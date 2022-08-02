Read on www.newstimes.com
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb
Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay.
mansionglobal.com
Catskills Compound Hits the Market for the First Time in Close to 200 Years, Asking $14.8 Million
A 200-acre estate along a famous fly-fishing stretch of the Delaware River in upstate New York hit the market Thursday for $14.8 million. A 200-acre estate along a famous fly-fishing stretch of the Delaware River in upstate New York hit the market Thursday for $14.8 million. Located in the hamlet...
mansionglobal.com
Penthouse at New York City’s Puck Building Hits the Market for $35 Million
A penthouse at 293 Lafayette St.—also known as the Puck Building—in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood returned to the market on Wednesday asking $35 million. A penthouse at 293 Lafayette St.—also known as the Puck Building—in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood returned to the market on Wednesday asking $35 million.
lonelyplanet.com
The highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere will open in New York City
Thrill-seekers visiting New York City may want to check out Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. It stands 1131 ft from the ground and offers incredible 360-degree views of the city. The new experience on the 100th floor of the 30 Hudson Yards building is due to open in March 2020.
tornadopix.com
Hard Rock Hotel Times Square review: The music gem in the heart of Manhattan, New York
Many will know hard rocks The brand for serving music-themed cafes/restaurants around the world for the past 50 years – including recently closed locations in Sydney* and the Gold Coast. However, the real star power of the brand these days is in their hotel and casino brand. With locations...
insideedition.com
Family Sues Funeral Home for $50 Million, Claiming They Realized Mid-Burial the Wrong Body was in Casket
Just as a New Jersey family was lowering the casket of their loved one into the ground, it was brought back up, shocking members of the family, who say the wrong body was in the casket, according to a lawsuit,. Family members of 93-year-old Kyung Ja Kim, Kummi Kim, Yoonsung...
Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons
Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane. A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates. The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
I went from living and partying with some of the richest people in the Hamptons to homeless and sleeping in the woods just miles from my wealthy ex-clients' mansions
One longtime Hamptons man went from living large to living in the woods for two years. Thomas worked for some of New York's richest residents and blew his money on parties and travel. He ended up broke and living in a tent just miles from some of his former clients.
2 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, in Hudson River Boating Accident: 'Tragic Day for New Yorkers'
Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, are confirmed to have died after their pleasure boat capsized on the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Eleven other members of the same family from Colombia were also injured in the tragic incident on Manhattan's West Side, ABC News reported Wednesday. Julian...
Daily Beast
Dr. Oz’s Turkish Nationalist Pals Living in His Secret N.J. Condo
Dr. Mehmet Oz owns an undisclosed apartment in New Jersey that houses close associates of his who are linked to groups that have denied the ethnic cleansing which occurred in the formative years of the modern Turkish state. Bergen County records show that since 2006 Oz and his wife have...
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin spotted getting bagels in the Hamptons
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have at least one thing in common: The overachievers both seem to be morning people. An eagle-eyed spy told Page Six they spotted the good-looking pair at Goldberg’s Famous Bagels in Amagansett, N.Y. on Sunday at 6 a.m. “They were there before the bagels even arrived,” the source said. “She was kind of nuzzling him, they kissed a couple times. She was very loving.” While our early morning witness is adamant they saw the highly recognizable “Silver Linings Playbook” star with the equally striking top aide to Hillary Clinton, reps insisted they were not there. “Huma was in upstate [New York]...
Marilyn Monroe Wax Statue Appears in NYC Building Where She Used to Live
Marilyn Monroe is back at The Lexington Hotel—or at least, a wax replica of her is!. Madame Tussauds New York is lending its iconic statue of the blonde bombshell— along with that of her ex, Yankees Hall-of-Famer Joe DiMaggio—to the residency they once occupied together. Suite 1806...
Complex
Man Sleeping on Coney Island Beach Hit and Killed by NYC Parks Department Cleaning Truck
A man believed to have been asleep on the beach at Coney Island was hit and killed by a man driving a New York City Parks Department vehicle on Monday. Per a report on Tuesday from CBS News, the truck in question was finishing up a cleaning of the beach area when the driver “didn’t see the man” and ran him over, killing him. The incident is said to have occurred just before 3 a.m. local time on Monday at Stillwell Avenue near Riegelmann Boardwalk, with the man—who, at the time of this writing, has not been named or otherwise identified in subsequent reports—ultimately being pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
