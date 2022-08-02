Read on www.goodmorningamerica.com
Librarian is sharing the treasure trove of items she's discovered in returned books
Who knew books could be filled with such sweet trinkets?
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Bestselling Authors! A Guide to All of the Books the Couple Have Written
If you ever need to spruce up your reading list, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have got you covered! The pair have built an incredible home renovation empire together and it all started with their first show, Fixer Upper. They’ve reflected on their experience in a series of memoirs, shared delicious recipes in cookbooks and even penned children’s books.
Jenna Bush Hager says her August Read With Jenna pick 'astounds' her
Stepmom In the Middle
On this episode: Jamilah and Elizabeth are joined by Courtney Martin, author of the book Learning in Public. If you want to hear more about Courtney’s book check out this MADAF episode. Today they’re helping a step-mom who has found herself in the middle of a complicated housing change. Her stepson wants to live with his mom full time, which is a change that has deeply hurt his dad. Now our letter writer finds herself exactly where she doesn’t want to be—in the middle.
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Alums Rachel Lindsay and Husband Bryan Abasolo Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
Going strong! Bachelorette alums Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo are one of the long-standing couples in Bachelor Nation. The pair are both busy with their bustling careers, making some fans wonder if they’re still together. Keep reading for an update!. Are Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Still Together?
Mike Wolfe’s Antique Store Dinged with Complaint After ‘American Pickers’ Hits Low Ratings Drop
Once a hit show for the History Channel, American Pickers was a great trip into the past as its hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz discovered lost items there were more than valuable, they were a piece of history. But since the firing of Fritz, leaving Mike Wolfe to host himself, fans have voiced this frustration with the direction of the show and how much they miss Frank. While both hosts appeared to be great friends on TV, Fritz admitted that since his departure, he hasn’t heard a word from Wolfe. Although Fritz and Wolfe aren’t talking, it appears American Pickers has another disgruntled fan. This time, it’s the Better Business Bureau.
‘American Pickers’: Here’s What Happened To Frank Fritz’s Store Since His Stroke
Former American Pickers co-host Frank Fritz suffered a stroke earlier this month. He was discovered unconscious on the floor of his home on July 14th and he’s been in the hospital ever since. Since his hospitalization, some fans have wondered what’s become of his popular Illinois store, Frank Fritz...
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
'The Talk' Host Natalie Morales to Star in Soap Opera Role
The Talk co-host Natalie Morales has signed on to star in CBS' The Young and the Restless, she announced on Tuesday. Morales will not need to do much behind-the-scenes method work because her character is a journalist. Before joining the CBS daytime talk show, Morales worked at NBC News for Today and Dateline NBC.
Pregnant Woman 'Bombarded' by Mom Praised for Banning Her Visiting the Baby
The pregnant woman explained when she was previously pregnant that so many people arrived to see the baby that hospital staff told some to leave.
U.K.・
Fury as Dad-of-2 Refuses To Help Heavily Pregnant Wife With Chores: 'Loser'
A woman complained her husband played video games instead of helping out around the house.
Groom Blasted for Asking Brother to Delay Honeymoon Because of His Wedding
"He said won't this take away attention from their special day and can't I do it some other time," the man said.
Buy 'Where The Crawdads Sing' for Under $10 Before the Film Adaptation’s Debut
Click here to read the full article. When one of our favorite books gets the movie adaptation treatment, we’re curious to see what the film will ultimately look like. Will our favorite scenes be featured? How will the film deviate from the book? We could go on with all the inquiries we have. In fact, these are the very questions we’re asking ourselves now that one of Reese Witherspoon’s beloved book club selections is heading to the big screen in a matter of days. Before Where the Crawdads Sing hits theaters on July 15, you can get your copy of the...
Joy Behar was ‘glad’ when ‘The View’ fired her in 2013: I ‘was sick of the show’
Joy Behar has thick skin. The comedian revealed in a new interview that she was nonplussed when “The View” served her walking papers in 2013. “I was glad to be fired,” Behar, 79, told Time in a story published Wednesday. “I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why.” Ramin Setoodeh, who wrote the book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View,'” told the magazine that Behar took the news in stride, even offering to leave that day, while Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who also got the boot, burst into tears. Behar was one...
Natalie Morales Cast on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS
A familiar face is going to be popping up in Genoa City… at least familiar to any viewers who also tune in to CBS’s daytime talk show THE TALK! Co-host Natalie Morales is going to be appearing on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS as Talia Morgan, an investigative reporter hired by Nikki and Phyllis to dig up dirt on Diane. “I’m having so much fun,” she said while announcing the news on THE TALK.
'The Bachelorette' stylist said he prays ABC never casts two leads again
Cary Fetman, who has styled "Bachelorettes" for two decades, said he had to prepare "last second" to work with dual leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Sweet Family Photo with Sterling: 'Daddy's Favorite Person'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are soaking up their time as a family of three!. On Thursday, the couple, both 26, shared an adorable family photo with daughter Sterling, 17 months. The pregnant fitness trainer wears a black tank top and sunglasses and has a hand on her hip as she smiles, wearing a necklace spelling out her daughter's name.
These Two New Agents Are Joining Selling Sunset For Seasons 6 and 7
Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date for Season 6 of Selling Sunset. The show has been signed for at least two more seasons, which will likely follow Christine Quinn’s exit from the Oppenheim group, Chrishell Stause’s new relationship with GFlip, and Emma Hernan trying to find anyone who cares. According to People, Selling Sunset has announced two big new personalities […] The post These Two New Agents Are Joining Selling Sunset For Seasons 6 and 7 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jennifer Lopez continues to enjoy her best life while vacationing in Capri
Jennifer Lopez looks blissful in her most recent outing while vacationing in Capri. The multi-hyphenate and newlywed star rocked a Picnic Plaid Bra Top and Picnic Plaid Silk Pleated Skirt from Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 22 collection while standing on a balcony overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. Lopez completed the...
‘Moonhaven’ Hid Its Giant, Season-Ending Reveals in Plain Sight
Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for the ending of “Moonhaven” Season 1.] As Season 1 of “Moonhaven” is ending, an entire society hangs in the balance. A generations-long plan is starting to crumble, there’s a coup in progress, and some new arrivals are making the people of a self-contained lunar colony question pretty much everything. Most other shows would lean into or feed off that chaos. Yet, “Moonhaven” takes some time for Earther pilot Bella (Emma McDonald) to join Paul Sarno (Dominic Monaghan) and his family in a quiet meal where they all talk...
