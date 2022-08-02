ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open

The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
Michael Jordan Once Brought A Kid Who Was Hideously Burned To The Chicago Bulls Bench, Talked With Him During The Game, And Left Time-Outs To Talk With Kid: "I Can Remember John Paxson And I Having Tears In Our Eyes, Looking At That Scene."

Athletes in the modern age are as close as anyone in society gets to the status of superhero. Children look up to their favorite players more than anyone else, and while stars don't have to be role models, they do generally take the time out to make young kids happy. And no NBA superstar's time has been as sought after by fans as Michael Jordan's.
Jazz trying to trade Mitchell because he 'was leaving anyway'

It's no secret that the Utah Jazz are trying to All-Star point guard Donovan Mitchell. That became obvious after the team shipped Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, kickstarting their tear down under new CEO Danny Ainge. Some wondered why wouldn't the Jazz keep Mitchell -- who the team team...
Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook

Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent

On August 4, NBA veteran Tony Snell still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. The 30-year-old has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over his career. Last season was his ninth year...
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Boston Celtics Shouldn't Trade Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "My Answer Is No. Excuse Me, The Answer Is Hell No."

One of the more interesting updates in recent weeks on the Kevin Durant front has been an offer from the Boston Celtics. Although it has been a while since the offer was reported, discussions about it have continued to rage on. The Celtics reportedly included Jaylen Brown, their 2nd star, in a package for Durant that was rejected by the Brooklyn Nets.
NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'

Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
The Bulls Make It Official With A Notable Veteran

The Chicago Bulls had a great regular season – to a point. They started out very strongly and were on their way to a wonderful postseason but then a slew of nasty injuries sidelined some of their biggest stars and the Eastern Conference was eventually able to swallow them up.
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Eddy Curry Shares The Wildest Stories That Happened In The Chicago Bulls' Locker Room: "I Remember One Time, Tyson And Gill Got Into It. Gill Knew Mixed Martial Arts."

Eddy Curry was supposed to be one of the NBA's biggest stars, but his career never ended up being the glittering success people hoped. After an alleged congenital heart condition slowed his ascendancy in the league, the star had issues with health and weight before his NBA career ended in 2012 with the Dallas Mavericks.
Former Suns And Nets Star Signs With New Team

The team shared several quotes from Williams in the PR release: "I always heard that Australia was an amazing place to visit, and it happens to be a perfect and upcoming basketball league. I just found it a good opportunity to further my career and touch an area of the globe that I haven't been to yet. I'm excited," Williams said about the decision to sign with the Phoenix.
