans for Foundry Lea in Bridport on Thursday. The site has AONB status, which means "great weight" is given to its natural beauty during planning...
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
Gareth Pugh Lights up London With His Month-long Festival Takeover at Somerset House
Suddenly, there’s a rainbow-painted mini-stadium, a catwalk stage, and a ferris wheel in the courtyard of Somerset House in London. It’s all thanks to Gareth Pugh and Carson McColl, who last night exerted their magnetic powers as cultural conveners to launch the This Bright Land festival. The kaleidoscopic...
