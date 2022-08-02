Read on insurancenewsnet.com
Reinsurance Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of. . Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were. expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by. Zacks Investment Research. was for earnings of. $2.72. The reinsurance company posted revenue of. $3.89 billion. in...
Essent Group Ltd Q2 2022 Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. This presentation may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to.
Property and Casualty Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allstate, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Property and Casualty Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Allstate,
Brighthouse balances strong annuity sales with weaker life numbers
This month marks the fifth anniversary of Brighthouse Financial as an independent company. Executives rejoiced Friday over strong annuity sales figures during a second-quarter earnings call. Brighthouse was spun off as a separate company from MetLife as part of its long-term strategy to become a leaner, less complex insurer focused...
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
(dollars in thousands except per share data) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants. Biglari Holdings.
Everest Re Group Publishes 2021 Global Loss Triangles
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) announced today that it has published its Global Loss Triangles for the year ended. These documents are available on the Company’s investor relations website, under Financials/Annual Disclosures. The link can be found here: https://investors.everestre.com/financials/annual-disclosures/default.aspx. About.
DOMA HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or. Standard; Transfer of Listing. compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 802.01C of. the NYSE's Listed Company Manual ("Section 802.01C") because the average closing. price of the Company's common stock (the "Common Stock")...
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read together with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements included herein. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the section titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" as set forth elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, references to "CCC," the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and other similar terms refer to.
METLIFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Page Forward-Looking Statements and Other Financial Information 83 Executive Summary 83 Industry Trends 86 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 89 Acquisitions and Dispositions 89 Results of Operations 91 Investments 114 Derivatives 127 Policyholder Liabilities 130 Liquidity and Capital Resources 137 Adopted Accounting Pronouncements 146 Future Adoption of Accounting Pronouncements 146 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures 146 Risk Management 148 Subsequent Events 148 82.
July jobs report doubles expectations; Dow futures fall
Futures on Wall Street are falling before the opening bell, as investors digest the July jobs report and look for clues concerning future Federal Reserve decisions. The single-session equity put/call ratio fell to 0.55, and the 21- day moving average stayed at 0.68. Expedia Group Inc is 6.2% higher ahead of the open, as analysts blast the equity after the…
MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in Millions, Except Share Data)
This management analysis of financial position and results of operations pertains to the consolidated accounts of. ", "ORI", or "the Company"). The Company conducts its operations through a number of regulated insurance company subsidiaries organized into three major segments:. General Insurance. (property and liability insurance),. Title Insurance and Republic Financial...
Prime Healthcare Services Announces Modified Dutch Auction Cash Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Maturing November 2025
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Prime Healthcare”) today announced it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to. $100.0 million. (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) in aggregate cash consideration (excluding accrued interest) of its...
KKR Forms Strategic Alliance with Loop Capital to Offer Equity Research and Distribution Capabilities
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR, a leading global investment firm, and. (“Loop Capital”), a black owned and led investment bank, brokerage and advisory firm today announced a strategic alliance under which Loop Capital could independently offer investment banking and equity research capabilities to KKR’s equity capital markets (ECM) clients, which include private companies and private equity sponsors.
