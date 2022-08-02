ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT attorney general seeks halt to hearings on higher health insurance rates. Here’s why. [Hartford Courant]

By Hartford Courant (CT)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago
Read on insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

American Council of Life Insurers: Colorado Adopts Stronger Protections for Annuity Consumers

American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. Financial Advisors (NAIFA) Colorado Political Action Committee Chair and Government Relations Committee. issued the following joint statement on the best interest annuity rule adopted recently by the. Colorado Division of Insurance. . "The new rule adopted by Colorado Insurance Commissioner. Michael...
COLORADO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Pa. House Republicans: State Rep. Mackenzie's Proposal Preserving Children's Health Insurance Coverage for Families Affected by COVID-19 Included in State Budget

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Working to ensure no child loses their health care coverage through the. ) is pleased to announce that her proposal addressing CHIP payments is included in this year's state budget. "Due to the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and business shutdowns, many families were unable...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Editorial Vote for Lara for insurance commissioner

Daily Democrat (Woodland, CA) When we make an election endorsement, we hope to be able to say that the person we recommend would serve ably, ethically and responsibly. Neither candidate for state insurance commissioner passes that test. The better pick in the. Nov. 8. runoff is incumbent. Ricardo Lara. ....
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
InsuranceNewsNet

The inflation problem nobody is talking about

Voters rank inflation as their top concern as prices continue to rise at the fastest pace in 40 years. While barely one-third of the U.S. workforce possesses at least a four-year degree, over 60% of state government jobs require one. To combat degree inflation, Maryland Gov. This article is available...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
William Tong
Person
Richard Blumenthal
InsuranceNewsNet

Another Florida insurance company declares bankruptcy

NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another Florida insurance company declared bankruptcy, 8 On Your Side found out on Wednesday evening. Florida's insurance commissioner has declared Weston Property & Casualty Insurance insolvent. This comes days after Demotech withdrew the company's rating. Demotech on Monday also...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Rates#Insurance Plans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Ct#Lsb Hartford Courant#The U S Senate#Anthem Blue Cross#Blue Shield
InsuranceNewsNet

Meridian Celebrates 25 Years of Serving Michigan

DETROIT , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a leading Medicaid managed care plan and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, recently celebrated 25 years of providing high-quality care and services to its members across. Michigan. . "Meridian has been an essential part of the. Michigan. community for more than...
MICHIGAN STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
814
Followers
25K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy