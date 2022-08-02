ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb

Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay.
mansionglobal.com

Penthouse at New York City’s Puck Building Hits the Market for $35 Million

A penthouse at 293 Lafayette St.—also known as the Puck Building—in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood returned to the market on Wednesday asking $35 million. A penthouse at 293 Lafayette St.—also known as the Puck Building—in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood returned to the market on Wednesday asking $35 million.
lonelyplanet.com

The highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere will open in New York City

Thrill-seekers visiting New York City may want to check out Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. It stands 1131 ft from the ground and offers incredible 360-degree views of the city. The new experience on the 100th floor of the 30 Hudson Yards building is due to open in March 2020.
Robb Report

Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons

Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane.   A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates.   The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
Daily Beast

Dr. Oz’s Turkish Nationalist Pals Living in His Secret N.J. Condo

Dr. Mehmet Oz owns an undisclosed apartment in New Jersey that houses close associates of his who are linked to groups that have denied the ethnic cleansing which occurred in the formative years of the modern Turkish state. Bergen County records show that since 2006 Oz and his wife have...
Page Six

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin spotted getting bagels in the Hamptons

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have at least one thing in common: The overachievers both seem to be morning people. An eagle-eyed spy told Page Six they spotted the good-looking pair at Goldberg’s Famous Bagels in Amagansett, N.Y. on Sunday at 6 a.m. “They were there before the bagels even arrived,” the source said. “She was kind of nuzzling him, they kissed a couple times. She was very loving.” While our early morning witness is adamant they saw the highly recognizable “Silver Linings Playbook” star with the equally striking top aide to Hillary Clinton, reps insisted they were not there. “Huma was in upstate [New York]...
Complex

Man Sleeping on Coney Island Beach Hit and Killed by NYC Parks Department Cleaning Truck

A man believed to have been asleep on the beach at Coney Island was hit and killed by a man driving a New York City Parks Department vehicle on Monday. Per a report on Tuesday from CBS News, the truck in question was finishing up a cleaning of the beach area when the driver “didn’t see the man” and ran him over, killing him. The incident is said to have occurred just before 3 a.m. local time on Monday at Stillwell Avenue near Riegelmann Boardwalk, with the man—who, at the time of this writing, has not been named or otherwise identified in subsequent reports—ultimately being pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
