Fossil Fuel Side Deal for U.S. Climate Bill Slammed by Green Groups

Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Mitch McConnell says Manchin cut a spending deal that 'only Bernie Sanders would love'
Manchin responded to intensifying GOP attacks on his climate and tax bill. "They're still my friends, I love them all," he said.
Joe Manchin says he wants Congress to pass climate programs after he tanked passage of climate programs
Manchin's swerving positions is fueling Democratic criticism that he had strung the party along on negotiations to lock in Biden's agenda.
Democrats pummel Joe Manchin for dealing a serious blow to Biden's climate agenda: 'It's infuriating'
Democrats are lighting up Manchin after he moved to obstruct their climate agenda. One Senate Democrat "questioned" whether Manchin should chair a key energy panel. Manchin maintains he's open to cut a deal on a climate bill later without committing. Some fellow Senate Democrats have had enough of Joe Manchin.
Forget Manchin, American voters are ‘biggest, most reliable killer’ of climate agenda: Washington Post column
In her latest piece, Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell argued that critics shouldn’t solely focus the blame on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for current inaction on climate change, it’s the fault of American "voters." Rampell’s Tuesday column, titled, "Manchin wasn’t the only one to kill climate action," declared...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill
House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
In Exchange for a Climate Deal, Joe Manchin Demanded a Terrible Price
Click here to read the full article. Let’s start with the Golden Rule of the Climate crisis: the rich may take a hit on their investment portfolios, but it’s the poor and vulnerable who are truly fucked. It’s true in Bangladesh and Nigeria. It’s true on the Gulf Coast. And it’s definitely true in the coalfields of Appalachia. For most people who care about the future of human civilization, last week was a very good week. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin quit dicking around and announced that he would support a $369 billion climate/energy deal (AKA the Inflation Reduction Act) was...
Sinema raises concerns about proposed tax in Democrats' bill as lobbying intensifies for her vote
Republican senators and the business community are mounting a full-court press on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to sink -- or substantially change -- the Democrats' economic package, arguing in private conversations that the new tax increases would hurt companies in her home state of Arizona.
All 50 Senate Democrats reach agreement on Manchin's Inflation Reduction Act, Schumer says, saving Biden's agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday evening said Democrats reached an agreement on the party's economic agenda.
GOP Gun Bill Loses Support Amid Outrage From Hunting, Conservation Groups
Seven House Republicans have un-sponsored a bill to repeal an excise tax on guns and ammo that bankrolls wildlife conservation across the country.
White House Frustrated as Washington Mayor Seeks Troops to Help Handle Migrants
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants bused to Washington in recent months by Republican governors of states on the U.S.-Mexico border have caused tensions between the White House and the Democratic mayor of the U.S. capital city, four U.S. officials told Reuters. Last week, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called on...
Dem Sen. Sinema's views on economic bill remain shrouded
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's views remained a mystery Monday as party leaders eyed votes later this week on their emerging economic legislation and both parties pointed to dueling studies they used to either laud or belittle the measure's impact.With Democrats needing all of their 50 votes for the energy and health care measure to move through the Senate, a Sinema spokesperson suggested the Arizona lawmaker would take her time revealing her decision. Hannah Hurley said Sinema was reviewing the bill and “will need to see what comes out of the parliamentarian process" — a process that could take days...
Democrats’ Climate Deal Puts U.S. Emissions Goals In Reach, 3 Separate Studies Show
The historic spending package is also forecast to create up to 9 million new jobs, lower electricity bills and prevent thousands of premature deaths.
Third time’s a charm: U.S. Senate reverses course, backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances while deployed overseas, after many Republicans switched their votes and decided to once again back the legislation. The shift came after days of protest and vigils outside the U.S. Capitol, […] The post Third time’s a charm: U.S. Senate reverses course, backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits appeared first on Daily Montanan.
‘Ugly,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Evil’: China Blasts G-7, EU Attempts to Deescalate Taiwan Crisis
Beijing on Thursday slammed an attempt by members of the G-7 and EU to ease tensions around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip, dismissing their joint statement as “ugly,” “shameless,” “evil” and reminiscent of century-old attempts by Western powers to impose imperialist control over China.
Federal government suspends new drilling and fracking leases on public lands in Central California
California has reached a settlement with the federal government to halt new oil and gas leases on public lands in Central California.
Trump-Backed Candidate Finchem Wins Republican Nomination for Arizona Secretary of State
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mark Finchem, an Arizona state lawmaker who has embraced former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud, won the Republican nomination on Wednesday for secretary of state, the state's top election post, Edison Research projected. Trump-backed Finchem, who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 rally that...
