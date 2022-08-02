Read on whatsupmag.com
Commercial Observer
Boundary Ventures Acquires Cecil County Self-Storage Portfolio in $19M Deal
Boundary Ventures has acquired a four-property, 883-unit self-storage portfolio in Cecil County, Md., for $18.8 million. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller, Acorn Investment Company, in the deal. The four assets are called the Cecil, Chesapeake, Elkton and Rogers self-storage facilities and are situated in Elkton and North...
Savor the Chesapeake: August 2022
We are very lucky to live in this region. We truly are a community when it comes to giving back and to food. We have new restaurants opening, a local’s favorite that needs a helping hand, and a full calendar of foodie events. We are blessed. Join the food fun and get involved in our vibrant community!
Easton Airport Day 2022 Scheduled for October 8
Easton, MD - Easton Airport will host the 13th annual Easton Airport Day on Saturday, October 8. The annual event is a fun-filled gathering that offers a unique opportunity to visit the community airfield and see what flying is all about. Formation flyovers highlight the event with “Warbirds” flying patterns...
WBOC
Sharptown's 95th Annual Fireman's Carnival Underway
SHARPTOWN, Md.- The 95th annual Sharptown Fireman's Carnival kicked off on Thursday night. Damian Jones, president of the Sharptown Fire Department, says they could not be more excited. And Jones says, the guests are excited too, especially when they see their favorite ride. "The tilt-a-whirl is a big favorite by...
chestertownspy.org
House of the Week: “Shorewood”
Although the exact date of the construction of this historic house remains a mystery, several clues include the Maryland Historic Trust’s date of approximately mid-19th century, and “Historic Houses of Kent County” date of around 1850. The last word may be a brief mention in the “Middletown Transcript” which noted construction had begun on a “handsome new dwelling house” on a certain Alexander Wilson’s property known as Wilson Point. The County’s 1877 map shows a building on the Sassafras River with a house dating from 1868. Whatever its date, the original façade was inspired by the Italianate style with Victorian flourishes.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
Ocean City Today
Berlin doctor writes guide on managing cancer diagnosis
If you have never been diagnosed with cancer, imagine for a moment that you just found out you have stage two cancer. Your first thoughts might be something like, “I’m going to die,” “This is going to cost a fortune to treat,” or “How do I know the doctors aren’t administering something I do not need?”
Cape Gazette
Mini-Blues Festival to rock Nassau Valley Vineyards Aug. 13
Nassau Valley Vineyards will present a one-day blues festival Saturday, Aug. 13, featuring headliner Gaye Adegbalola, founding member of Saffire, The Uppity Blues Women. An afternoon concert from 4 to 7 p.m. will feature one of Delaware’s favorite blues men, Jimmy Pritchard. The opening act will be Sussex County youth sensations and Lewes natives, The Williams Brothers. Admission for this concert is $15.
WTOP
‘Summer of Soul’ standout group The 5th Dimension rocks Rams Head in Annapolis
They were a standout in Questlove’s Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. This Sunday, The 5th Dimension rocks Rams Head on Stage in Annapolis, Maryland. “We have mostly people who grew up with...
macaronikid.com
🍪 Where To Buy Cookies Locally For Chocolate Chip Cookie Day On 8/4
Chick-Fil-A Various locations throughout Anne Arundel County. Specially priced dozen and double dozen chocolate cookies on 8/4. Annapolis, Glen Burnie, Hanover, Linthicum Heights. Free Chocolate Chip Cookie on 8/4 for members with purchase. 🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪...
whatsupmag.com
Elktonia-Carr’s Beach Parcel to Be Signed Over to City of Annapolis
Annapolis, MD - The City of Annapolis will host a signing ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12, accepting an historically important waterfront property that was once part of the Carr family’s famous Black-owned beaches in Annapolis. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beaches that served as safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destinations for African Americans during the segregation era. The Elktonia, Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches hosted iconic musical acts and provided rare inclusive access to the Chesapeake Bay. Saving this property and planning to open it to the public is part of a continuing effort to tell a more complete history of the City of Annapolis and provide equitable public water access to all.
WMDT.com
HVAC maintenance tips for homeowners amid summer heat wave
BERLIN, Md. – As we enter another heat wave on Delmarva, businesses like One Hour Heating & Air/Ben Franklin’s Plumbing are working overtime to keep homes cool. Operations Manager Kyle Wilson says the key to that is proper maintenance. “Life expectancy for a unit is between 10 and 15 years. If you keep up on your maintenance, you’re going to be in that range,” Wilson said.
wnav.com
Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland
On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
Cape Gazette
Just Listed – Beautiful 4-bed, 3-bath Home at Canal Pointe in Rehoboth Beach
Is it possible to have a "no lawn maintenance" single family home, less than 2 miles to the ocean? IT IS! And the benefits of this home and community don't stop at never having to worry if your grass is cut. This beautiful home & floor plan in the Grande at Canal Pointe truly has it all. The location is in one of Rehoboth Beach's most desirable communities and a truly covet location a block from the Breakwater Bike/walk/run trail. It's a fact, everyone loves to be " East of Route one". If easy access to downtown Rehoboth Beach and the Atlantic Ocean are your goals you'll find the solution right here. Your new beach home features an open great room, generous sized dining area and a gourmet kitchen with elevated breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and pantry with custom built shelving and barn door closure. The enclosed 3 season room and patio with outdoor fireplace extends your living space making way for fun dinner parties al fresco. This split floor plan presents you with a well appointed primary suite away from the main areas while the front study and office give you the flex space you need when work calls. The expansive great room is graced with tons of natural light and is the perfect place to unwind and features a cozy stone fireplace for the cooler off season days and nights. There’s plenty of space for family and friends with two guest rooms on the first level and an additional bedroom and bath on the second level plus a huge bonus room. Situated on a large lot framed with mature trees this home offers a private backyard and an opportunity potentially to add a plunge pool. You'll love having an outdoor shower after a big day at the beach. Community includes lawn maintenance, 2 pools, tennis /basketball, playground & a community park with kayak & SUP access to the Rehoboth/Lewes Canal located just down the street. This premier location and community is only 1.7 miles to the Atlantic Ocean, beach, and boardwalk & even less to amazing shopping and dining options Rehoboth Beach has to offer. Just a hop and skip to the Junction Breakwater trail where you can bike, walk or run from Rehoboth to downtown Lewes.
whatsupmag.com
Water, Water Everywhere, But...
Access to the Chesapeake Bay’s waterfront and recreational opportunities is becoming an increasingly heated debate of public versus private rights. Many a summer’s afternoon, Ingrid Sandy passes Hillsmere’s beach, glancing wistfully at the picnickers, boaters, and children splashing in the calm waters. Yet tempting as it seems, so peaceful and close, Sandy knows she isn’t welcome there.
WBOC
Salisbury-based Piedmont Airlines to add 15 Embraer-145 Aircraft to Fleet
SALISBURY, Md. - Piedmont Airlines, headquartered in Salisbury, will take delivery of 15 Embraer-145 jet aircraft starting in late summer. The additional aircraft will transfer from American subsidiary, Envoy Air, over the next several months. “Our Piedmont team’s outstanding performance throughout the pandemic period is being rewarded with a significant...
