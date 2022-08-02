Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.44

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that our actual results could vary materially from those forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the potential impact of the consummation of the proposed F&G spin-off transaction on relationships, including employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed spin-off transaction; the ability to satisfy any necessary conditions (including any applicable regulatory approvals) to consummate the spin-off transaction within the estimated timeframe or at all; changes in general economic, business and political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding, a weak.
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Overview 79 COVID-19 80 Impact of a Low Interest Rate Environment 81 Results of Operations 84 Consolidated Results of Operations 84 Segment Results of Operations 85 Segment Measures 88 Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates 89 Accounting Policies & Pronouncements 91 Results of Operations by Segment 93 PGIM 93.
MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in Millions, Except Share Data)
This management analysis of financial position and results of operations pertains to the consolidated accounts of. ", "ORI", or "the Company"). The Company conducts its operations through a number of regulated insurance company subsidiaries organized into three major segments:. General Insurance. (property and liability insurance),. Title Insurance and Republic Financial...
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
Essent Group Ltd Q2 2022 Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. This presentation may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to.
Alleghany Corporation Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results – Notice
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended. . A complete, full-text news release for Alleghany’s 2022 second quarter results is available on Alleghany’s website at www.alleghany.com and is also contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K that has been filed with the.
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
(dollars in thousands except per share data) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants. Biglari Holdings.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Spheric Assurance Company, Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Spheric’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well...
DOMA HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or. Standard; Transfer of Listing. compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 802.01C of. the NYSE's Listed Company Manual ("Section 802.01C") because the average closing. price of the Company's common stock (the "Common Stock")...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Singapore Reinsurance Corporation Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of Singapore Reinsurance Corporation Limited (Singapore Re) (. Singapore. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
Prime Healthcare Services Announces Modified Dutch Auction Cash Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Maturing November 2025
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Prime Healthcare”) today announced it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to. $100.0 million. (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) in aggregate cash consideration (excluding accrued interest) of its...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Golden Tree Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of. ). The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Golden Tree is a subsidiary of. Iris Financial Services Limited. (Iris Financial) and is owned ultimately...
METLIFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Page Forward-Looking Statements and Other Financial Information 83 Executive Summary 83 Industry Trends 86 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 89 Acquisitions and Dispositions 89 Results of Operations 91 Investments 114 Derivatives 127 Policyholder Liabilities 130 Liquidity and Capital Resources 137 Adopted Accounting Pronouncements 146 Future Adoption of Accounting Pronouncements 146 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures 146 Risk Management 148 Subsequent Events 148 82.
DONEGAL GROUP INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
We recommend that you read the following information in conjunction with the historical financial information and the footnotes to that financial information we include in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We also recommend you read Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read together with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements included herein. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the section titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" as set forth elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, references to "CCC," the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and other similar terms refer to.
Property and Casualty Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allstate, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Property and Casualty Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Allstate,
ALLEGHANY CORP /DE – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following is a discussion and analysis of our financial condition and. results of operations for the three and six months ended. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with our unaudited. consolidated financial statements and Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial. Statements set forth in Part I, Item...
Patent Issued for Dynamic web application based on events (USPTO 11392664): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11392664, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Dunav-Re a.d.o.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Dunav-Re a.d.o. (Dunav-Re) (. Serbia. ). The ratings reflect Dunav-Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
Transaction Monitoring for Insurance Market May See a Big Move: BAE Systems, Experian, NICE, FICO, CaseWare International
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Transaction Monitoring for Insurance covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Transaction Monitoring for Insurance explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
