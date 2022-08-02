Read on www.dawgnation.com
Related
Former Auburn QB, Alabama Mr. Football joins coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson has joined the coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic. Johnson is coaching running backs for the Knights. “It’s huge for us,” Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson said. “We hired one of the city’s best. He’s a good young coach who played at a high level. He can relate to our kids. He’s been through a lot of the same things they’ve been through.”
Auburn QB TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer. Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
Look: Clemson Player Announces Retirement From Football
A Clemson safety has officially stepped away from the game of football. Lannden Zanders, who's been with the program for the last three years, announced that he would be retiring after suffering too many injuries. "After battling three shoulder injuries in the span of a year, including playing through the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Oregon HC Dan Lanning discusses facing Georgia in the season opener | PAC-12 MEDIA DAY
RJ Young sits down with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning at Pac-12 Media Day. Coach Lanning discusses what it will be like when his new team faces off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the season opener. Lanning served as the defensive coordinator for Georgia for the past three seasons before he became the head coach at Oregon. Coach Lanning also describes how he got into the coaching business, and what his first few months as the head coach have been like.
247Sports
VIDEO: Auburn defensive linemen chase the quarterbacks
AUBURN, Alabama–Scenes from the opening practice of preseason show Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh's defensive linemen looking to pressure quarterbacks T.J. Finley (1), Zach Calzada (10) and Sawyer Pate (20). Brumbaugh is in his first season coaching at his alma mater. Among the players Brumbaugh is working with is Colby Wooden...
Georgia football: Broderick Jones ‘has definitely stepped up big time’ at left tackle
Following the 2021 season, the Georgia Bulldogs lost left tackle Jamaree Salyer to the NFL. The good news for the Bulldogs was Broderick Jones was a clear frontrunner to fill Salyer’s role, and he has continued to rise to the occasion. Fellow offensive tackle Warren McClendon spoke about Jones...
Stetson Bennett named No. 2 QB in SEC by SEC Network's Matt Stinchcomb
The debate as to where Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett falls in the SEC rankings at his position continues as the 2022 season quickly approaches. Last month saw outlets place him No. 8 and No. 9 in the conference, and SEC Network experts all kept him out of their top five SEC quarterback lists during SEC Media Days broadcasts. This week saw SEC Network analyst Matt Stinchcomb rank his top five quarterbacks, and Stetson Bennett came in at No. 2, behind Alabama's Bryce Young.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Edge Rusher Ravon Johnson Commits to GSU
Georgia State Football kicked off Fall camp on Friday and Head Coach Shawn Elliott and his staff had a reason to celebrate as the Panthers landed a defensive major target as Grayson High School Edge Rusher Ravon Johnson verbally committed to GSU. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:
Super 16: Idris King looks to set the bar even higher at Lakeland
Idris King had his best season last year as a defensive lineman for the Lakeland Kathleen Red Devils. And for King, it was time to move on to a top-tier Polk County high school football program. His decision was to transfer to Lakeland High. After all, a season of 95 tackles and 15 sacks, including...
