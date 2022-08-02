ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana craft brewers hope changes to state laws spur industry growth

Louisiana lawmakers have made three significant changes that went into effect this week on how the state regulates the craft beer business. Brewers hope the long-sought shifts help spur growth in their industry, which they say would have positive ripple effects in an economy where local food, drink and culture are major selling points.
​​Louisiana Healthcare Connections partners with UL System to help employees complete degrees

Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a Medicaid health plan that serves the state’s health department, announced it is partnering with Compete LA to help its employees complete degrees. The health plan has more than 600 employees, according to the company’s LinkedIn profile. Louisiana Healthcare Connections will provide eligible full-time employees...
Louisiana will get additional $134M in federal funding for road projects

Louisiana is set to receive an additional $134 million in federal funding for infrastructure improvements as part of a new Federal Highway Administration program aimed at improving highway resilience to natural disasters. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation, or PROTECT, formula program will allocate the...
