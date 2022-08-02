K.J. Osborn Outrunning 'Slow' Moniker & Boosting His Blocking

Read on www.vikings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Minneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
Canes coaches dish on veteran additions at WR, CB and looming battles. And personnel notes
A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Wednesday night, less than 48 hours from the start of camp:
NFL・
Miami Hurricanes Fall Camp: Storylines to Watch on Offense
Fans should look out for these storylines on offense throughout fall practice.
Caleb Johnson brings speed, physicality to middle of the Miami Hurricanes defense: "I'm ready to go, man"
Jon Vilma. Ray Lewis. D.J. Williams. Dan Morgan. Micheal Barrow. They laid the foundation for Linebacker U and kept it going. For a while in this Miami Hurricanes program, it was almost unfathomable to think the position would ever be a weakness. But over the last three years the level of play simply hasn’t been good enough at The U.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ralphiereport.com
Buffaloes use Miami connection to add DB commit
This edition of the Colorado Buffaloes staff has more Florida connections than almost any of the prior iterations. That has led to some interesting cross country travel for recruits and coaches, but it’s also led to some pretty good success on the recruiting trail. Jamari Holliman is the latest addition from the Sunshine State.
Miami raised Mario Cristobal. His payback: Come home & make Hurricanes football matter again | Opinion
Mario Cristobal has just finished his first fall practice of his first football season back home as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes. Inside the emptying echo of UM’s indoor practice facility on campus, Cristobal stands under the banners of storied former players in the rafters, including stars from UM’s five national championships.
Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Practice Seven
The Seminoles went full pads for the second straight practice on Thursday morning.
deseret.com
Could Anthony Switzer actually play for Utah State this season?
In Anthony Switzer, Utah State had its replacement for Justin Rice, and that is saying something. Rice was a standout for the Aggies last season, as he was at every stop during his college career. He was the type of player that only comes around every so often, a coach on the field who effectively directs the entire defense and who sometimes then goes rogue only to make the right play time and again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee's positive vibes during camp start with Josh Heupel
Tennessee football’s coaching staff isn’t going through training camp for the first time together. Sit in on their meeting, though, and it could be seen that way, if only for a minute. “When you look at the meetings,” linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary said on Wednesday, “we went over...
Projected Defensive Depth Chart Entering Fall Camp
It's August. By now, you've read and heard plenty about how much Georgia's defense last from a year ago. Eight draft picks, five first-rounders, a corners coach, outside linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator. All gone. We've got plenty of talent, but we lack right now is experience. ...
Comments / 0