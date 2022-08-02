AUBURN, Ala. – Former Auburn swimmer Maggie Bowen-Hanna was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday. Bowen-Hanna swam at Auburn from 1999-2003 and was named the SEC Swimmer of the Year in 2001, 2002 and 2003. She was a 21-time All-American, a nine-time NCAA champion and a 16-time SEC champion. She led the Tigers to back-to-back NCAA team championships, including Auburn's first women's national championship in any sport in 2002.

