New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.
On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
MedicalXpress
Primary care and family physicians argue for new, person-centered focus in patient-centered medical homes
As those in health care increasingly consider patient-centered medical homes an improvement for health care, two professors from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Drs. James W. Mold and F. Daniel Duffy, argue that patient-centered medical homes do not address the underlying problem facing our health system: a disease-oriented health model. They argue that for medical homes to deliver true person-centered care, physicians and their teams must fundamentally change the way they think about care by focusing more directly on the outcomes important to each patient, rather than on disease management alone.
Jobs Aplenty, but a Shortage of Care Keeps Many Women From Benefiting
Christy Charny has struggled to find child care for her 12-week-old daughter that will accommodate her work schedule. (Jimena Peck/The New York Times) A dearth of child care and elder care choices is causing many women to reorganize their working lives and prompting some to forgo jobs altogether, hurting the economy at a moment when companies are desperate to hire, and forcing trade-offs that could impair careers.
GDIT Awarded $10B Medical Research & Development Contract by the Defense Health Agency
– General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics has been awarded the Omnibus IV Medical Research and Development contract by the Defense Health Agency (DHA). The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ) has a total ceiling of $10B with a five-year base period and one five-year option. –...
World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023
Newsweek is partnering with the respected global data research firm Statista Inc. to establish a ranking of World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023. If you work in this field, please participate in our survey.
Embedded Finance Brings Consumer Convenience to B2B Payments
Driven by changing customer preferences, a growing number of companies are adopting embedded finance solutions in both their business-to-business (B2B) and their consumer-facing payment verticals. In fact, embedded finance is already becoming the next phase in B2B payments, according to the “Embedded Finance Tracker,” a PYMNTS and Galileo Financial Technologies...
Transformative Healthtech Ideas That Can Solve Healthcare Crisis
The year 2021 was a banner year for digital health with around $57 billion invested into the sector. Telemedicine and mental health were among the verticals that received the most investment dollars. In the coming years, AI-based clinical trials, VR treatments, and health IT will become the main focus areas for healthtech.
ceoworld.biz
As Supply Chain Woes Continue, CEOs Should Look to Advanced Technologies for Answers
Advancements in new-age technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and connected devices/IoT are enabling organizations to reimagine nearly every aspect of their business, making them more connected, more data-driven, and more efficient. This is especially true for supply chains. Businesses are employing these advanced technologies to build intelligent supply chains that can use data more efficiently to increase transparency, forecasting, and efficiency from end to end.
TidalHealth to Deploy AI Co-Pilot to Combat Clinician Burnout
– TidalHealth, a health system dedicated to community health and patient-centric care, today announced a new partnership with Regard, a company developing an artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for physicians to help diagnose medical conditions, and hip. – Through the implementation of Regard’s software, physicians within the TidalHealth network are able...
SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- SourceDay today announced its newest hire, Adeel Najmi, as CPO. He brings unparalleled expertise and experience to a company carrying impressive momentum after a $31.5 million Series-C investment. Najmi’s hire is the latest step forward for a company expected to continue transforming the way manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands approach direct spend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005962/en/ SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
thebossmagazine.com
Why Your Business Should Source from Diverse Suppliers
A lot of considerations go into choosing who to procure materials crucial to your business from. There’s price, there’s logistics, there’s sustainability. Chief procurement officers all over are rethinking their supply chains in attempts to avoid the kinds of headaches the COVID pandemic brought. If you haven’t explored adding diverse suppliers to your process, you really should. It’s not as difficult as you might think, given how many categories of diverse supplier there are. A diverse supplier can be anything from minority-owned to women-owned to LGBTQ+-owned to simply a small business. Sending business their way obviously helps them out, but it benefits the businesses working with them and the overall economy as well. Here’s how.
Phys.org
Volunteering encourages employees to connect with each other, and their jobs
For years, researchers have known that our physical and mental well-being improves when we freely give our time to help others. And when we do so through company-sponsored programs, performance-related outcomes like job satisfaction and commitment to work also get a boost. But there has been little agreement among experts...
MedicalXpress
Public health policy conversations should include nurses
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical role nurses play in health care—millions of nurses worldwide have been essential administers of care on the front lines of the global health crisis. Yet in debate around public health policy, advocates say, nurses have historically been left out of the conversation, lacking representation in media coverage, health care leadership, government, and academic publications.
Healthcare Financing Gains Broader Acceptance With Patients, Providers
The No Surprises Act of 2020 took effect this January, putting physicians and health systems on notice that large, unexpected bills after the fact aren’t acceptable anymore — and leaving many providers wondering how this sweeping legislation will affect their bottom line. This is a potential shot in...
thebossmagazine.com
The Importance of Diversity in Healthcare
The No. 1 reason to promote diversity in healthcare is that it’s beneficial for all involved. Patients get better care and have better outcomes. Medical professionals feel better about their jobs. Facilities see improved bottom lines. Things just go better when there’s a diverse staff at healthcare facilities. Let’s examine why before getting into how to promote more of it.
Fast Company
Leaders: Get ready for the ‘Great Reengagement’
What’s the biggest opportunity for human resources this year? In a recent survey of 500 HR leaders, our peers had a definitive answer: engagement. It’s one of many reasons the Great Resignation or the Great Reevaluation has evolved into the Great Reengagement. It’s a more proactive approach to minimizing the impact that nearly 5 million people quitting their jobs is having on the workforce and, quite frankly, the world. Now we’re talking about the root cause versus the result. It clicks, right?
beckersdental.com
'Better quality of life': Why dentists should be on cancer care teams, per Dr. Dalal Alhajji
Maintaining oral health before, during and after cancer treatment plays a large role in overall health, according to one dental leader. Dalal Alhajji, DMD, is a clinical instructor in the oral and maxillofacial pathology, radiology and medicine department at the NYU College of Dentistry in New York City. She recently...
Futurity
Primary care physicians need 26.7 hours in the day
It would take a primary care physician 26.7 hours per day to follow national recommendation guidelines for preventative, chronic disease and acute care for an average number of patients, research finds. That breaks down to 14.1 hours/day for preventive care, 7.2 hours/day for chronic disease care, 2.2 hours/day for acute...
