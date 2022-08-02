Read on insurancenewsnet.com
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
(dollars in thousands except per share data) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants. Biglari Holdings.
Everest Re Group Publishes 2021 Global Loss Triangles
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) announced today that it has published its Global Loss Triangles for the year ended. These documents are available on the Company’s investor relations website, under Financials/Annual Disclosures. The link can be found here: https://investors.everestre.com/financials/annual-disclosures/default.aspx. About.
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read together with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements included herein. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the section titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" as set forth elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, references to "CCC," the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and other similar terms refer to.
DOMA HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or. Standard; Transfer of Listing. compliance with the continued listing standard set forth in Section 802.01C of. the NYSE's Listed Company Manual ("Section 802.01C") because the average closing. price of the Company's common stock (the "Common Stock")...
HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL, PERSONAL AND MULTILINE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF KT&D, INC. IN DELAWARE
CHICAGO , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Wilmington, Delaware. ,. KT&D, Inc. provides multi-line insurance solutions, including medical malpractice, commercial and personal, and employee benefits...
Q2 for Q2 2022 Financial Earnings Transcript 2022 (opens in new window)
- President & Chief Executive Officer,. - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer,. - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability,. Operator: Welcome to Assurant's Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be opened for your questions following management's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]
METLIFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Page Forward-Looking Statements and Other Financial Information 83 Executive Summary 83 Industry Trends 86 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 89 Acquisitions and Dispositions 89 Results of Operations 91 Investments 114 Derivatives 127 Policyholder Liabilities 130 Liquidity and Capital Resources 137 Adopted Accounting Pronouncements 146 Future Adoption of Accounting Pronouncements 146 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures 146 Risk Management 148 Subsequent Events 148 82.
Prime Healthcare Services Announces Modified Dutch Auction Cash Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Maturing November 2025
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Prime Healthcare”) today announced it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to. $100.0 million. (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) in aggregate cash consideration (excluding accrued interest) of its...
Property and Casualty Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allstate, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Property and Casualty Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Allstate,
Alleghany Corporation Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results – Notice
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended. . A complete, full-text news release for Alleghany’s 2022 second quarter results is available on Alleghany’s website at www.alleghany.com and is also contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K that has been filed with the.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Dunav-Re a.d.o.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Dunav-Re a.d.o. (Dunav-Re) (. Serbia. ). The ratings reflect Dunav-Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Overview 79 COVID-19 80 Impact of a Low Interest Rate Environment 81 Results of Operations 84 Consolidated Results of Operations 84 Segment Results of Operations 85 Segment Measures 88 Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates 89 Accounting Policies & Pronouncements 91 Results of Operations by Segment 93 PGIM 93.
ALLEGHANY CORP /DE – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following is a discussion and analysis of our financial condition and. results of operations for the three and six months ended. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with our unaudited. consolidated financial statements and Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial. Statements set forth in Part I, Item...
Q2 2022 Letter to Unitholders
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. We made excellent progress in our business this quarter, generating strong financial results and advancing initiatives that should crystalize considerable value for investors. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA increased to. $543 million. , reflecting the resilience of our existing operations and strong contribution...
Association of Independent Professionals, Hiscox Agree New Home Insurance Deal for Self-Employed
IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed) and specialist insurer Hiscox have today agreed a new deal to help IPSE members with their home insurance. Through the new partnership, IPSE members will get 10% off Hiscox home insurance which offers highly tailored policies with unlimited cover - all...
Blow it!
This is a story about the future - yours and ours. How we power it, how we invest in it, how we protect it. Energy. It's quite the modequandary. How do we make the switch from dirty fuel to clean energy?. Switch the lights off. Buy an electric car. Get...
Insurtech Market Size Expected To Reach USD 53.91 Billion at a CAGR of 44.3% By 2028
In 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 44.3%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing investment by insurance companies in digitization to improve payments system functionality is a significant factor driving growth of the insurtech market. The global insurtech market is expected to reach...
KKR Forms Strategic Alliance with Loop Capital to Offer Equity Research and Distribution Capabilities
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR, a leading global investment firm, and. (“Loop Capital”), a black owned and led investment bank, brokerage and advisory firm today announced a strategic alliance under which Loop Capital could independently offer investment banking and equity research capabilities to KKR’s equity capital markets (ECM) clients, which include private companies and private equity sponsors.
Global Travel Insurance Market 2022 to 2027 – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com: Research and Markets
-- The “Travel Insurance Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global travel insurance market reached a value of. USD 13.9 Billion. in 2021. Companies Mentioned Travelex. Allianz. InsureMy Trip. AIG. HTH. Axa. Seven Corners Inc.
