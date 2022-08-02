KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Hubert Pierre Callahan, 90, who passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Maison duMonde Living Center. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Deacon Bryan Istre officiating the services.

KAPLAN, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO