Omaha, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Network host weighs in on Nebraska QB battle, names 'clear leader'

Nebraska began 2022 fall camp with a quarterback battle. A pair of transfers, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, opened as the top 2 signal-callers. The Big Ten Network was in Lincoln to check out practice, and analyst Dave Revsine weighed in on the competition. Revsine tweeted Thursday that Thompson, a...
LINCOLN, NE
College Football HQ

Nebraska football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Nebraska this year in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Nebraska football schedule for the Cornhuskers' 2022 season. Nebraska football 2022 scheduleWeek 0, Aug. 27 vs. Northwestern Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. North Dakota Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Former Creighton player Saunsoci re-hired as assistant

(Omaha) -- Former Creighton player and assistant coach Chevelle Saunsoci (Herring) is returning to the women’s basketball staff. Saunsoci was hired as an assistant after spending the last two seasons in the Omaha area, working with underserved youth. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Pepin resigns as Nebraska track & field coach

(Lincoln) -- Longtime Nebraska track & field coach Gary Pepin has announced his retirement. Pepin has led the program for 42 years. During his time, Pepin won three NCAA championships, coached 59 NCAA individual champions and produced 639 All-Americans. View the full release from Nebraska here.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

NU volleyball will have 18 matches televised

Nebraska volleyball matches will be televised 18 times this season. The Omaha World-Herald reports the Huskers will appear on the Big Ten Network 12 times during the regular season. Nebraska's match on Sept. 7 at Creighton will be broadcast on FS1, while its Sept. 18 matchup at Kentucky will be...
LINCOLN, NE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

19 of the Best Family Restaurants in Omaha

Eating out with the family is no easy feat – ask any parent, and they will say the same. When visiting a new location, it may be tempting to stick to drive-throughs and fast-food joints, but you are likely to be missing out on some amazing experiences. Omaha is...
OMAHA, NE
Drew Waters
WOWT

Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
Midlands Business Journal

Omaha Business Hall of Fame: Five New Honorees to be Inducted August 17

As part of its centennial celebration, in 1993 the Greater Omaha Chamber inducted six local legends — Nebraska Furniture Mart founder Rose Blumkin, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, pioneering businessman and university founder John A. Creighton, Valmont founder Robert Daugherty, construction and engineering leader Peter Kiewit, and attorney and Mutual of Omaha executive V.J. Skutt — into the newly established Omaha Business Hall of Fame. Every year since, a new group of civic and business honorees has been inducted, with this year’s class of five bringing the total number of individuals to more than 170.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Elmwood-Murdock Knights eye record-breaking season

MURDOCK- The Elmwood-Murdock Knights took the podium on Tuesday at the 2022 Pinnacle Bank Media Days and Knights head coach Lance Steffen says there's no added motivation needed for week one after seeing Falls City Sacred Heart on their schedule. "A (class) D2 power, obviously," Steffen said. "Everybody knows about...
MURDOCK, NE
klkntv.com

Former Nebraska men’s golf coach accused of aggravated DUI

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s former men’s golf coach has been accused of driving under the influence in Colfax County, according to an arrest affidavit. Around 9:44 p.m. on July 2, Brett Balak was pulled over at a Casey’s in Schuyler when a Colfax County deputy saw that his taillights were out.
LINCOLN, NE
visitomaha.com

The Top 10 Places to Grab a Drink in Omaha, According to Yelp

It’s official: Omaha’s got great places for grabbing a beverage. We’ve teamed with Yelp to present ten amazing places to grab a drink in Omaha, as rated by a mix of average ratings and number of reviews on Yelp. Yelp’s Top 25 Places to Drink list is chock full of hidden gems, from breweries to coffee shops. But it’s also got the familiar tried-and-true places that everyone loves. Here’s a preview of that list.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Malcolm routs DCB, sweeps Legion State Titles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Connor Zegar struck out 11 batters while Jacob Clark went 2-for-2 with 6 RBI to lift Malcolm to the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship. Malcolm’s title comes two weeks after the organization won a Juniors State championship. Post 354 becomes just the fourth Class C team to complete the summer sweep.
MALCOLM, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
LAUREL, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's

Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
