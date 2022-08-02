DOCS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that our actual results could vary materially from those forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the potential impact of the consummation of the proposed F&G spin-off transaction on relationships, including employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed spin-off transaction; the ability to satisfy any necessary conditions (including any applicable regulatory approvals) to consummate the spin-off transaction within the estimated timeframe or at all; changes in general economic, business and political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding, a weak.
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read together with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements included herein. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the section titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" as set forth elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, references to "CCC," the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and other similar terms refer to.
DONEGAL GROUP INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
We recommend that you read the following information in conjunction with the historical financial information and the footnotes to that financial information we include in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We also recommend you read Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
(dollars in thousands except per share data) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants. Biglari Holdings.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Overview 79 COVID-19 80 Impact of a Low Interest Rate Environment 81 Results of Operations 84 Consolidated Results of Operations 84 Segment Results of Operations 85 Segment Measures 88 Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates 89 Accounting Policies & Pronouncements 91 Results of Operations by Segment 93 PGIM 93.
HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL, PERSONAL AND MULTILINE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF KT&D, INC. IN DELAWARE
CHICAGO , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Wilmington, Delaware. ,. KT&D, Inc. provides multi-line insurance solutions, including medical malpractice, commercial and personal, and employee benefits...
MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in Millions, Except Share Data)
This management analysis of financial position and results of operations pertains to the consolidated accounts of. ", "ORI", or "the Company"). The Company conducts its operations through a number of regulated insurance company subsidiaries organized into three major segments:. General Insurance. (property and liability insurance),. Title Insurance and Republic Financial...
Prime Healthcare Services Announces Modified Dutch Auction Cash Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Maturing November 2025
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Prime Healthcare”) today announced it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to. $100.0 million. (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) in aggregate cash consideration (excluding accrued interest) of its...
DOMA HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or. Standard; Transfer of Listing. compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 802.01C of. the NYSE's Listed Company Manual ("Section 802.01C") because the average closing. price of the Company's common stock (the "Common Stock")...
Everest Re Group Publishes 2021 Global Loss Triangles
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) announced today that it has published its Global Loss Triangles for the year ended. These documents are available on the Company’s investor relations website, under Financials/Annual Disclosures. The link can be found here: https://investors.everestre.com/financials/annual-disclosures/default.aspx. About.
Colton Risk Management Consulting, LLC. Launches Insurance and Risk Management Service
WEST ISLIP, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , August 5, 2022. and Outsourced Risk Management firm, has recently launched a risk management service that helps businesses find solutions to their insurance and risk management challenges. The company offers creative thinking and high-level strategy development to clients that it has provided to some of America’s largest and most profitable private equity firms. With the launch, it aims to help protect clients’ businesses from a multitude of risk factors including financial uncertainties, legal liabilities, technology issues, mismanagement of strategy, errors, accidents, natural disasters, and outsourcing risk management.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Spheric Assurance Company, Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Spheric’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well...
Q2 for Q2 2022 Financial Earnings Transcript 2022 (opens in new window)
- President & Chief Executive Officer,. - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer,. - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability,. Operator: Welcome to Assurant's Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be opened for your questions following management's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Golden Tree Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of. ). The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Golden Tree is a subsidiary of. Iris Financial Services Limited. (Iris Financial) and is owned ultimately...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Singapore Reinsurance Corporation Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of Singapore Reinsurance Corporation Limited (Singapore Re) (. Singapore. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
American Academy of Actuaries Issues White Paper Entitled 'Issue Brief – Drivers of 2023 Health Insurance Premium Changes'
WASHINGTON , Aug. 5 (TNSrep) -- The American Academy of Actuaries issued the following 12-page white paper in. entitled "Issue Brief: Drivers of 2023 Health Insurance Premium Changes." * * *. Key Points. * Although COVID-19-related costs may be more predictable and the worst days of the pandemic appear to...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Dunav-Re a.d.o.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Dunav-Re a.d.o. (Dunav-Re) (. Serbia. ). The ratings reflect Dunav-Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
Workers Compensation Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Tokio Marine, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway
AIG (. Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/17401-global-workers-compensation-insurance-market. Definition:. Workers compensation insurance offers medical and wage benefits to people who are injured at work. The coverage is authorized by each state and the wage and medical benefits vary by state. Workers compensation is considered...
