Bowen-Hanna inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
AUBURN, Ala. – Former Auburn swimmer Maggie Bowen-Hanna was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday. Bowen-Hanna swam at Auburn from 1999-2003 and was named the SEC Swimmer of the Year in 2001, 2002 and 2003. She was a 21-time All-American, a nine-time NCAA champion and a 16-time SEC champion. She led the Tigers to back-to-back NCAA team championships, including Auburn's first women's national championship in any sport in 2002.
Mental toughness: Performance coach Dr. Jason Selk 'unified' Auburn baseball
AUBURN, Ala. – After breakfast on the morning of Auburn's opening game of the 2022 College World Series, the Tigers turn their attention to a video screen where performance coach Dr. Jason Selk speaks from his home in St. Louis. One question and one truth, says Selk, who has...
Eleven Tigers named NFCA Scholar-Athletes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Eleven members of the 2022 Auburn softball program were named Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 academic year, the organization announced this week. To qualify for scholar-athlete recognition, a student-athlete must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale...
Softball lands Tennessee transfer KK McCrary
AUBURN, Ala. – Head coach Mickey Dean announced the addition of infielder KK McCrary, who previously competed at Tennessee, for the 2023 softball season. McCrary spent the 2021 and 2020 seasons with the Lady Vols, appearing in 36 contests. McCrary saw starting time in 25 games, primarily at third base and as a designated player.
Heritage Club memberships are open for 2022-23
AUBURN, Ala. – The 2022-23 Auburn equestrian season is just around the corner and Tigers Unlimited is now accepting both renewals and new memberships for the program's Heritage Club. The Heritage Club provides philanthropic support to the program through annual membership dues and provides opportunities for participation and fellowship...
