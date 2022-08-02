RJ Young sits down with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning at Pac-12 Media Day. Coach Lanning discusses what it will be like when his new team faces off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the season opener. Lanning served as the defensive coordinator for Georgia for the past three seasons before he became the head coach at Oregon. Coach Lanning also describes how he got into the coaching business, and what his first few months as the head coach have been like.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO