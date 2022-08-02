Read on bvmsports.com
York News-Times
Nebraska's 'unbelievable' running back competition is still too close to call
Ever since Bryan Applewhite wrote a paper on thoroughbreds in third grade, he’s been a fan of horseracing. Maybe that’s why he sees a derby of sorts playing out among Nebraska running backs in fall camp. Picking a favorite? Still too early to call, the Husker position coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network host weighs in on Nebraska QB battle, names 'clear leader'
Nebraska began 2022 fall camp with a quarterback battle. A pair of transfers, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, opened as the top 2 signal-callers. The Big Ten Network was in Lincoln to check out practice, and analyst Dave Revsine weighed in on the competition. Revsine tweeted Thursday that Thompson, a...
Nebraska football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Nebraska this year in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Nebraska football schedule for the Cornhuskers' 2022 season. Nebraska football 2022 scheduleWeek 0, Aug. 27 vs. Northwestern Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. North Dakota Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
kmaland.com
Former Creighton player Saunsoci re-hired as assistant
(Omaha) -- Former Creighton player and assistant coach Chevelle Saunsoci (Herring) is returning to the women’s basketball staff. Saunsoci was hired as an assistant after spending the last two seasons in the Omaha area, working with underserved youth. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
kmaland.com
Pepin resigns as Nebraska track & field coach
(Lincoln) -- Longtime Nebraska track & field coach Gary Pepin has announced his retirement. Pepin has led the program for 42 years. During his time, Pepin won three NCAA championships, coached 59 NCAA individual champions and produced 639 All-Americans. View the full release from Nebraska here.
norfolkneradio.com
NU volleyball will have 18 matches televised
Nebraska volleyball matches will be televised 18 times this season. The Omaha World-Herald reports the Huskers will appear on the Big Ten Network 12 times during the regular season. Nebraska's match on Sept. 7 at Creighton will be broadcast on FS1, while its Sept. 18 matchup at Kentucky will be...
York News-Times
NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player/coach Hames
CHICAGO — Kennedi Orr is going to get her chance to be the starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team. And the Huskers will have an upscale second option in Nicklin Hames, who has been the Huskers' starting setter in two national title matches. Orr will be going into...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
19 of the Best Family Restaurants in Omaha
Eating out with the family is no easy feat – ask any parent, and they will say the same. When visiting a new location, it may be tempting to stick to drive-throughs and fast-food joints, but you are likely to be missing out on some amazing experiences. Omaha is...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
WOWT
Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
Midlands Business Journal
Omaha Business Hall of Fame: Five New Honorees to be Inducted August 17
As part of its centennial celebration, in 1993 the Greater Omaha Chamber inducted six local legends — Nebraska Furniture Mart founder Rose Blumkin, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, pioneering businessman and university founder John A. Creighton, Valmont founder Robert Daugherty, construction and engineering leader Peter Kiewit, and attorney and Mutual of Omaha executive V.J. Skutt — into the newly established Omaha Business Hall of Fame. Every year since, a new group of civic and business honorees has been inducted, with this year’s class of five bringing the total number of individuals to more than 170.
AthlonSports.com
'Clear Leader' Reportedly Emerges In Nebraska Football's Quarterback Competition
In perhaps a make-or-break-it year for Scott Frost, he has to get the quarterback competition right. With Adrian Martinez off to Kansas State, who will the Cornhuskers turn to? A "clear leader" has emerged. Per Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network, Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the "clear leader"...
13-year-old Bellevue sprinter now 14-time Junior Olympian
Thirteen-year-old Jaiya Patillo of Bellevue competed in the USATF Outdoor Junior Olympics Nationals this past weekend in California where she once again finished first in the 400-meter race.
News Channel Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock Knights eye record-breaking season
MURDOCK- The Elmwood-Murdock Knights took the podium on Tuesday at the 2022 Pinnacle Bank Media Days and Knights head coach Lance Steffen says there's no added motivation needed for week one after seeing Falls City Sacred Heart on their schedule. "A (class) D2 power, obviously," Steffen said. "Everybody knows about...
klkntv.com
Former Nebraska men’s golf coach accused of aggravated DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s former men’s golf coach has been accused of driving under the influence in Colfax County, according to an arrest affidavit. Around 9:44 p.m. on July 2, Brett Balak was pulled over at a Casey’s in Schuyler when a Colfax County deputy saw that his taillights were out.
visitomaha.com
The Top 10 Places to Grab a Drink in Omaha, According to Yelp
It’s official: Omaha’s got great places for grabbing a beverage. We’ve teamed with Yelp to present ten amazing places to grab a drink in Omaha, as rated by a mix of average ratings and number of reviews on Yelp. Yelp’s Top 25 Places to Drink list is chock full of hidden gems, from breweries to coffee shops. But it’s also got the familiar tried-and-true places that everyone loves. Here’s a preview of that list.
1011now.com
Malcolm routs DCB, sweeps Legion State Titles
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Connor Zegar struck out 11 batters while Jacob Clark went 2-for-2 with 6 RBI to lift Malcolm to the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship. Malcolm’s title comes two weeks after the organization won a Juniors State championship. Post 354 becomes just the fourth Class C team to complete the summer sweep.
WOWT
BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
KETV.com
Interstate 680 ramp to West Dodge Road in Omaha to close Thursday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A section of Interstate 680 in Omaha will close Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 680 ramp to lower West Dodge Road Thursday at 8 p.m. The ramp will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday. Access will remain open to the westbound elevated...
